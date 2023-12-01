DK Metcalf was one of the brightest stars on Thursday night despite his Seahawks falling to the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. The Seattle wideout exploded for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the Week 13 opener, with a bulk of that yardage coming off of a 73-yard touchdown in the first quarter. After reaching the end zone, Metcalf made peculiar hand motions, which were later unveiled by the Prime Video broadcast team to be sign language.

Specifically, Metcalf signed, "Stand on business."

While Metcalf signing after that score has garnered more national attention, this isn't the first time he's celebrated in such a fashion this season. Back in Week 11, the 25-year-old scored a touchdown against the Rams and signed, "44, my son." That was his way of trash-talking Rams cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who he scored on.

Metcalf noted that he's been taking ALS (American Sign Language) classes and while there could be some off-the-field practicalities for him picking up this skill, it also has allowed him to avoid penalties while still expressing himself on the field.

"I kept getting flagged for my mouthing, so got to sign my s—talking now," Metcalf told The Rich Eisen Show back in October when asked why he decided to pick up signing. "That's what I got to do to keep myself busy."

When asked by Eisen about the possibility of running into an official who knows sign language, Metcalf said, "I'll just be talking to him on the side. We'll have our own little dialogue."

Against Dallas, Metcalf became just the fifth Seahawks player in franchise history with at least 125 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a single game.