While he certainly respects them, Joe Burrow doesn't fear the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback, who won his first three career starts against the Chiefs, feels that his team is more than capable of knocking off the two-time defending champs.

"We both work really hard at what we do," Burrow told Jason and Travis Kelce during the recent edition of the duo's "New Heights" podcast, via Sports Illustrated. "They got great players, we've got great players," Burrow said. "I think we match up pretty well with them. We're kind of built to beat them.

"Both teams have big-time players on defense, big-time defensive lines, so it makes for great matchups."

The two teams have already had several great matchups. During the 2021-22 seasons, Cincinnati won three games that were each decided by three points, including the Bengals' come-from-behind win in the 2021 AFC title game.

Kansas City got a measure of revenge in the following year's AFC title game. In yet another three-point game, the Chiefs edged the Bengals en route to capturing their first of consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies.

"Well, the Chiefs had to win one to make it a rivalry," Jason Kelce joked while referencing the Chiefs' 23-20 win in the 2022 AFC title, via WLWT.

"Snuck one out with a field goal," added Travis Kelce, Kansas City's perennial All-Pro tight end who has been a key fixture in the Bengals-Chiefs rivalry.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.8 YDs 2309 TD 15 INT 6 YD/Att 6.33 View Profile

The rivalry was somewhat put on pause last year when Burrow missed the Chiefs-Bengals Week 17 matchup after suffering a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11. Despite Burrow's absence, the Bengals put up a fight before the Chiefs held on for a 25-17 win. The Bengals missed the playoffs without Burrow, while the Chiefs became the fifth team to win three Super Bowls over a five-year span.

As far as Burrow's comments, the Bengals' roster does match up favorably with the Chiefs. The Bengals' offense -- led by Burrow and wideouts Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase -- are able to keep pace and even push the Chiefs' high-powered offense, led by Patrick Mahomes. Defensively, the Bengals are a bend but not break group that often stands tall in the red zone. Cincinnati can also apply pressure without having to blitz thanks to defensive ends Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

While the Bengals have the series edge since the start of the 2021 season, the Chiefs have a 2-0 edge as far as Super Bowls won over that span. Cincinnati is hoping to narrow that gap this year; it would help its case in that area if it is able to host the Chiefs in the playoffs for a change. With that in mind, the two teams' matchup this 2024 is pivotal.

That game may determine which team hosts the other in a possible playoff game. Furthermore, it'll be a chance for Burrow to reinforce his status as one of the NFL's top quarterbacks.