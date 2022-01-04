Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Green Bay

Current Records: Minnesota 7-8; Green Bay 12-3

What to Know

The Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings will face off in an NFC North clash at 8:20 p.m. ET Jan. 2 at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

The Packers ultimately received the gift of a 24-22 win from a begrudging Cleveland squad last week. The team ran away with 21 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory. Green Bay's WR Davante Adams was one of the most active players for the squad, catching ten passes for two TDs and 114 yards.

Green Bay's defense was a presence as well, as it collected four interceptions. CB Rasul Douglas picked up that interception and then proceeded to rub salt in the wound by taking it back the other way for a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Minnesota came up short against the Los Angeles Rams last week, falling 30-23. No one had a standout game offensively for Minnesota, but they got scores from RB Alexander Mattison and WR K.J. Osborn. QB Kirk Cousins ended up with a passer rating of 144.10.

Special teams collected 11 points for Minnesota. K Greg Joseph delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Packers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-3), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Green Bay's victory brought them up to 12-3 while the Vikings' defeat pulled them down to 7-8. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Green Bay ranks first in the NFL when it comes to thrown interceptions, with only five on the season. Minnesota is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the third fewest thrown interceptions in the league at seven. So expect both teams to feel comfortable airing the ball out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field -- Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $107.49

Odds

The Packers are a big 13-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Packers as a 6.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Minnesota have won seven out of their last 13 games against Green Bay.