It may seem far away, but before we know it, Super Bowl LIX will be here. Next year's big game is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Let the 363-day countdown begin.

As usual, the logo for the game was revealed the Monday after the Super Bowl, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers to secure their dynasty.

When is 2025 Super Bowl?

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Caesars Superdome (New Orleans)

TV: Fox | Stream: fubo

The 2024 NFL regular season is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024. Each team will play 17 games throughout 18 weeks before the playoffs begin. We will then have the wild card round, divisional round and conference championship weekend, followed by a break in the action for the Pro Bowl.

The Super Bowl will wrap everything up two weeks after the AFC and NFC championship games.

New Orleans was originally scheduled to host this year's Super Bowl, but there were conflicts with Mardi Gras celebrations. Once the regular season was increased from 17 to 18 weeks, plans had to change to accommodate the events taking place in the Big Easy.

Las Vegas was instead given the 2024 Super Bowl, which concluded the 2023 season, and New Orleans' hosting duties were pushed back a year.

This will mark New Orleans 11th Super Bowl, tying Miami for most by a city. Caesars Superdome will extend its record for most Super Bowls hosted in a stadium, with No. 8 coming next February.