Virginia prediction markets let residents trade on the outcomes of sports, politics, and more through apps like Kalshi and Polymarket. The status of prediction markets remains murky across the country, but they are federally legal, regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and available in Virginia. This Virginia prediction markets guide will provide legal updates, platforms available in the state, and things to keep in mind when trading on these apps.

Where to trade in Virginia

Virginia prediction markets include Kalshi, Polymarket, FanDuel Predicts, DraftKings Predictions, Underdog Predict and Novig. Only Kalshi, Polymarket, Novig, Underdog and ProphetX offer sports contracts, while DraftKings, FanDuel and Fanatics, which are licensed with the state of Virginia to operate sportsbooks, do not offer sports contracts in Virginia.

Fanatics Markets is not available at all in Virginia, and FanDuel Predicts only offers promotions in states that offer sports contracts, so if you are in Virginia, you need to sign up for one of their Virginia sportsbook promotions with the FanDuel promo code and Fanatics Sportsbook promo code.

The DraftKings Sports & Casino app, on the other hand, offers prediction market promotions for Virginia residents because it has a super app with both sports betting and prediction markets built within it that filters what products you can use based on which state you are physically located in.

Customers will either have access to the sportsbook or sports prediction markets depending on their location. If Virginia residents sign up for DraftKings by clicking the offer below, they will receive access to the sportsbook and also non-sports prediction markets

Kalshi

Kalshi is currently offering new users $25 in bonus trading credits after a user trades their first $25 with the promo code CBSSPORTS. This is our pick for the best Kalshi promo code because it allows new users up to $30 to complete the $25 in trades vs. other Kalshi promo codes that require $25 in trades within seven days. Allowing more time for new customers to get comfortable with the platform increases the opportunity to learn responsible trading.

Check out our Kalshi promo code review for full details.

Kalshi Welcome Bonus $25 in bonus credits after trading $25+ Kalshi Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All 50 states, Washington, D.C. and U.S. territories users can create an account but specific products, event contracts and markets vary by state. *Sports contracts currently unavailable in MI, NV and WA Promo Eligibility Virginia residents who are new users and complete the sign-up process are eligible to receive a $25 bonus trading credit, be a first-time user and complete the KYC sign-up process. Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Trade $25 on Prediction Markets within 30 days of account opening to qualify. Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Only profits from trades placed using the Bonus Credit can be withdrawn. Key Terms Trading Credit expires after 7 days. Only profits from trades placed using the Bonus Credit can be withdrawn. Last Verified September 16, 2026

Kalshi Terms and conditions

Virginia residents have full access to trade on Kalshi, including sports markets. Here are the terms and conditions to sign-up and receive $25 in bonus trading credits.

18+ and have a legal, U.S. residential address within a state where Kalshi operates.

Promotion is currently available to Virginia residents who complete the KYC process and have an account in good standing.

Trade at least $25 on Kalshi Predictions within 30 days of opening a new account.

Receive $25 in bonus trading credits to be used for trades on Kalshi Prediction Markets

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn or transferred. Only profits from trades on Kalshi prediction markets can be withdrawn.

Bonus trading credits may only be withdrawn by a participant after the participant has traded an amount equal to the bonus after receiving the bonus trading credits.

Any bonus trading credits must be used within seven days of being granted. Bonus trading credits not used within those seven days will expire and be forfeited.

Polymarket US

Polymarket left the United States in 2022 because it had not registered with the CFTC, but it acquired a regulated exchange in 2025 and is back in Virginia. It offers new users a $50 trading bonus after a $10 deposit with the promo code CBSSPORTS. Check out our Polymarket promo code review for more details.

Polymarket US Welcome Bonus Deposit $10, get a $50 trading bonus Prolymarket US Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States All U.S. states (except NV), Washington D.C. and U.S. territories Promo Eligibility Virginia residents who are new users and complete the sign-up process are eligible to receive $50 in trading credits Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement Qualifying $10 deposit must be traded before the trading credits. Key Terms Credits expire 30 days after issuance. Last Verified September 16, 2026

The first-time qualifying deposit must meet the minimum deposit threshold, and then the bonus credit will be awarded. Bonus credits are non-withdrawable, but profits from settled trades are added to your account balance and can be withdrawn. If a trade settles at a loss, your existing collateral (deposited funds) are applied first to cover the loss, and any remaining bonus is still available for additional trades.

Upon expiration, the remaining Credit balance will be removed from your account. Any Credit supporting an open position at expiration will no longer be available for new position entry and will be removed when the position is closed, settled, or liquidated.

Terms and conditions

This offer is available to US residents who are physically located in Virginia

New Polymarket US users only. Existing users are not eligible.

