While Rams practice avoiding roughing penalties, Ndamukong Suh apparently plans to punch QBs into oblivion

That's one way to get around the new enforcement of roughing the passer

Despite the sharp uptick in roughing the passer penalties, the NFL isn't changing the way officials have been enforcing the rule. It's now up to pass rushers to change the way they've been hitting quarterbacks. 

In other words, adapt or lose, one 15-yard penalty at a time.

Therefore, it should come as no surprise to see that the Rams have been practicing hitting quarterbacks without driving them into the ground -- a new point of emphasis for officials. It should, however, come as a surprise to see the sack method defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh debuted at practice on Thursday.

This might help Suh get around the new point of emphasis, but he might get flagged for an entirely different reason.

After Suh's punch, you can watch Michael Brockers perform a legal hit by falling next to -- not on top of -- the quarterback. Suh's? Not so legal.

While it might seem obvious that he was just messing around, Suh has long been a controversial figure for hits that have been deemed dirty, so let's just make it clear right here, right now that he was joking. He was just doing it "for the gram," as his teammate put it.

Then again, if Suh actually decides to use his technique during a game, well, it wouldn't be the first time.

On Sunday, the Rams get to play the Seahawks, who have the second-worst pass-blocking offensive line through Week 4, per Football Outsiders. So, Suh and company should get plenty of chances to debut their new sack techniques against Russell Wilson, who might not fare much better than that tackling dummy above.

CBS Sports Writer

Sean Wagner-McGough joined CBS Sports in 2015 after graduating from UC Berkeley. A native of Seattle, Sean now resides in the Bay Area. He spends his spare time defending Jay Cutler on Twitter. Full Bio

