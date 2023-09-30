Who's Playing

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Current Records: Arizona 1-2, San Francisco 3-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium -- Santa Clara, California TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The San Francisco 49ers will be playing in front of their home fans against the Arizona Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. The timing seems to be in the 49ers' favor as the squad sits on nine straight wins at home while the Cardinals have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

Last Thursday, the 49ers didn't have too much trouble with the Giants at home as they won 30-12. 30 seems to be a good number for San Francisco as the squad scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game against Los Angeles.

The 49ers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brock Purdy led the charge by throwing for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy wound up with a passer rating of 111.3. It was a true group effort though, as the team also got help from Christian McCaffrey, who rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Arizona saw their 11-point disadvantage in the spread on Sunday, but they decided it wasn't going to be the story of the game. They walked away with a 28-16 win over the Cowboys.

The Cardinals can attribute much of their success to James Conner, who rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown, and Joshua Dobbs, who threw for 189 yards and a touchdown while completing 81% of his passes. Dobbs wound up with a passer rating of 120. Rondale Moore brought some help for the Cardinals off the bench as he rushed for 54 yards.

Their wins bumped San Francisco to 3-0 and Arizona to 1-2.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking ahead, the 49ers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. The Cardinals might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played the 49ers.

Sunday's contest might be decided on the ground as these two are among the best in the rush game. The 49ers have been unstoppable on the ground this season, having averaged 162.7 rushing yards per game. However, it's not like the Cardinals struggle in that department as they've been averaging 156.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NFL content.

Odds

San Francisco is a big 14-point favorite against Arizona, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44 points.

Series History

San Francisco and Arizona both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.