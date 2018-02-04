WATCH: 'Saturday Night Live' spoofs Patriots, Eagles fans on eve of Super Bowl

Have you heard? The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are playing against each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. It's been in the news.

As usual, "Saturday Night Live" ran a sketch the night before the Super Bowl spoofing the fans of both teams. (Last year's version saw Patriots fans Gisele Bundchen, Bill Belichick, Casey Affleck, and Lagy Gaga engaged in a game of Family Feud against Falcons fans Justin Bieber, Samuel L. Jackson, Paula Deen, and Roger Goodell. It was quite funny.) For this year's version, the show brought back some old cast members to lead groups of fans from New England (Rachel Dratch) and Philadelphia (Tina Fey) to a fictionalized meeting of the colonies in 1775.

Check it out:

Some of the highlights:

The people at the convention complaining about how they have to hear the "Patriots of New England" boast about their many victories in battle.

Natalie Portman's delivery (but not Boston accent) when she exclaims, "Dynasty. That's the word you're looking for. DYNASTY!"

That one guy that keeps talking about how Connecticut is also part of New England.

The fact that "coffee from Dunkin" apparently comes from an actual person named Dunkin.

The Patriots' five victories: French and Indian War, King Philip's War, Lexington, Concord, Bunker Hill.

The New Englanders' tales of their great leader, Thomas Brady. And the other members of the meeting being frustrated at having to hear so many tales about the greatness of Thomas Brady.

The costume coloring. Everyone from New England is in red, white, and blue. The Philadelphians are in green and white.

Tina Fey's always excellent exaggerated Philadelphia accent -- especially when she says "wutters" and "Iggles."

References to throwing things, greased poles, and punching police horses from the Philly delegation.

Keenan's being from "west Philadelphia, born and raised."

Sneaking in a reference to the Eagles' fight song, "Fly Eagles, Fly."

The food the Philadelphians bring with them includes corn fritters from Wawa. (If you're not from the Northeast, just know that Wawa is amazing.)

Thomas Brady is "like 40 -- that's four years past life expectancy!"

One if by land, two by your mother.

Hopefully Bostonians and Philadelphians can find the good-natured humor in here and -- please -- resist the urge to, as one of the members of the delegation says, burn their cities to the ground in the event their team wins big on Super Bowl Sunday.