A minimum first-time deposit of $10 is required to qualify for the $50 trading bonus.

The $50 trading bonus will be credited and is non-withdrawable. Credits cannot be redeemed for cash, transferred, or exchanged.

Trading credits must be used within the Polymarket US platform, and profits from settled trades are added to your account balance and can be withdrawn.

If a trade settles at a loss, your existing collateral (deposited funds) is applied first to cover the loss, and any remaining bonus is still available for additional trades.

After 30 days, any remaining credit balance will be removed from your account.

Any Credit supporting an open position at expiration will no longer be available for new position entry and will be removed when the position is closed, settled, or liquidated.

Market availability varies by state, but sports contracts are available in Virginia on Polymarket.

For full terms and conditions, visit Polymarket.us.

Underdog

The Underdog app houses a prediction market platform within it, an addition to what is now offered by the brand most recognized in the daily fantasy sports space. You can find it by tapping any of the sports icons at the top of the app home screen, then choosing Events or Futures. Underdog currently offers new users up to $1,000 in bonus funds via a 50% deposit match with the promo code CBS. Check out our Underdog promo code review for full details.

Underdog Predict Welcome Bonus Keep Your Million promotion & 50% deposit match up to $1,000 in bonus funds Underdog Predict Promo Code CBS Minimum Deposit $10 Available States AL, AK, AR, CA, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, LA, ME, MN, MO, MT, NE, NH, NY, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY Promo Eligibility 50% Deposit Match: New users physically located in VA are eligible | Keep Your Million: New or existing users physically located in VA are eligible Legal Age 18+ in VA Bonus Trade-Through Requirement 50% Deposit Match: 1x the deposit plus the bonus amount for the 50% deposit match offer | Keep Your Million: 1x amount of bonus entry funds won Key Terms Bonus awards must be used before winnings can be withdrawn. Bonus funds expire 14 days after being issued. Last Verified September 16, 2026

Underdog offer key terms: 50% deposit match up to $1,000 bonus

A $10 minimum deposit is required and bonus funds will equal half your deposit amount, up to $1000. So, a $2000 deposit is required for the maximum $1000 bonus. The Bonus Funds will be credited to your Underdog account within 72 hours of your first deposit.

50% Deposit Match Bonus Credit Terms and Conditions:

Bonus funds are non-withdrawable and only profit from eligible picks can be withdrawn after satisfying the trade-through requirements within the turnover period

Bonus Funds must be used on fantasy entries and cannot be used for straight prediction picks, which are event contracts.

Underdog Fantasy/DFS picks now appear alongside Underdog Predict (also known as Underdog Prediction Picks or Team Picks).

Bonus funds can be used on Prediction team picks only if the selection is a Combo with one prediction pick and two fantasy picks

Bonus funds applied to entries must have payout multipliers of at least 2x.

Bonus awards must be used before winnings can be withdrawn.

Bonus funds expire 14 days after being issued

Underdog offer key terms: Keep Your Million

Keep Your Million is an Underdog survival game. Every eligible customer will receive a virtual $1,000,000 pot in bonus funds. Here are the steps for how it will work:

Pick a question, like "Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels throw for Higher or Lower than 1.5 passing touchdowns?"



Split your million: drag a slider to divide the pot between Higher and Lower. You can go 100% on one side, split it 50/50, or anything in between. All the money has to go somewhere.



Lock it in: once you submit your pick before the game starts, it's locked. You can't change it.



Keep your winnings: when the game settles, keep whatever you put on the winning side. That amount becomes your pot for the next question.



Run it back: make a pick for 20 questions. Survive all 20 and receive whatever's left in Underdog bonus funds.



Keep Your Million Key Terms:

Keep Your Million is available as one of the welcome offers when you sign up, alongside other offers.

If you choose KYM, a minimum $10 deposit is required to unlock the game.

Once your deposit is made, the game activates, and you can start making picks.

If you choose a different welcome offer at sign-up, you won't have access to KYM.

You have up to seven days after signing up to make your deposit and unlock the game.

You have 21 days to begin making selections or you forfeit.

Once you start the game, you'll have 60 days to complete all your picks or forfeit any payout.

Terms and conditions apply to any bonus funds awarded.

Underdog Predict is a registered FCM offering event contracts. Trades may be placed on CDNA, a registered DCM, powered by UDM Services, LLC. Trading involves significant risk and is not appropriate for all. Must be a U.S. resident. Terms apply: underdogpredict.com. Content is promotional and is not a recommendation to trade. Prices may change. When combined with fantasy entries, must be 18+ (19+ in AL, NE; 19+ in CO for some games; 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA) and present in a state where Underdog Fantasy operates. Terms apply. Concerned with your play? Call 1-800-MY-RESET or 1-800-GAMBLER or visit www.ncpgambling.org. NY: Call the 24/7 HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or Text HOPENY (467369). For more information on FCMs, please see the CFTC's website and UDM's NFA BASIC profile.

ProphetX

ProphetX is a CFTC-regulated prediction market. It is currently offering new users $75 in bonus trading credits after a user trades their first $50 with the promo code CBSSPORTS. Check out our ProphetX promo code review for full details.

ProphetX Welcome Bonus $75 in bonus credits after trading $50+ ProphetX Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $50 Available States AL, AK, AZ, AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, HI, ID, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, ME, MD, MA, MI, MN, MS, MO, MT, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VT, VA, WA, WV, WI, WY, DC (excludes NV) Promo Eligibility Anyone physically located in Virginia who is a new user and completes the sign-up process is eligible to receive a $75 bonus trading credit. Legal Age 18+ Trade Requirement $50+ in trades must be priced at $0.80 per contract or less within 30 days of account approval. Key Terms Issued bonus credits remain valid for 45 days before any unused funds expire. Incentive Funds are non-withdrawable and must be utilized as collateral for opening new positions. Last Verified September 16, 2026

ProphetX Terms and conditions

Virginia residents have full access to trade on ProphetX, including sports markets. Here are the terms and conditions to sign-up and receive $75 in bonus trading credits.

User Eligibility: Exclusively for new customers with an approved and verified trading account.

Aggregate Trade Requirement: Participants must place one or more trades totaling at least $50 in cumulative value.

Qualifying Window: All necessary trades must be successfully executed within 30 days of initial account opening.

Execution Price Threshold: Qualifying trades and all subsequent bonus trades must be completed at a price of $0.80 or lower.

Qualifying Actions: Only specific trades that open a new position contribute toward the $50 requirement.

7-Day Trade-Through Rule: To unlock following installments, current bonus credits must be utilized in full within 7 days.

Installment Forfeiture: Unmet trade-through requirements will lead to the forfeiture of any remaining bonus installments.

Bonus Validity Period: Issued bonus credits remain valid for 45 days before any unused funds expire.

Fund Restrictions: Incentive Funds are non-withdrawable and must be utilized as collateral for opening new positions.

Withdrawal Terms: Net profits from successfully settled trades using these funds are fully withdrawable.

Novig

Novig is a CFTC-regulated prediction market focused on sports. It is currently available in Virginia, and new users can get $25 in trading credits after making a $10+ deposit.

Novig Welcome Bonus Deposit $10+, get $25 in Trading Credits Novig Promo Code CBSSPORTS Minimum Deposit $1 Available States Available in Virginia and all other states except AZ, MI and NV); also available in Washington, D.C., and U.S. territories Promo Eligibility New users physically located in Virginia are eligible to receive $25 in bonus trading credits Legal Age 21+ Key Terms Bonus funds are issued as 5 single-use $5 Trading Credits and must be used to make trades. Proceeds from settled trades are withdrawable. Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued. Last Verified September 16, 2026

Terms and conditions

New users must be 21+ and have a legal U.S. residential address within a state where Novig operates, including Virginia

Must deposit $10+ to qualify and receive $25 in bonus trading credits

Bonus trading credits cannot be withdrawn from your Novig account. It must be used to place trades on prediction markets within Novig.

$25 bonus trading credits are issued as five $5 Trade Credits that can be applied after selecting a potential trade. Each $5 Trade Credit must be applied in full and cannot be split, combined with other promos, partially applied or used on Make Orders.

If the value of a Trade Credit exceeds the amount applied to a trade, the unused remainder is forfeited and does not carry over to any subsequent trade.

Trade Credits may be used on any Contract listed for trading on Novig, at prices no less than $0.01 and no greater than $0.60 per Contract.

Trade credits can only be applied to straight trades. Proceeds from successful trades may be withdrawn.

Trade Credits expire 30 days after being issued

Trading on Virginia sports teams

Virginia has no major professional sports teams, but it has multiple high-level college programs within its borders and popular professional teams nearby. Information about those teams is listed below, along with their price to win their respective championships (via Kalshi, as of September 16, 2026).

Virginia Cavaliers ($0.01)

Virginia is led by transfer quarterback Beau Pribula, who started his career at Penn State and played last season at Missouri. He became the first Virginia quarterback to run for 100 yards in a game since Brennan Armstrong in 2022, when he led the Cavaliers to a 34-8 win over North Carolina State in Week 0. The Cavaliers have high expectations due to their strong rushing attack and suffocating defense.

