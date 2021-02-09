The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Ron Hextall would serve as the team's new general manager on Tuesday. The former goalie will oversee the day-to-day hockey operations of the franchise and report to new president of hockey operations Brian Burke, the team said in a statement.

"It's an honor to be joining the Pittsburgh Penguins - an organization well-known for its excellence on and off the ice," Hextall said. "I look forward to working with ownership, Brian and the entire organization toward the ultimate goal of bringing another Stanley Cup to Pittsburgh."

Hextall is staying in the same state as his last front office gig, where he worked as the Philadelphia Flyers general manager from 2014 to 2018. He has been in team management since he became a scout for Philly in 1999. He then became the assistant general manager for the Los Angeles Kings from 2006 to 2013, winning a Stanley Cup in 2012. Now, he will be employed for the team his father, Bryan Hextall Jr., played on from 1969 to 1974.

"I've come full circle as I have fond memories as a youth in Pittsburgh watching the Penguins and my father," Hextall said.

He inherits a team currently sitting at 5-5-1 -- good for fifth in the East Division -- and in the midst of a two-game losing streak.

Hextall played 13 seasons in the NHL as a goalie for the Flyers, Quebec Nordiques and New York Islanders in a career that began in the late 1980s. His accolades include a Vezina Trophy his rookie year, a Stanley Cup Finals appearances with the Flyers, a Conn Smythe Trophy despite being on the losing side of the final and, perhaps most interestingly, the record for most penalty minutes by a goalie.