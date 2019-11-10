Week 10 NFL odds, picks: Why Seahawks-49ers will be a shootout on Monday night and more best bets

It's already Week 10 of the NFL season. This is both a good and bad thing. It's bad because we're over halfway through the regular season, and NFL Sundays are something to be cherished, so we must cling to them until our dying breath.

On the other hand, it's not all bad because I'm a Chicago Bears fan. With each Sunday that comes and goes I'm a little closer to not having to convince myself that this is the week Mitch Trubisky figures it out. I know it's not the week, and it will never be the week, but what if it is?

It isn't. So here are my favorite NFL picks for Week 10. Read them while I ponder the meaning of existence, and if the Bears will ever have a franchise QB in my lifetime.

Want more picks? Pete Prisco and R.J. White joined Will Brinson on the Pick Six Podcast to break down all the gambling angles for Week 10. Give it a listen below and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform:

1. Browns -2.5 vs. Bills

I am very much fading the public in this spot. As I write this, roughly 75 percent of the bets on the spread here are on the 6-2 Bills. And why wouldn't they be? Buffalo is 6-2 while Cleveland is a lowly 2-6 and Baker Mayfield is showing up at press conference looking like the saddest used car salesman 1976 ever saw. And that's exactly why now is the time to buy low on the Browns! Sure, Buffalo is 6-2, but have you seen its schedule? Its wins have come against the Jets, Giants, Bengals, Titans, Dolphins and Redskins. Those six teams are a combined 8-34, and the Titans are responsible for half those wins. Buffalo has played two teams with a winning record in the Eagles and Patriots and lost both. The Bills can't pass the ball, and they can't stop the run, but this is the team everybody wants to trust on the road here? No thanks. Give me the Browns.

Prediction: Browns 24, Bills 17

2. Bengals +10 vs. Ravens

While the Ravens are definitely the more popular side here, I'm not taking this as a public fade. I just believe this line is too big. The Ravens are coming off a huge win against the Patriots last week, and Cincinnati is the only winless team remaining in the NFL. Put those two factors together and we get a spread that's probably a point too large at a minimum. Let's not forget that it was only a few weeks ago that Cincinnati went on the road and covered against the Ravens in a 23-17 loss. This iteration of the Bengals no longer has Andy Dalton, but it will have A.J. Green, and he'll help the Bengals stay within this number.

Prediction: Ravens 27, Bengals 20

Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in every Week 10 NFL game? And which Super Bowl contender goes down? Visit SportsLine to see their Week 10 NFL cheat sheet, all from the model that is up almost $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.

3. Seahawks at 49ers Over 46.5

What's this? A Monday Night Football matchup that not only features two good teams but a matchup that should be extremely fun? I didn't know that was allowed to happen. The 49ers still have one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the Cardinals showed us last Thursday night that it isn't some impenetrable fortress. It can be scored upon, and there might not be a QB in the league playing better than Russell Wilson. I expect this game to be a shootout between two explosive offenses that could go past this total before the third quarter ends.

Prediction: Seahawks 31, 49ers 27