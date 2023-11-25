The Jacksonville Jaguars are just 1-9 in their last 10 meetings against the Houston Texans. The two AFC South rivals will collide on Sunday as part of the Week 12 NFL schedule. Despite their struggles against the Texans, the Jaguars are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against opponents from the AFC. The latest Week 12 NFL odds list the Jaguars as one-point favorites on Sunday, but should you include Jacksonville in your Week 12 NFL parlay picks and NFL bets?

Elsewhere on the Week 12 NFL schedule, Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Will Jackson lead his team to victory on the road or will the Chargers cover as four-point underdogs? Before you make any Week 12 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 175-126 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 29-18 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 12. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 12 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 12 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Pittsburgh Steelers (-2.5) to cover on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh's defense has given up 20 points or fewer inits last six games. On Sunday, the Steelers will square off against a Cincinnati Bengals team that will be without star quarterback Joe Burrow. Instead, Jake Browning will make his first NFL start after serving as Burrow's backup.

The Bengals have lost 16 of the last 20 meetings against the Steelers at home. In addition, Pittsburgh is 4-1 against the spread in its last five games against opponents from the AFC North. SportsLine's model is expecting Browning and the Bengals to struggle offensively and finish with just 14 points against Pittsburgh, a big reason why the Steelers cover the spread in nearly 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 12 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two underdogs that win outright. You can only see the model's NFL Week 12 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 12 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 12 NFL best bets from a model on a 175-126 run on top-rated picks, and find out.