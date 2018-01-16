Jamaica to send women's bobsled team to Olympics 25 years after 'Cool Runnings'

It's officially time for "Cool Runnings 2."

Twenty-five years after the story of Jamaica's first-ever Olympic bobsled team hit the big screen and 30 years after the men actually hit the track, the country is set to send a women's bobsled team to the Olympics for the first time. Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation announced this week that it will be represented at PyeongChang's 2018 Winter Olympics.

"[Thirty] years after Jamaica Bobsled's first Olympic appearance, and after undergoing structural reorganization leading into the Olympic season, this achievement is a testament to the strength of the program and excellence of its athletes."

Among those on the sled, Jamaica revealed, will be Carrie Russell, a first-time Olympian who was once a member of the country's MVP Track Club; Audra Segree, another nationally recognized track athlete; and Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian, who piloted for Team USA in the 2014 Sochi Olympics before joining Jamaica Bobsleigh Federation the following year.

The women's team will follow in the footsteps of Jamaica's national men's team, which made its headlining debut in 1988 then reappeared in five additional Olympics. They aren't the first historical addition to the PyeongChang lineup as three Nigerian bobsledders qualified for the Olympics in November, becoming the first Africans -- men or women -- to compete on an Olympics sled.