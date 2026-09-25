Week 3 in the NFL begs the question of whether the Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans and other surprising 0-2 teams can finally get in the win column and start their push to the playoffs. It also brings the league's third game in Brazil and first in Rio de Janeiro.

We collected all of the best picks and gambling content from CBSSports.com and SportsLine and put them in one place, so you can get sports betting picks against the spread from our CBS Sports experts as well as additional feature content for each game, including plays from top SportsLine experts and the SportsLine Projection Model, best bets from our staff, survivor picks and more.

All NFL betting courtesy of SportsLine consensus.

Which picks can you make with confidence this week? And which Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Visit SportsLine, as its incredible model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times and is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

Chargers at Bills

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Blls -7, O/U 50

"The Chargers feel like they're lost at the moment. They've dropped back-to-back games they should've won if we were looking at it solely from a talent standpoint. In fact, they are the first team ever to start 0-2, with both losses coming against teams that lost 14 or more games the previous season. And we're supposed to expect them to march into Buffalo and take down Josh Allen and the Bills? Jim Harbaugh and the defense just let Kirk Cousins throw for 253 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Allen is on an MVP trajectory over his first two games, totaling nine touchdowns. He's a freight train, and it feels like the Chargers will be his next victim.

"Meanwhile, Justin Herbert hasn't shown much through the first two games. The offense is averaging 14 points per game, and Herbert is being pressured at the second-highest rate (46%) in the NFL this season, despite being blitzed at the fifth-lowest rate (23%). He's struggled mightily on throws that have traveled 10-plus air yards, throwing just one touchdown and three interceptions on such throws. This feels like it could get ugly." – CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech

Breech sees the Bills covering the touchdown spread and sending the Chargers to 0-3 with a 31-20 beatdown. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chargers at Bills (-7.5) Bills

Chargers Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

Panthers at Browns

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Panthers -3, O/U 40.5

Before you lock in your pick for Panthers vs. Browns, you need to hear how SportsLine expert Eric Cohen sees this contest playing out. Cohen nailed 66% of his straight-up NFL picks last year and is off to another hot start at 21-11 on the season.

"I'm not buying the Deshaun Watson renaissance. Sure, Watson played fairly well in the Browns' win over Tampa Bay, but there's no way he is Cleveland's starter for more than a few weeks if the team starts to lose again. While I didn't think much of Carolina this year, they have scored 30+ points in two straight games so the offense looks improved. I think the Panthers move to 2-1 by virtue of a couple of crucial Watson interceptions in the second half." – Cohen

Cohen predicts a 22-16 win for Carolina, and you can see the rest of his exact score predictions for every game at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Panthers (-2.5) at Browns Browns

Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers Panthers

Jets at Lions

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Lions -7, O/U 48

"The Lions will have extra rest here as they welcome in their former defensive coordinator, Jets coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets are playing better on defense, but this is a big challenge against the Lions' offense. The Detroit defense hasn't been good, but they will play better here with the lead to win it. But it's close." – CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco

Prisco has the Lions getting into the win column for the first time this year with a 28-23 triumph. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Jets at Lions (-6.5) Lions

Lions Lions Jets Lions Jets Jets

Texans at Colts

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Texans -1.5, O/U 43.5

"Am I worried that the Texans have started 0-2? Not really. They had to play Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Plus, DeMeco Ryans has started 0-2 in three out of his four seasons as head coach! Par for the course. Now, I don't want to overlook the Texans' struggles on both sides of the ball. This supposedly elite defense has allowed 84 points over the past three games, including playoffs, which is the most in a three-game span under coach Ryans, and the offense didn't score a single touchdown last week vs. the Bengals. Not having Nico Collins or Tank Dell really hurts.

