sue-bird-team-usa.jpg
Getty Images

Later this month, the USA Basketball Women's National Team will head to Tokyo for the 2020 Olympics in search of a historic seventh straight gold medal. It will also look to extend an incredible 49-game winning streak at the Olympics, which dates back to the bronze medal game in 1992. 

Leading the way for Team USA will be national team stalwarts such as Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, as well as up-and-coming stars like Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Under a revamped format, the women will begin play with just three group stage games. Qualifying teams will then advance to the knockout stage. 

Play is set to begin on July 25 with the first group stage game, and conclude on Aug. 8 with the gold medal game. Ahead of the tournament, here's everything you need to know about Team USA and women's basketball at the Olympics. 

Team USA roster

PlayerPositionWNBA team

Ariel Atkins

Guard

Washington Mystics

Sue Bird

Guard

Seattle Storm

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray

Guard

Las Vegas Aces

Jewell Loyd

Guard

Seattle Storm

Diana Taurasi

Guard

Phoenix Mercury

Napheesa Collier

Forward

Minnesota Lynx

Breanna Stewart

Forward

Seattle Storm

A'ja Wilson

Forward

Las Vegas Aces

Tina Charles

Center

Washington Mystics

Sylvia Fowles

Center

Minnesota Lynx

Brittney Griner

Center

Phoenix Mercury

Olympic preliminary round groups

  • Group A: Canada, Serbia, Spain, South Korea
  • Group B: France, Japan, Nigeria, United States
  • Group C: Australia, Belgium, China, Puerto Rico

Exhibition schedule, results

(All times U.S./Eastern)  

Wednesday, July 14
United States vs. WNBA All-Stars, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, July 16
United States vs. Australia, 2:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Sunday, July 18
United States vs. Nigeria, 5:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Preliminary group stage round

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Sunday, July 25
Group A: South Korea vs. Spain, 9 p.m. 

Monday, July 26 
Group A: Serbia vs. Canada, 4:30 a.m. 
Group B: Japan vs. France, 9 p.m. 

Tuesday, July 27 
Group B: Nigeria vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
Group C: Australia vs. Belgium, 4:30 a.m.
Group C: Puerto Rico vs. China, 8 a.m.

Wednesday, July 28
Group A: Canada vs. South Korea, 9 p.m.

Thursday, July 29 
Group A: Spain vs. Serbia, 4:20 a.m.
Group C: Belgium vs. Puerto Rico, 9 p.m.

Friday, July 30 
Group B: United States vs. Japan, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
Group B: France vs. Nigeria, 4:20 a.m.
Group C: China vs. Australia, 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 31 
Group A: Canada vs. Spain, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 1
Group A: South Korea vs. Serbia, 8 a.m.
Group B: Nigeria vs. Japan, 9 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 2 
Group B: France vs. United States, 12:40 a.m. (USA)
Group C: China vs. Belgium, 4:20 a.m.
Group C: Australia vs. Puerto Rico, 8 a.m.

Quarterfinals 

Tuesday, Aug. 3
TBD vs. TBD, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4
TBD vs. TBD, 12:40 a.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 4:20 a.m.
TBD vs. TBD, 8 a.m.

Semifinals 

Friday, Aug. 6
Quarterfinals 1 winner vs. Quarterfinals 2 winner, 12:40 a.m.
Quarterfinals 3 winner vs. Quarterfinals 4 winner, 7 a.m.

Bronze Medal Game

Saturday, Aug. 7
Semifinals 1 loser vs. Semifinals 2 loser, 3 a.m.

Gold Medal Game  

Saturday, Aug. 7
Semifinals 1 winner vs. Semifinals 2 winner, 10:30 p.m.