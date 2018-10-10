Week 6 NFL injuries: Evan Engram ruled out for Thursday, Devonta Freeman misses practice

The Eagles lose a running back but get one back for "Thursday Night Football" in Week 6, while the Giants thought they could have their starting tight end back in the fold until he missed practice on Wednesday and was ruled out.

We'll break down the injuries you need to know about for that matchup below before digging in to each team playing on Sunday's initial injury report for Week 6. Check back with us throughout the day as we react to all the injury news around the NFL.

Eagles (-3) at Giants

The Eagles are hurting at two key positions: running back and safety. Jay Ajayi was placed on injured reserve this week with a torn ACL, and Sproles remains sidelined with a hamstring issue. The good news is that Corey Clement (quad) is good to go after practicing in full this week. He'll pair with Wendell Smallwood to handle the bulk of the team's snaps at running back. At safety, Rodney McLeod is also on injured reserve, and with Graham out, that means fourth-round rookie Avonte Maddox is set to play a large role again this week after being on the field for every defensive snap last week in a loss to the Vikings.

The Giants will have to make do another week without Engram, who returned to limited practice early in the week but missed Wednesday's session before being ruled out. Compounding the issue at the position is that Ellison, who has been filling in, is no lock to play either after limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday. Scott Simonson, who has two catches since entering the league in 2014, would be the next man up.

One player the Giants will have is pass rusher Olivier Vernon, who is set to make his season debut after missing the first five games of the season with an ankle injury.

Wednesday's injury reports

Cardinals at Vikings (-10.5)

Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald (hamstring, back) was one of seven DNPs for the team on Wednesday, though he figures to play at less than 100 percent as usual on Sunday. Breakout safety Tre Boston (shoulder) and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche (foot) also missed practice, while linebacker Josh Bynes (wrist) and safety Budda Baker (shoulder) were among six limited players. Vikings left tackle Riley Reiff (foot) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin) both missed practice on Wednesday, while running back Dalvin Cook (hamstring) was limited after being inactive in Week 5. Corner Trae Waynes (concussion) practiced in full after being held out last week.

Chargers (-1) at Browns

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa remains sidelined with a foot issue, and linebacker Jatavis Brown (groin) joined him as a DNP on Wednesday. Three of the team's starting offensive linemen were all limited by injury to start the week, as was kicker Caleb Sturgis (quad). Browns receiver Rashard Higgins was unable to practice after suffering a knee injury on Wednesday. That could mean more targets for rookie Antonio Callaway or Derrick Willies, who emerged late in the team's OT win over the Ravens. Defensive backs Damarious Randall (heel) and E.J. Gaines (groin) were among four Browns limited.

Bears (-3) at Dolphins

The Bears come out of the bye mostly healthy, with defensive back Marcus Cooper (hamstring) the only player to miss practice. Corner Prince Amukamara (hamstring) was limited on Wednesday, while rookie receiver Anthony Miller (shoulder) practiced in full. Defensive end Cameron Wake (ankle), corner Bobby McCain (knee) and safety T.J. McDonald (foot) were the three Dolphins who didn't practice Wednesday due to injury. Six were limited, including left tackle Laremy Tunsil (concussion) and receivers DeVante Parker (quad) and Jakeem Grant (shoulder). The Grant injury would also be a big blow for the return game if he can't go Sunday.

Panthers at Redskins (-1)

Greg Olsen was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday as he looks to return from a multi-week foot injury. The Panthers tight end had just two catches for 33 yards before fracturing his foot in Week 1. Center Ryan Kalil (neck) practiced in full. Defensive tackle Kawann Short missed practice with an ankle injury. The Panthers are also set to get Thomas Davis back from suspension this week.

Colts at Jets (-2.5)

Eleven Colts players missed practice on Wednesday, but not tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) and running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), who both practiced in full. Among the DNPs were receiver T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring), tight ends Jack Doyle (hip) and Eric Ebron (shin, quad, ankle, knee) and rookie linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle). Running back Isaiah Crowell (ankle) was one of seven Jets players to miss practice on Wednesday after rushing for 219 yards on 15 carries in Week 5. Other absences include cornerbacks Trumaine Johnson (quad) and Buster Skrine (concussion). Wide receiver Terrelle Pryor (groin) was one of three limited Jets.