"As for the Colts, they will be without a star wideout as well in Alec Pierce. I was impressed with how Daniel Jones, Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs kept up with the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday night, but I couldn't get over how bad this defense was. The Colts are just the third team in NFL history to allow 500 yards of total offense in each of their first two games. Indy ranks dead last in total defense, passing defense and scoring defense. I'm taking the Texans to finally register that first win on Sunday. Houston is 13-1 SU and 10-3-1 ATS in its last 14 road divisional games." – CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani

The Texans' first win of 2026 will come by a one-score margin of 27-21, says Dajani. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Texans (-2.5) at Colts Texans

Texans Texans Texans Colts Colts Colts

Patriots at Jaguars

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Jaguars -2.5, O/U 44.5

"Jacksonville looked for a while like it was going to take care of the Broncos fairly easily after blowing out the Browns in Week 1. Obviously, things changed following a Trevor Lawrence interception in the third quarter and they ended up losing. But the Patriots haven't looked particularly good at any point so far this season. The Jaguars' offensive has at least shown that it has an ability to be efficient and explosive at times. I think they rediscover some of that here and take care of the Patriots at home." – CBS Sports NFL writer Jared Dubin

Dubin projects the Jaguars to avoid their first losing streak since the middle of last season with a 23-17 win. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Patriots at Jaguars (-2.5) Jaguars

Jaguars Patriots Jaguars Patriots Jaguars Jaguars

Chiefs at Dolphins

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Chiefs -10.5, O/U 45

If you're still alive in your survivor pool, then congratulations on making it through the onslaught of upsets in the first two weeks. SportsLine expert R.J. White has some advice to help keep you alive in Week 3. White says the Chiefs will be the popular play considering they match up against the lowly Dolphins, but are there smarter picks? White lays out a couple of other options at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs (-11.5) at Dolphins Chiefs

Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs

Titans at Giants

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Giants -6, O/U 43

"The Titans are 0-2 and playing on the road for the first time this season. The Giants will be without starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, which means it's Jameis Winston time. He wasn't good in relief Monday night in the loss to the Rams, but he will be better here. Look for the Giants to rally around him in Dart's absence." – CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco

Not even a matchup against a backup quarterback is enough to get the Titans out of the mud. It's a 23-14 Giants victory, Prisco says. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Titans at Giants (-3.5) Giants

Giants Titans Giants Titans Giants Giants

Bengals at Steelers

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Bengals -3.5, O/U 43.5

"A battle between two teams trending in opposite directions. The Pittsburgh Steelers are averaging the fewest points per game (11.5) and yards per game (249.5) through two games in Aaron Rodgers' career, while the Bengals defense is reborn, and tied for eighth in scoring defense after ranking 30th last season. In Week 1, Cincinnati recovered four fumbles. In Week 2, they held C.J. Stroud and the Texans out of the end zone altogether. The Steelers on the other hand have been abysmal on the offensive side of the ball, ranking bottom three in not just total offense and scoring offense, but yards per play (3.8) and third-down percentage (20%) as well. Rodgers is 0/11 on deep balls this season, including 0/6 to droppin' DK Metcalf.

"The Bengals haven't defeated the Steelers by at least four points since 2022, but I think it happens on Sunday." – CBS Sports NFL writer Jordan Dajani

Not only will the Bengals beat the Steelers by at least four points, but they'll beat them by a full touchdown, according to Dajani. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bengals (-3.5) at Steelers Bengals

Steelers Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Steelers

Seahawks at Commanders



Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Seahawks -6, O/U 41.5

"It's a bummer to see so many quarterbacks go down, especially Daniels. When he's been healthy, he's lifted the ceiling for a Commanders organization that desperately needed a shot in the arm. However, injuries have been an unfortunately large part of his story, and it rears its head again with this latest elbow dislocation. With Daniels sidelined, Marcus Mariota (who has lost six of his last seven starts) gets the nod, and I just have a hard time fathoming how the veteran can consistently put up points against this stellar Seattle defense.

"The Seahawks come into this Week 3 matchup after allowing just 17 total points over the first two weeks, which is the lowest through two games by any team since 2013. They are also lights out on the road, winning 15 of their last 16 games away from Lumen Field. While Sam Darnold is planning to practice this week, I'm confident backing Seattle if it remains Drew Lock. He has filled Darnold's shoes admirably, including a three-touchdown showing in Week 3 (all of which went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba)." – CBS Sports NFL writer Tyler Sullivan

Sullivan is not backing down from laying a touchdown with the Seahawks in a dreaded 10 a.m. body clock game. He has Seattle winning by double digits at 27-17. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Seahawks (-7.5) at Commanders Seahawks

Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Seahawks Commanders

Cardinals at 49ers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: 49ers -8.5, O/U 47.5

"The 49ers are 2-0 and playing as well as any team in the league. Arizona is coming off a loss to the Seahawks. This is a real challenge for the young Cardinals team, especially one that looked bad on offense last week. I don't see Jacoby Brissett keeping up with Brock Purdy. 49ers take it." – CBS Sports senior NFL writer Pete Prisco

Prisco foresees Purdy and the San Francisco offense putting up 30 points in a two-touchdown win over the Cardinals, 30-17. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Cardinals at 49ers (-8.5) 49ers

Cardinals 49ers Cardinals 49ers 49ers Cardinals

Vikings at Buccaneers

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Vikings -2.5, O/U 44.5

Last week's 6-point teaser legs at SportsLine went 5-1. These plays continue to deliver reliable value, and it took a Raiders-over-Chargers upset to stop a perfect Week 2. SportsLine expert Josh Nagel is here with another batch of teaser picks and eyes a few home underdogs, including the Buccaneers. Head over to SportsLine to see his high-value play on this game and others.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Vikings (-1.5) at Buccaneers Buccaneers

Vikings Vikings Buccaneers Vikings Vikings Vikings

Ravens at Cowboys

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Ravens -3, O/U 52

"I feel like the Ravens' offense is going to run circles around the Cowboys. The Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last year, and although they did make personnel improvements this offseason, I'm not sure those have actually helped. Through two weeks, the Cowboys have given up the third-most rushing yards in the NFL and if you can't stop the run, the Ravens are the last team you want to be facing." – CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech

This game being held in Rio de Janeiro means two things. One is that Breech will be the first to tell you that he played an extra in "Fast Five" on a train headed to Rio. The second is that the field at Maracanã Stadium might not be in ideal shape. Fictional trains and turf conditions aside, Breech has the Ravens securing a 34-27 win. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Ravens (-2.5) at Cowboys Ravens

Ravens Cowboys Ravens Cowboys Ravens Cowboys

Raiders at Saints

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS), stream on Paramount+ (click here)

Open: Saints -3, O/U 44

"Out of all the games in Week 3, this one intrigues me the most and that's mostly because I still have no idea what to make of either team.

"On the Raiders' end, I have to admit, I think I might have been wrong about them this year. After they beat Miami in Week 1, I wasn't impressed, because everyone beats the Dolphins. Heading into Week 2, I thought they were going to get a reality check against the Chargers, but apparently, the Raiders don't do reality checks. Instead, they've somehow created a bizarre new reality where they actually win games. I've never been more convinced that we live in a simulation.

"As for the Saints, if they had converted a two-point conversion on the final play of the game in Week 1 against the Lions, they'd be 2-0 right now, but they didn't." – CBS Sports NFL writer John Breech

The Saints are the best second-half team in football right now, and that comes into play with Breech's prediction of a 27-24 win over the Raiders. To see the rest of his Week 3 picks, click here.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Raiders at Saints (-3.5) Saints

Saints Raiders Saints Saints Saints Saints

Rams at Broncos

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Rams -2.5, O/U 45.5

If you're thinking about making a play on "Sunday Night Football," do yourself a favor and check in with SportsLine expert Larry Hartstein. He is on a 28-10 roll on his last 38 picks involving the Rams and returned $1,701 to $100 players over that stretch. That's not to mention the fact that he's 643-555 all time against the spread.

Hartstein predicts one side of the spread to hit hard, and you can find that pick at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Rams (-2.5) at Broncos Rams

Rams Rams Broncos Rams Rams Broncos

Eagles at Bears

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ABC), stream on fubo (try for free)

Open: Eagles -3.5, O/U 44.5

The potential absences of Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent throw all kinds of uncertainty into this matchup, but SportsLine expert Emory Hunt is here to guide you through the murky waters. As a former college football player and high school coach, Hunt knows a thing or two about the impact quarterback injuries can have on a game. He's also 31-18-2 on his last 51 picks involving the Eagles, which returned $1,085 to $100 players. Plus, he's 132-111-2 on NFL picks over the last three seasons.

Hunt is all over one side of the spread, and you can find that pick at SportsLine.



Pete Prisco

Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Eagles (-3.5) at Bears ) Eagles

Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles Eagles