A World Cup unlike any other is upon us with Sunday's opener between hosts Qatar and Ecuador the beginning of the final chapter in a 12 year tale of corruption, human rights and geopolitics that has led world football to its first ever winter world championships. Indeed, the only thing that might bear much similarity to previous tournaments could be the football where there is a familiar look to the runners and riders who will be vying to lift the trophy.

As ever, Brazil and Argentina rank among the leading contenders with a coterie of European sides in the mix as well. Could there be a dark horse from the ranks of South America, Asia or Africa? Which big names will crumble under the pressure? Can the USMNT escape the group stages at the very least? Our team of experts have dived deep into the possibilities, permutations and predictions to pick their winners, both of the trophy itself and the individual prizes. Scroll down to see them in full.

Group stage picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio GROUP A WINNER Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands Netherlands GROUP A RUNNER-UP Senegal Ecuador Qatar Ecuador Qatar Senegal Qatar Senegal GROUP B WINNER England England England England England England England England GROUP B RUNNER-UP Iran United States Wales United States United States Wales United States United States GROUP C WINNER Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina Argentina GROUP C RUNNER-UP Mexico Mexico Poland Mexico Mexico Mexico Mexico Poland GROUP D WINNER Denmark France France Denmark France France Denmark France GROUP D RUNNER-UP France Denmark Denmark France Denmark Denmark France Denmark GROUP E WINNER Germany Germany Germany Spain Spain Spain Spain Spain GROUP E RUNNER-UP Spain Spain Spain Japan Germany Germany Japan Germany GROUP F WINNER Morocco Belgium Belgium Croatia Croatia Croatia Belgium Croatia GROUP F RUNNER-UP Croatia Croatia Croatia Canada Canada Canada Morocco Belgium GROUP G WINNER Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil Brazil GROUP G RUNNER-UP Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Switzerland Cameroon Serbia GROUP H WINNER Portugal Portugal Uruguay Uruguay Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic Portugal GROUP H RUNNER-UP Uruguay Uruguay Korea Republic Portugal Uruguay Portugal Uruguay Korea Republic

Knockout stage picks



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Last 8 Netherlands Argentina Germany Brazil England Denmark Spain Portugal Netherlands Argentina Germany Brazil England France Spain Portugal Netherlands Argentina Germany Brazil England France Spain Switzerland Netherlands Argentina Spain Brazil England Denmark Japan Uruguay Netherlands Argentina Spain Brazil France England Germany Portugal Netherlands Argentina Spain Brazil England France Germany Switzerland Netherlands Argentina Spain Brazil England Denmark Japan Korea Republic Netherlands Argentina Spain Brazil England France Germany Portugal Fourth Portugal Spain Switzerland Uruguay England England Japan Portugal Third Argentina Brazil Argentina Brazil Brazil Brazil Netherlands Brazil Second England France France Argentina Germany Germany Denmark England Champion Brazil Argentina Brazil England Argentina Argentina Brazil Argentina

Player awards



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Sandra Herrera Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Golden ball (Best player) Neymar Angel Di Maria Gabriel Jesus Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Neymar Lionel Messi Golden boot (Top scorer) Lautaro Martinez Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Harry Kane Karim Benzema Neymar Karim Benzema Harry Kane Golden glove (Top keeper) Emiliano Martinez Diogo Costa Hugo Lloris Alisson Manuel Neuer Manuel Neuer Kasper Schmeichel Emiliano Martinez Best young player Bukayo Saka Jamal Musiala Pedri Pedri Jude Bellingham Vinicius Junior Jamal Musiala Vinicius Junior Jamal Musiala Final MOTM Neymar Lionel Messi Vinicius Junior Harry Kane Lionel Messi Lionel Messi Richarlison Lionel Messi

