WATCH: Shaquem Griffin runs 4.38 40-yard dash, NFL players blown away on Twitter

Shaquem Griffin wasn't even supposed to be at the combine. But he's here and he is dominating. A day after bench-pressing 225 pounds 20 times -- even though he doesn't have a left hand -- Griffin outdid himself in the 40-yard dash, where he blazed a 4.38. That's the fastest time ever recorded by a linebacker at the combine since they began keeping track of such things in 2003.

Guess who was impressed? Everybody.

Shaquem Griffin was flying 😳😳 he 4.38 lol he not messing around!!! — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) March 4, 2018

@Shaquemgriffin you are straight balling man! You gon mess around and get the call. Lol "If you ball u get the call" @nflnetwork #GamedayPrime #Truth — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 4, 2018

Shaquem Griffin killing it. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 4, 2018

🙏🏽 boy the truth https://t.co/OoTRYuWoJJ — Marshon Lattimore (@shonrp2) March 4, 2018

Oh, and Griffin is faster than the draft's top wide receiver, Calvin Ridley, and running back, Saquon Barkley:

Then there's this, from NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, a former scout:

Yesterday, I asked Griffin what he was going to run and he replied, “what do you think is fast?” I said, “For a linebacker, 4.60.” He replied, “I didn’t say linebacker, I said what do you think is fast.” Now I know what he meant. 438!! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) March 4, 2018

Which prompted this response from Griffin's twin brother, Shaquill, who just finished his rookie season with the Seahawks:

Guess Y’all Was A Little Off With The 4.6 🤷🏾‍♂️🤫🤫 !!! #AgainstAllOdds 🙏🏾@Shaquemgriffin — Shaquill Griffin (@ShaquillG) March 4, 2018

Fun fact: Shaquill ran a 4.38 40 at last year's combine though at 197 he's 30 pounds lighter than Shaquem. And in case you're wondering, yes, NFL Network did the Shaquill vs. Shaquem simulcam:

On his second attempt, Shaquem ran the 40 in 4.58.

Griffin was generally considered a Day 3 pick when he arrived in Indy but that appears to have changed.

UCF LB Shaquem Griffin...4.38 40. Find a role for him. Nickel LB/S, edge rusher, special teams. He’s going to make an impact. — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 4, 2018

A defensive back like his brother early in his college career, Griffin moved to linebacker in 2016. In the 26 games that followed, he registered 33.5 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 16 passes defended, three interceptions and four forced fumbles.