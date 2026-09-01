Prediction markets have become increasingly popular in recent years, allowing consumers to put money on the outcomes of events across sports, entertainment, news, politics, and more. However, unlike sportsbooks and casinos in Pennsylvania, prediction market exchanges are regulated by the CFTC.

PA prediction markets: Where to trade in Pennsylvania

Those looking to trade on PA prediction markets can do so by accessing federally regulated online prediction markets, including Kalshi, Polymarket, DraftKings Predictions and Novig. We've highlighted our picks for some of the best prediction market apps below among those operating in Pennsylvania.

Prediction market Bonus offer Promo code Kalshi Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits CBSSPORTS Polymarket US Deposit $10, get $50 trading bonus CBSSPORTS DraftKings Predictions Trade $5+, get up to $150 bonus trading credits No code required Novig Deposit $10, Get $25 in Bonus Trading Credits No code required

Kalshi

Sports prediction markets are available in PA on Kalshi, and the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS unlocks a $25 trading bonus for new users after trading $25 in prediction markets. These markets include NFL trading on various event contracts involving both the Eagles and Steelers, as well as Penn State and Pitt in college football.

Kalshi Welcome Bonus Trade $25+, receive $25 in bonus trading credits Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility PA residents who are new users and complete the sign-up process Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Must trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening to qualify. Bonus credits expire after 7 days. Last Verified August 31, 2026

Kalshi Promo Key Terms

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates

Make at least $25 in prediction market trades on Kalshi within 30 days of opening a new Kalshi account.

Users will receive a $25 trading credit which is non-withdrawable and non-transferrable

The full amount of the bonus credit must be traded on Kalshi Prediction Markets within 7 days before any profit can be withdrawn or the bonus will be forfeited

Polymarket US

Sports prediction markets are available in PA on the Polymarket app, and the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS unlocks a $20 trading bonus for new users after depositing $10+. Markets on both professional and college teams in PA are available at Polymarket US.

It's important to note that the desktop site Polymarket.com is not the licensed product by the CFTC and is not available in the U.S.; those interested will need to download the regulated Polymarket app. A desktop version at Polymarket.us is currently in beta testing.

Polymarket US Welcome Bonus Deposit $10, get a $20 trading bonus Prolymarket US Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Promo Eligibility Pennsylvania residents who are new users and complete the sign-up process Legal Age 18+ Key Terms Trading bonus credits expire 30 days after being issued and are used after your existing account balance. Last Verified August 31, 2026

Polymarket Promo Key Terms

This offer is available to users who are 18 years of age or older and hold a valid U.S. residential address in a state where Polymarket US is authorized to operate.

New Polymarket US users only. Existing users are not eligible.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify for the $20 trading bonus.

The $20 trading bonus will be credited as trading credits and is non-withdrawable. Credits cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, or exchanged.

Trading credits must be used within the Polymarket US platform

Your qualifying deposit must be used before your trading credits are applied to a trade.

Profits from trades are added to your account balance and can be withdrawn.

If a trade settles at a loss your real cash funds are used to cover the loss before any trading credits and any remaining credits can be used on more trades

Trading credits expire after 30 days and any remaining credits will be removed from your account

Any Credit supporting an open position at expiration will no longer be available for new position entry and will be removed when the position is closed, settled, or liquidated.

Market availability varies by state and may change over time

For full terms and conditions, visit Polymarket.us.

DraftKings Predictions

Sports prediction markets are not available in PA on DraftKings Predictions, only financial prediction markets that trade event contracts around topics like stocks and the economy. New DraftKings customers that have not signed up for any other DraftKings product can still get the welcome offer of Trade $5+, get up to $200 in bonus trading credits (paid within 21 days).

DraftKings Predictions Welcome Bonus Trade $5+, get up to $200 bonus trading credits (paid within 21 days) DraftKings Predictions promo code None required Minimum Deposit $5 Promo Eligibility New users physically located in Pennsylvania during sign-up can claim the offer Legal Age 18+ Key Terms The first trade must be at least $5 in real cash on any market. credits are awarded in $50 increments every 7 days and require a click-to-claim. Last Verified August 31, 2026

DraftKings Predictions Key Terms

No promo code required

Trade $5+, get up to $200 bonus trading credits over 21 days

New DraftKings customers only. Not valid for customers who have redeemed a new customer bonus from any other DraftKings product.

Minimum age: 18+

The first trade must be at least $5 on any market to receive $50 in bonus trading credits

The first credit is issued immediately and the remaining credits are awarded over 21 days.

Additional bonus credits will be awarded in $50 allotments every 7 days.

Bonus credits require you to click-to-claim and expire after 7 days.

Expired click-to-claims don't affect the eligibility to receive a subsequent click-to-claims.

Bonus credits require a 1x trade through before profits can be withdrawn

Bonus credits expire one year after being claimed

Bonus credits can be applied to trading fees and trades resulting in profit are transferred to your cash balance.

