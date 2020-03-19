NHL's Seattle team will reportedly delay unveiling name due to the coronavirus outbreak

Have you been patiently waiting to find out what Seattle's NHL team will be called? Well, you will have to wait some more. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the name unveiling has been pushed back to at least April, according the Sports Business Journal. The Seattle franchise was originally going to reveal its team name by March 31, which marks the end of Q1, but that has reportedly been changed due to the pandemic.

The Seattle team will eventually play home games at the New Arena at Seattle Center.

The 32nd franchise joins countless other teams, leagues and tournaments impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The sports world is attempting to do their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and therefore have canceled nearly all events. The NHL suspended their season with no set date to return on March 12. The league decided to pause action after many leagues did the same, and it became apparent that it was in the best interests of everyone to stop play. They are hoping the season will be able to finish in full eventually.

Many NHL players have reportedly been tested for virus and the Ottawa Senators confirmed a player tested positive, though they did not name who that player was.