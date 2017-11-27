NHL Power Rankings: Rangers, Predators jump up the board as Senators collapse

The defending Stanley Cup champions finally look a little like Stanley Cup champions, this season's early favorites are in their biggest rut and the New York Rangers are quickly shedding their status as one of the NHL's cellar dwellers.

It's time for another weekly spin around hockey, and you can't start your NHL pecking order without the Tampa Bay Lightning, who are in the midst of their roughest stretch of 2017-18 and yet boast maybe the league's most enviable top line. The Pittsburgh Penguins, meanwhile, are on the upswing after finally putting everything together in a victory over those Lightning, and so, too, are the Nashville Predators and Columbus Blue Jackets -- contenders whose winning streaks have sent them into the top five of our latest power rankings: