Japan unveils $1.43 billion Tokyo Olympic Stadium where 2020 Games will take place
The stadium was officially unveiled on Sunday
Japan has officially completed construction on Tokyo Olympic Stadium, the $1.43 million facility that will serve as the country's new national stadium and the home of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2020 Olympic Games.
The stadium will not be open to the public until December 21 but it was officially unveiled on Sunday to provide a first look. The host stadium was designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma and will hold a capacity of 68,000 spectators.
Here's a glimpse:
In addition to the opening and closing ceremonies, the stadium will host track and field events as well as some soccer matches.
One of the key features of the stadium is its connection to the local surroundings and emphasis on greenery and parks in Tokyo. There's a lot of wood work around the stadium's rim and roof. The seats feature earth-tone colors and there is plenty of greenery found around the stadium -- including trees, shrubs and flowers.
The construction of the stadium finished on schedule despite some early setbacks, including a scrapping of the initial design after projected costs rose too high.
The Olympics will officially kick off in just over seven months, with the Opening Ceremony taking place on July 24, 2020.
-
High ticket demand for 2020 Paralympics
The first lottery phase is returning extraordinary results
-
Raisman won't participate at 2020 games
Raisman does plan to cheer on her former teammates in Tokyo
-
Russian boxers may boycott Olympics
The boxers do not want to compete as neutral athletes
-
Ledecky takes back No. 1 spot in 1500m
The 22-year-old dominated the competition
-
Russia banned from Olympics, World Cup
Russia has 21 days to file an appeal to challenge the ban
-
Skiier switching to represent GB over US
The silver medalist has a British passport and is able to switch the country he represents