Virginia Tech Hokies ($0.01)

Virginia Tech is in its first season under head coach James Franklin, who was fired last October by Penn State after 12 seasons at the helm. Franklin led Virginia Tech to a 73-3 win over VMI in Week 1. The Hokies have suffered losing seasons in five of the past six years, but Franklin brought in 27 transfers to rectify the situation.

Washington Commanders ($0.02)

The Commanders went 5-12 last season after quarterback Jayden Daniels missed 10 games and the defense finished last in the NFL. Daniels won Offensive Rookie of the Year and started the NFC Championship in 2024. He has a new target in wide receiver Stefon Diggs along with veteran mainstay Terry McLaurin.

Baltimore Ravens ($0.07)

The Ravens finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs last season after losing a win-and-in Week 18 game against Pittsburgh. Jesse Minter is in his first game as the Ravens' head coach, replacing John Harbaugh after 18 seasons. His staff includes offensive coordinator Declan Doyle from the Bears and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver from the Dolphins.

Baltimore Orioles ($0.002)

The Orioles are amid a disappointing season, sitting in last place in the American League East. However, they remain alive for an AL Wild Card berth heading into the final weeks of the regular season. First baseman Pete Alonso and shortstop Gunnar Henderson lead the Orioles offense, while Trevor Rogers and Brandon Young anchor the pitching staff.

Are prediction markets legal in Virginia?

Prediction markets are regulated federally by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), so they don't fall under state regulations. The CFTC was granted exclusive jurisdiction over commodity derivatives by the Commodity Exchange Act. That has not stopped many states from contesting the legality of prediction markets, but Virginia is not currently one of those states.

The Virginia Office of the Attorney General has not issued a formal public opinion that challenges the status of these CFTC-regulated event contracts. The Virginia Lottery oversees state-licensed sports wagering and casino gaming, but its rules do not apply to Virginia prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket.

Recent legal updates

Virginia has not joined the list of states suing or issuing cease-and-desist orders against prediction market platforms. However, the outcome of cases like New York suing Kalshi could ultimately influence the national picture, including Virginia.

A pending bill in Virginia, House Bill 271, directs the Virginia Gaming Commission to conduct a study to evaluate the legal, economic, technological, and public-policy implications of prediction markets. This includes defining prediction markets, determining how they differ from traditional gambling, exploring their regulatory status, consulting with the Office of the Attorney General on the legal implications of regulating prediction markets in Virginia, and conducting any other relevant research.

Virginia-specific things to know

Virginia has legalized sports betting, which is why some Virginia prediction market apps like DraftKings Predictions and FanDuel Predicts do not offer sports contracts. However, Virginia is not currently challenging the legality of CFTC-regulated prediction markets, making them available to anyone in the state.

Virginia lawmakers also considered legislation to allow casinos to offer online casino games earlier in the year but were unable to come to an agreement.

The minimum age to trade on Virginia prediction markets is 18; however, some individual platforms may impose higher age minimums.

Responsible Trading on Prediction Markets in Virginia

Prediction market trading should be used for entertainment purposes in a fun, responsible manner. Trading is risky and involves a risk of 100% loss; always trade responsibly.

Responsible Trading toolkits on prediction market platforms involve:

Deposit Limits

Session Time Limit

Timeout

Self-Exclusion

Close Your Account

Contact Helplines

Prediction market platforms offer Responsible Trading resources that can be found in your account settings after logging in or by request by contacting customer support. Concerned about your trading? Call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.

FAQ

Are prediction markets legal in Virginia right now?

Yes, Virginia prediction markets are currently federally legal, available in Virginia and are regulated by the CFTC, placing them under federal commodities law. Virginia has not taken action against them.

Which prediction market operators are active in Virginia?

Some of the top Virginia prediction market apps include Kalshi, Polymarket, DraftKings Predictions, FanDuel Predicts, Novig and ProphetX.

What bonuses are available for Virginia traders?

In Virginia, sign-up bonuses are offered by Kalshi, Polymarket, ProphetX and Novig. Full details of every prediction market bonus can be found above.

What's the minimum age to trade prediction markets in Virginia?

The minimum age to trade prediction markets in Virginia is 18.

Does every platform face the same legal situation in Virginia?

No, the situation varies by operator. Traditional prediction markets offer sports contracts, while sports betting brands like DraftKings and FanDuel do not offer sports contracts on their prediction market platforms in Virginia.

Event contract trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions, and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction. Prediction markets content is not intended for individuals located in jurisdictions where they are prohibited. Additional help and resources are available through the NCPG's Financial Trader Health and Safety Initiative. You can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET.