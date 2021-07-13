Later this month, the USA Basketball Women's National Team will head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics in search of a historic seventh straight gold medal. It will also look to extend an incredible 49-game winning streak at the Olympics, which dates back to the bronze medal game in 1992.

Leading the way for Team USA will be national team stalwarts such as Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, as well as up-and-coming stars like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Under a revamped format, the women will begin play with just three group stage games. Qualifying teams will then advance to the knockout stage.

Play is set to begin on July 25 with the first group stage game, and conclude on Aug. 8 with the gold medal game. Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know about Team USA and women's basketball at the Olympics.

Team USA roster

Player Position WNBA team Ariel Atkins Guard Washington Mystics Sue Bird Guard Seattle Storm Skylar Diggins-Smith Guard Phoenix Mercury Chelsea Gray Guard Las Vegas Aces Jewell Loyd Guard Seattle Storm Diana Taurasi Guard Phoenix Mercury Napheesa Collier Forward Minnesota Lynx Breanna Stewart Forward Seattle Storm A'ja Wilson Forward Las Vegas Aces Tina Charles Center Washington Mystics Sylvia Fowles Center Minnesota Lynx Brittney Griner Center Phoenix Mercury

Olympic preliminary round groups

Group A: Canada, Serbia, Spain, South Korea

Canada, Serbia, Spain, South Korea Group B: France, Japan, Nigeria, United States

France, Japan, Nigeria, United States Group C: Australia, Belgium, China, Puerto Rico

Exhibition schedule, results

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Wednesday, July 14

United States vs. WNBA All-Stars, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, July 16

United States vs. Australia, 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sunday, July 18

United States vs. Nigeria, 5:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Preliminary group stage round

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, July 25

Group A: South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Monday, July 26

Group A: Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m.

Group B: Japan vs. France, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, July 27

Group B: Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)

Group C: Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m.

Group C: Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28

Group A: Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 29

Group A: Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.

Group C: Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 30

Group B: United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. (USA)

Group B: France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.

Group C: China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 31

Group A: Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Group A: South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.

Group B: Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2

Group B: France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)

Group C: China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.

Group C: Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Aug. 3

TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m.

TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m.

Semifinals

Friday, Aug. 6

Quarterfinals 1 winner vs. Quarterfinals 2 winner, 12:40 a.m.

Quarterfinals 3 winner vs. Quarterfinals 4 winner, 7 a.m.

Bronze Medal Game

Saturday, Aug. 7

Semifinals 1 loser vs. Semifinals 2 loser, 3 a.m.

Gold Medal Game

Saturday, Aug. 7

Semifinals 1 winner vs. Semifinals 2 winner, 10:30 p.m.