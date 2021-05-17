Zach Ertz's future with the Philadelphia Eagles remains uncertain, so one of the greatest tight ends in franchise history is taking matters into his own hands. Per Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Ertz will not attend the voluntary workouts for the Eagles -- which begin Tuesday -- and is expected to miss the remainder of the offseason program until his situation is resolved. The Eagles tight end wants a fresh start elsewhere, whether he's traded by the team or released.

Philadelphia could bring Ertz back at his $12,721,500 cap number for 2021, but contract extension negotiations broke down last season as the veteran tight end seemed to admit his days with the franchise that drafted him were over at his end-of-season press conference in January. The Eagles previously sought a third- or fourth-round pick for Ertz prior to the draft, but were unable to move him. Philadelphia could be hoping for the same compensation for 2022.

Ertz finished with a career-low 36 catches for 335 yards and a touchdown last season -- one in which he battled an ankle injury. Ertz is still one of the most productive tight ends in the game as he and Travis Kelce are the only tight ends with 300-plus catches, 3,000-plus receiving yards and 20-plus touchdowns since the 2017 season.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ertz has 561 receptions for 6,078 yards and 36 touchdowns in his career. He has the fourth-most catches for a tight end in NFL history after his first eight seasons along with the ninth-most receiving yards. The 30-year-old Ertz had his best season in 2018, catching 116 passes for 1,163 yards and eight touchdowns. Ertz is also a Super Bowl hero in Philadelphia, catching the go-ahead touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of the team's Super Bowl LII victory over the New England Patriots -- capping a drive he kept alive with a first-down reception on fourth down earlier in the possession to help the Eagles retain the football.

The Eagles would obviously like to find a trade partner for Ertz, but would save $8.5 million in cap space if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut. Seems Ertz's future will be decided in the coming weeks, as his days with the Eagles appear to be numbered.