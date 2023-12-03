PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles head of security was thrown out of Sunday's clash with the San Francisco 49ers after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw stuck his hand in Dom DiSandro's face during an altercation in the third quarter. DiSandro was near where Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith was thrown down hard on the sideline that resulted in a Greenlaw penalty.

DiSandro, who could face discipline from the NFL, is always seen on the Eagles sidelines near the head coach, and has been there for 25 years. So who is he?

DiSandro serves as the senior advisor to the general manager and chief security officer for the team, having the job for 25 seasons. He joined the Eagles when Andy Reid was hired as head coach in 1999 and always was seen by his side during and after games.

Known as "Big Dom" in Philadelphia, DiSandro oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. Other jobs DiSandro has with the Eagles are directing security at the team's training complex, responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL's personal conduct policy.

DiSandro has other responsibilities with team dysfunction, handling off-the-field issues that occur with his players. He also handles some team morale and acts as a psychologist for some players. A former offensive lineman, DiSandro doesn't speak publicly about his job.

DiSandro is well known amongst Eagles fans, but not nationally until Sunday.