Winter Olympics: Jamie Anderson wins gold again in snowboard slopestyle

One of the bigger events during the third full day of Olympic action in South Korea on Sunday was the women's snowboarding slopestyle gold medal final.

The event was delayed for over an hour thanks to some harsh winds in Pyeongchang, and the elements seemed to affect the riders a bit throughout the competition. But, despite the challenges, the playing field was even and it was a tight race to the top.

Ultimately, it was America's Jamie Anderson taking home the gold medal once again. The 27-year-old South Lake Tahoe native won four years ago in the debut of snowboard slopestyle in Sochi, and she doubled down on Sunday in Pyeongchang.

Anderson put together a tremendous run to close out the first round, scoring an outstanding 83.00 in her initial trip down the slope and jumping to the top of the standings. She was lights out in the rails section, then went 540 on her second-to-last hit before closing out with a 720 off the last jump.

Finishing behind Anderson was Laurie Blouin of Canada (76.33) and Silje Norendal of Norway (73.91), earning silver and bronze, respectively.

Anderson's teammates Jessika Jenson and 17-year-old Hailey Langland finished just outside of the top three.