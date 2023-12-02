PHILADELPHIA -- There's a chance for Zach Ertz to return to the Philadelphia Eagles. The veteran tight end cleared waivers Friday after being released by the Arizona Cardinals, and is available to sign with any team.

Ertz would likely entertain a return to Philadelphia, and the Eagles are interested, too, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

"You just don't see that very often," said Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert on the potential of an Ertz reunion. "I spent a lot of time with him. You know, it's interesting. We'll see what happens with him, but I hope the best for him."

Ertz and Goedert were together for four seasons in Philadelphia, with Goedert dubbed as the heir apparent to Ertz. Goedert has 1,112 receiving yards since the start of last season, ranking seventh in the NFL. The Eagles tight end is the only one of the top seven to play in fewer than 26 games (Goedert has played 21).

Goedert has emerged as one of the top tight ends in football, but he certainly could use a No. 2 tight end to help him out. The rest of the Eagles' tight ends have a combined four catches for 27 yards -- all from Jack Stoll.

Ertz's legacy in Philadelphia is set. He caught 579 passes for 6,267 yards and 38 touchdowns in his nine seasons with the Eagles. Etrtz is just 10 catches behind Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael (589) as the franchise's all-time reception leader and is fifth on the franchise's all-time list in receiving yards (second among tight ends). He also has the NFL record for receptions in a season by a tight end (116) and caught the game-winning touchdown pass in Super Bowl LII to give the Eagles their first Super Bowl title.

While the Eagles could use Ertz to help out, Goedert is close to returning himself. Missing two games with a broken forearm, Goedert is doubtful for Sunday -- but says he's ready to go.

"To me, my arm feels really good," Goedert said. "I'm really excited to be where I'm at at this time. ... In my mind, I was ready to play a couple weeks ago.