Steelers at Bengals (-2.5)

Steelers safety Morgan Burnett (groin) remained sidelined on Wednesday after missing the last three games. Linebacker Vince Williams practiced in full and looks likely to return after missing Week 5 with a hamstring injury. Bengals guard Clint Boling (hip) joined rookie center Billy Price (foot) as non-participants in Wednesday's practice, which could shake up the Bengals' offensive line. Running back Giovani Bernard (knee) also remained sidelined. Receiver John Ross (groin) was limited to start the week, as were four defenders, including defensive ends Michael Johnson (knee) and Carl Lawson (ankle).

Buccaneers at Falcons (-3.5)

Five Bucs were limited on Wednesday, including tight end O.J. Howard, who sprained his MCL in Week 4 heading into the team's bye. Right tackle Demar Dotson (knee) was also among the limited players. Falcons running back Devonta Freeman returned to game action this week but sustained a new foot injury during the game, which caused him to miss practice on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett (ankle) also remained sidelined, while receiver Mohamed Sanu (hip) was one of three players limited.

Seahawks (-3) vs. Raiders in London

The Seahawks are still without linebacker K.J. Wright (knee) and defensive end Rasheem Green (ankle) at practice, but aside from them, the only player who didn't practice in full on Wednesday was tight end Nick Vannett (back). Four players were listed as full participants, including quarterback Russell Wilson, who's dealing with a hamstring issue. The Raiders were missing guard Kelechi Osemele (knee) from practice Wednesday in a week that could be problematic for players dealing with injury to play. Considering the long flight involved in getting to London, these teams may be cautious and keep their banged-up players at home. Most of the rest of the offensive line was limited to start the week, as they have been in recent weeks.

Bills at Texans (-9.5)

The only players to miss Bills practice were listed as resting, leaving the team with only three injuries to worry about, all in the secondary. Cornerback Tre'Davious White (ankle) and safeties Micah Hyde (groin) and Rafael Bush (shoulder) all managed a limited practice. Texans edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney missed practice on Wednesday due to illness, but most of the team's injured players managed at least a limited session, including quarterback Deshaun Watson (chest), running back Lamar Miller (chest) and receivers DeAndre Hopkins (foot), Will Fuller (hamstring) and Keke Coutee (hamstring).

Rams (-7) at Broncos

Nine Rams didn't practice on Wednesday, but only three players were out due to injury. That includes receivers Brandin Cooks and Cooper Kupp, who are both sidelined due to concussions and looking to get cleared in time for this matchup. The other is kicker Greg Zuerlein, who's still recovering from a groin injury. The Broncos had three DNPs on Wednesday: right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee), corner Adam Jones (thigh) and safety Darian Stewart (foot). Rookie receiver Courtland Sutton (ankle), left tackle Garett Bolles (ankle) and inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (knee) were all limited to start the week.

Jaguars (-3) at Cowboys

Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) has already been ruled out for Week 6, and it's possible we won't see him back until after the team's Week 9 bye. The Jaguars continue to deal with O-line injuries, with four players either limited or DNP on Wednesday. The D-line could also be an issue, as Malik Jackson (back) didn't practice while Calais Campbell (ankle) and Yannick Ngakoue (shoulder) were limited. Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) joined linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) as non-participants in practice on Wednesday, though Lawrence figures to have the better chance of playing this week. Left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) was one of four Cowboys limited.

Ravens (-3) at Titans

Four Ravens players missed Wednesday's practice due to injury, all on defense, including defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot) and corner Brandon Carr (knee). Linebacker Tim Williams (hamstring) was one of two players limited. Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan was held out of practice while recovering from a foot injury, and safety Kenny Vaccaro (elbow) was also a DNP. Linebacker Wesley Woodyard was a limited participated Wednesday after missing Week 5 with a shoulder injury.

Chiefs at Patriots (-3.5)

Chiefs safety Eric Berry (heel) was joined as a DNP by outside linebacker Justin Houston (hamstring) and safety Eric Murray (ankle) as the Chiefs look to get healthy for their toughest test yet. Receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) and outside linebacker Dee Ford (groin, hand) both practiced in full and figure to be good to go for Sunday. Nine Patriots were listed as limited on Wednesday, including injury-report regulars Rob Gronkowski (ankle) and Josh Gordon (hamstring). Rookie running back Sony Michel (knee) and receiver Chris Hogan (thigh) were also limited.