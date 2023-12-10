A NFC East rivalry will renew when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. The Cowboys have won 14 straight games at home, while the Eagles are 12-2 in their last 14 games on the road. However, Philadelphia is coming off a lopsided 42-19 loss at home against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Cowboys enter Sunday's showdown having won four straight.

According to the latest Week 14 NFL odds, the Cowboys are three-point favorites at home. Should your Week 14 NFL bets include backing Dallas to cover the spread, or should you target another divisional matchup like Broncos vs. Chargers (-2.5) or Seahawks vs. 49ers (-10.5) with your NFL parlay picks? Before you make any Week 14 NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-128 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-20 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season and is 31-12 straight-up the last two weeks.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in five confident NFL best bets for Week 14. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a massive payout of around 25-1. You can only see the model's Week 14 NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top Week 14 NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the New Orleans Saints (-5) to cover at home against the Carolina Panthers. The Saints limp into Sunday's showdown having lost three straight, but they're averaging 25.3 points per game in their last three contests at home. The Panthers, meanwhile, are averaging just 15.9 points per game this season and have scored 13 points or fewer in four of their last five games.

The Saints secured a 20-17 victory over the Panthers on the road earlier this season and are 10-4 in their last 14 meetings with Carolina. New Orleans finished with over 130 rushing yards in that matchup despite being without star running back Alvin Kamara, who was serving a suspension. SportsLine's model expects New Orleans to rush for more than 100 yards on Sunday, helping the Saints cover the spread in almost 60% of simulations. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make Week 14 NFL parlays

The model also jumped on four other NFL matchups where it says the line is way off, including two favorites that cover with ease. You can only see the model's NFL Week 14 best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top Week 14 NFL picks? And which other NFL matchups should you target for a strong 25-1 payout? Visit SportsLine now to see the Week 14 NFL best bets from a model on a 176-128 run on top-rated picks, and find out.