The biggest game of the year is here. In just a few minutes, Super Bowl LVIII will kick off. The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers face off in Las Vegas -- the final two teams standing in the 2023 NFL season. They will battle at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. This year's Super Bowl serves as a rematch between San Francisco and Kansas City, which both faced off for the championship four years ago.

The state of Nevada is hosting its first-ever Super Bowl, though New Orleans was originally scheduled to host the game, with the decision coming in 2018. When the league and NFLPA agreed in March of 2020 to make the regular season one more game, moving from 16 to 17 games and 18 weeks in total, starting in 2021, the Super Bowl was in turn moved one week further into February. With Super Bowl LVIII now scheduled for Feb. 11, 2024, there was a conflict with the New Orleans' Mardi Gras celebrations. Now, it'll be Las Vegas hosting the big game.

The league announced in October 2020 that New Orleans would instead be awarded Super Bowl LIX. In December 2021 they announced that Las Vegas would get Super Bowl LVIII.

Allegiant Stadium, located on Al Davis Way on the Las Vegas strip, began construction in 2017 and opened in 2020. The fully closed space can hold up to 65,000 fans and is 10 levels. It is the second-most expensive stadium in the world, costing $1.9 billion to build.

One thing that makes Allegiant Stadium unique is the 92-foot Al Davis Memorial Torch, that honors the former Raiders owner. At the time it was created, the torch was the largest 3D printed structure in the world.

Fans attending the Super Bowl will have no shortage of big screens to look at. There are over 2,300 televisions in the stadium and 75,000 square feet of video boards.

The NFL Pro Bowl was played in Allegiant Stadium in 2022 and 2023. They were originally awarded the Pro Bowl beginning in 2021, but the plans were pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The stadium also hosts events including concerts, soccer matches, college football games and more.

This years marks the 58th Super Bowl in the NFL. Usher will be the halftime performer this year.

How to watch the 2024 Super Bowl

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11

Sunday, Feb. 11 Time: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Location: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas) TV: CBS, Nickelodeon

CBS, Nickelodeon Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

Note: This marks the first time in NFL history that the Super Bowl will be broadcast in two different formats, with CBS carrying the traditional broadcast of the game and Nickelodeon airing an exclusive kids- and family-friendly telecast. The CBS broadcast will be available to stream via Paramount+.

Paramount+ can be streamed on a number of supported devices, including iPhones, iPads, Apple TVs, Fire TVs, PlayStation 4s and 5s, Roku TVs, Xboxs and Google TVs.

How to watch The NFL Today pregame show

TV: CBS

CBS Stream: Available via Paramount+ on all platforms, or sign in with your TV provider on CBS.com or CBS Sports apps

