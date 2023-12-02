Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ New Orleans Saints

Current Records: Detroit 8-3, New Orleans 5-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Caesars Superdome -- New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Lions have enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

It looks like Detroit got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took a 29-22 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Packers on Thursday. Despite 87 more yards than Green Bay, Detroit couldn't convert that extra yardage to scores.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Jared Goff, who threw for 332 yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, there was early excitement for New Orleans after they claimed the first score on Sunday, but it was Atlanta who ended up claiming the real prize. The Saints fell 24-15 to the Falcons. New Orleans has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. All those points came courtesy of Blake Grupe: he added 15 points with five field goals.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 8-3

Looking forward, the Lions are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. Those brave souls putting their money on the Saints against the spread have faith in an upset since their 2-4-1 ATS can't hold a candle to the Lions' 7-4.

Odds

Detroit is a 4-point favorite against New Orleans, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 46 points.

Series History

New Orleans and Detroit both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.