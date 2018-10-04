While Rams practice avoiding roughing penalties, Ndamukong Suh apparently plans to punch QBs into oblivion
That's one way to get around the new enforcement of roughing the passer
Despite the sharp uptick in roughing the passer penalties, the NFL isn't changing the way officials have been enforcing the rule. It's now up to pass rushers to change the way they've been hitting quarterbacks.
In other words, adapt or lose, one 15-yard penalty at a time.
Therefore, it should come as no surprise to see that the Rams have been practicing hitting quarterbacks without driving them into the ground -- a new point of emphasis for officials. It should, however, come as a surprise to see the sack method defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh debuted at practice on Thursday.
This might help Suh get around the new point of emphasis, but he might get flagged for an entirely different reason.
After Suh's punch, you can watch Michael Brockers perform a legal hit by falling next to -- not on top of -- the quarterback. Suh's? Not so legal.
While it might seem obvious that he was just messing around, Suh has long been a controversial figure for hits that have been deemed dirty, so let's just make it clear right here, right now that he was joking. He was just doing it "for the gram," as his teammate put it.
Then again, if Suh actually decides to use his technique during a game, well, it wouldn't be the first time.
On Sunday, the Rams get to play the Seahawks, who have the second-worst pass-blocking offensive line through Week 4, per Football Outsiders. So, Suh and company should get plenty of chances to debut their new sack techniques against Russell Wilson, who might not fare much better than that tackling dummy above.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Colts player out due to family tragedy
The brother of Colts offensive lineman Denzelle Good was killed on Tuesday
-
Colts at Patriots: Live updates
Follow along with all the 'Thursday Night Football' action in Week 5 in our live blog
-
Gronk, Edelman active vs. Colts
Gronk might be limited, but he is active for the Patriots on 'Thursday Night Football'
-
Ramsey on Hill: Returner, not receiver
Ramsey doesn't think he will match up against Hill frequently on Sunday
-
Mayfield takes blame for Browns drops
The rookie took responsibility for his teammates' rough day, even though it wasn't at all his...
-
Patriots vs. Colts odds, top picks, bets
RJ White is dialed into the pulse of Andrew Luck and the Colts