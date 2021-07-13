Later this month, the USA Basketball Women's National Team will head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics in search of a historic seventh straight gold medal. It will also look to extend an incredible 49-game winning streak at the Olympics, which dates back to the bronze medal game in 1992.
Leading the way for Team USA will be national team stalwarts such as Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, as well as up-and-coming stars like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Under a revamped format, the women will begin play with just three group stage games. Qualifying teams will then advance to the knockout stage.
Play is set to begin on July 25 with the first group stage game, and conclude on Aug. 8 with the gold medal game. Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know about Team USA and women's basketball at the Olympics.
Team USA roster
|Player
|Position
|WNBA team
Ariel Atkins
Guard
Washington Mystics
Sue Bird
Guard
Seattle Storm
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Chelsea Gray
Guard
Las Vegas Aces
Jewell Loyd
Guard
Seattle Storm
Diana Taurasi
Guard
Phoenix Mercury
Napheesa Collier
Forward
Minnesota Lynx
Breanna Stewart
Forward
Seattle Storm
A'ja Wilson
Forward
Las Vegas Aces
Tina Charles
Center
Washington Mystics
Sylvia Fowles
Center
Minnesota Lynx
Brittney Griner
Center
Phoenix Mercury
Olympic preliminary round groups
- Group A: Canada, Serbia, Spain, South Korea
- Group B: France, Japan, Nigeria, United States
- Group C: Australia, Belgium, China, Puerto Rico
Exhibition schedule, results
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Wednesday, July 14
United States vs. WNBA All-Stars, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, July 16
United States vs. Australia, 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Sunday, July 18
United States vs. Nigeria, 5:30 p.m. (NBCSN)
Preliminary group stage round
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, July 25
Group A: South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m.
Monday, July 26
Group A: Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m.
Group B: Japan vs. France, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, July 27
Group B: Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
Group C: Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m.
Group C: Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Group A: Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Group A: Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.
Group C: Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Group B: United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
Group B: France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.
Group C: China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.
Saturday, July 31
Group A: Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Group A: South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.
Group B: Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 2
Group B: France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
Group C: China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.
Group C: Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, Aug. 3
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m.
Semifinals
Friday, Aug. 6
Quarterfinals 1 winner vs. Quarterfinals 2 winner, 12:40 a.m.
Quarterfinals 3 winner vs. Quarterfinals 4 winner, 7 a.m.
Bronze Medal Game
Saturday, Aug. 7
Semifinals 1 loser vs. Semifinals 2 loser, 3 a.m.
Gold Medal Game
Saturday, Aug. 7
Semifinals 1 winner vs. Semifinals 2 winner, 10:30 p.m.