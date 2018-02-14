2018 Olympics: The Kim Jong Un impersonator returns, and police escort him out
After crashing the Opening Ceremony, a fake version of the North Korean leader visited a hockey game
It took less than a week for the Kim Jong Un impersonator at the 2018 Winter Olympics to resurface after he crashed Pyeongchang's Opening Ceremony alongside a Donald Trump lookalike.
As a midweek men's ice hockey game between Japan and North Korea ensued, the latter's cheerleaders were caught off guard when the man behind the Kim Jong Un getup, known only as "Howard," reappeared and started walking the stands, waving his nation's flag.
Arena police quickly escorted the fake Kim Jong Un out of sight, as reports noted, but from there commenced a standoff between security and the lookalike.
As The Washington Post's Vincent Bevins shared on Twitter, police ushered him out of the stands before surrounding him outside the stadium gates, then informing him that he had violated a rule against making political statements, all while the faux Kim Jong Un attempted to reason with them:
"I just showed up with my flag and my face," he said. "If you don't like my face, there's nothing you can do about it. I was born this way."
For some, of course, the backdrop of the real Kim Jong Un at the Games in neighboring South Korea has been no joking matter.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence overtly avoided contact with the sister of the North Korean leader during the Opening Ceremony, and several U.S. representatives cautioned before the Olympics that Team USA might steer clear of Pyeongchang because of President Trump's disputes with Kim Jong Un over missile and nuclear tests.
