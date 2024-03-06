Tight end Zach Ertz has found a new team for the 2024 season as the veteran is signing a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. Ertz reunites with offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who was his head coach on the Arizona Cardinals.

Ertz's last played on Oct. 22, finishing the day with three receptions on four targets for 19 yards. A month later, the Cardinals released him upon his request. Ertz signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad in January, and his contract with the team expired when the season ended. He did not play in any games for the Lions.

Zach Ertz TE TAR 43 REC 27 REC YDs 187 REC TD 1 FL 0

He played for the Cardinals from 2021-23. His journey in Arizona began in October of 2021, when he was traded to the Cardinals in exchange for cornerback Tay Gowan and a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. In his first season with the Cardinals, he had 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns.

The Philadelphia Eagles selected Ertz in the 2013 NFL Draft with the No. 35 overall pick. He spent the majority of his career thus far with the Eagles, suiting up for them from 2013 to 2021. With the Eagles, he won a Super Bowl win and earned three Pro Bowl nods.

In his career, he has 709 catches for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns.