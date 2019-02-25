XFL announces hiring of Seahawks great Jim Zorn as coach and general manager of Seattle franchise

A decade after his first and only head coaching job in the NFL, Jim Zorn is returning to the sidelines as the head coach and general manager of the XFL's Seattle franchise.

Preparing for its 2020 relaunch, the Vince McMahon-founded league had previously announced two of its head coaches since revealing its eight cities and stadiums in December, hiring longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach Bob Stoops and former NFL and Michigan assistant Pep Hamilton. Now, Zorn has become the third coach/GM to join the new XFL, as Aaron Oster of The Team 980 originally reported on Feb. 22.

The team made Zorn's hire official on Monday.

OFFICIAL: @JimZorn10 has been named the head coach and general manager of @XFLSeattle!



Watch his introductory press conference live from @CenturyLink_Fld, right here on Twitter or on https://t.co/hAlDLJuvRV , at 1 pm local (4 pm ET). #XFL2020 pic.twitter.com/ayc1qp33k5 — XFL (@xfl2020) February 25, 2019

"I watched Jim Zorn play for the Seahawks, an expansion franchise, and I was totally captivated with his style of play," XFL commissioner Oliver Luck said, per an XFL release. "He was innovative. He was creative. He did all those things as a player that we want to do as a league."

The 65-year-old Zorn is infamous for a short-lived stint as the Washington Redskins' head coach, in which he had his own play-calling duties revoked and finished 12-20 in two seasons. But he has prominent ties to Seattle, serving as the first Seahawks quarterback in franchise history and earning team MVP honors in 1976. Zorn returned to the Seahawks on two other occasions as a coach, first as an offensive assistant (1997) and then as quarterbacks coach (2001-07).

Most recently, he spent the 2011-12 seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs' QBs coach. Other positions on his coaching resume include assistant roles with Boise State, Minnesota and Utah State, and additional QBs coach jobs with the Detroit Lions and Baltimore Ravens.