Resulting funds from successful trades do not include the value of the bonus credit

Novig

Novig is one of the newest PA prediction markets, and sports event contract trading is available in PA, after it received a licence from the CFTC. The latest Novig promo code unlocks a $25 trading bonus after a first-time deposit of $10+. No special code is required during sign up.

Novig Welcome Bonus Deposit $10+, get $25 in Trading Credits Novig Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10* Promo Eligibility New users located in Pennsylvania are eligible for this offer Legal Age 21+ Key Terms Certain products, markets or event contract categories may not be available in all jurisdictions. Trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits. Market price required to apply trading credits is: -150/$0.60/60% or longer. Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued. Last Verified August 6, 2026

Novig Welcome Bonus Deposit $10+, get $25 in Trading Credits Novig Promo Code None required Minimum Deposit $10* Promo Eligibility New users located in Pennsylvania are eligible for this offer Legal Age 21+ Key Terms Certain products, markets or event contract categories may not be available in all jurisdictions. Trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits. Market price required to apply trading credits is: -150/$0.60/60% or longer. Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued. Last Verified August 6, 2026

*A first-time deposit of $10+ is required to claim the new user welcome bonus; however, Novig does have a $1 minimum deposit amount for all future deposits.

Novig Promo Key Terms

Must be 21+ and physically located state where Novig operates, which includes Pennsylvania

Must deposit $10+ to qualify and receive $25 in bonus trading credits

Bonus trade credits cannot be withdrawn from your Novig account.

Bonus credits must be used to place trades on prediction markets within Novig, at prices no less than $0.01 and no greater than $0.60 per Contract..

$25 bonus trading credits are issued as five single-use $5 Trade Credits

No more than one Trade Credit can be applied to any single trade

If the value of a Trade Credit exceeds the amount applied to a trade, the unused remainder is forfeited and does not carry over to any subsequent trade.

Only resulting profit from successful trades may be withdrawn.

Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued.

Are Prediction Markets Available in Pennsylvania?

Yes, prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are currently accessible and operating in Pennsylvania. These prediction market platforms operate as designated contract markets overseen federally by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) rather than state gaming regulators.

Prediction markets are currently outside the control of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and lack standard state gaming safeguards like a minimum participation age of 21 or self-exclusion tools.

For all the latest news, visit our page covering the legality of prediction markets.

Recent Legal Updates

The Pennsylvania legislature introduced a middle-ground regulatory approach on July 22, 2026, titled House Bill 2711, aiming to legally permit prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket US under state-administered consumer protection rules rather than banning them.

Proposed state legislation for House Bill 2711 includes:

Age & Exclusion Limits: Requires a minimum participant age of 21 and integrates self-exclusion registry protocols.

Insider Trading Bans: Prohibit trading by individuals with material non-public information and penalize structural market manipulation.

Prohibited Markets: Prohibits contracts on high school or minor sports, personal health metrics, and catastrophic "death markets."

Enforcement: Offers the state Attorney General enforcement capabilities with penalties reaching up to $1 million per day for unrectified violations.

Pennsylvania-specific things to know

Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are not licensed or supervised by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. They operate as federally licensed event contract markets under the CFTC. This allows them to offer sports markets, like NFL prediction markets. Meanwhile, brands like FanDuel and DraftKings, which have state gaming licenses to operate sportsbooks do not offer sports prediction markets, choosing to keep sports in their state-regulated sportsbook products.

On July 22, 2026, Lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation (House Bill 2711) in hopes of establishing a formal state licensing and tax framework for prediction markets in Pennsylvania to add further protections for consumers.

Responsible Trading on Prediction Markets in PA

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

FAQ

Are prediction markets available in Pennsylvania right now?

Yes, prediction markets are available in Pennsylvania, but they are currently outside the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board's control and lack standard state gaming safeguards, such as a minimum participation age of 21 or self-exclusion tools.

Which prediction market operators are active in Pennsylvania?

Kalshi, Polymarket US, FanDuel Predicts,, DraftKings Predictions, ProphetX and Novig are all active in Pennsylvania. Note that availability of specific market categories varies by state and sports markets are not available on all platforms in Pennsylvania.

What bonuses are available for Pennsylvania traders?

Polymarket US offers new users in Pennsylvania a $20 trading bonus after depositing $10 or more, while new users at Kalshi can a $25 bonus trading credit after trading $25+. DraftKings Predicts offers up to $200 bonus trading credits after trading $5+.

What's the minimum age to trade prediction markets in Pennsylvania?

The minimum age to trade prediction markets in Pennsylvania is currently 18.

Does every platform face the same legal situation in Pennsylvania?

No, not every prediction market platform faces the same legal situation in Pennsylvania. Traditional, independent event-contract exchanges operate in a federal regulatory gray area, whereas commercial sportsbook operators face strict state-level prohibitions when attempting to integrate these specific digital prediction products locally. Platforms that offer regulated sportsbooks in PA generally do not offer sports contracts in their prediction market platform.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.