angelcity.jpg
Getty Images

The National Women's Soccer League has finalized the list for the 2023 NWSL Draft which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Fans can watch live coverage of the draft on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports HQ starting at 6 p.m. ET. 

A total of 256 players will go into the draft which will see 48 players selected by the 12 NWSL teams. Coming from college, high school and abroad, this draft is an opportunity for 11 teams to restock in an effort to dethrone the reigning NWSL champions, the Portland Thorns. Angel City FC currently hold the number one selection overall after a blockbuster trade and are expected to use it to select Alyssa Thompson out of Harvard-Westlake Prep High School. 

There is impressive collegiate representation with Lousiana State University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Washington all having seven players available for selection followed by the University of Alabama and the University of Central Florida with five eligible players.

For more info to prepare for the draft, check out our 2023 NWSL Mock Draft as well as look at the selection process, rules, and trade windows.

Here's coverage plans and the list of draftable players:

NWSL Draft coverage

Here's the list of players registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft:

First NameLast NameUniversity/SchoolPosition(s) Played
JenniferAalbueGrace CollegeFWD, MID
Nour ImaneAddiUniversity of South AlabamaMID
IsabelAguilarMontreat CollegeFWD, MID
AnnelizeAlexioNorthwest Missouri State UniversityMID
EmilyAmanoColgate UniversityMID, DEF
AngelinaAndersonUniversity of California, BerkeleyGK
AmyAndrewsWestern Illinois UniversityFWD
AnsleyAtkinsonCreighton UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KeeleyAyalaUniversity of the Incarnate WordFWD, MID
AlexisBachWestern Kentucky UniversityGK
GraceBarbaraUniversity of ArkansasGK
IngridBarbosa de CastroWest Virginia State UniversityMID, DEF
TalaniBarnettOhio State UniversityMID, DEF
JenniferBartlettThe College of St. RoseFWD, MID
KelisBartonUniversity of Central FloridaMID, DEF
BlytheBeldnerOklahoma State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
JessicaBerlinSeattle UniversityGK
HannahBlakeUniversity of MichiganFWD, MID
SamBlazekLindenwood UniversityGK
JewelBolandSouthern Methodist UniversityFWD
LaurenBonavitaUniversity of Massachusetts, AmherstFWD, MID
LetyciaBonifacioNorthwest Missouri State UniversityMID, DEF
LyzaBosselmannGonzaga UniversityGK
AbbyBoyanUniversity of GeorgiaMID, DEF
TanyaBoychukUniversity of MemphisFWD, MID
BrookeBoydSt. John's UniversityDEF
EmilyBrandenburgUniversity of TulsaDEF
SophiaBraunGonzaga UniversityMID, DEF
JordanBrewsterWest Virginia UniversityDEF
MessiahBrightTexas Christian UniversityFWD
KaytlinBrinkmanCal State FullertonFWD, MID
AdéliaBristotGraceland UniversityFWD, MID
CameronBrooksUniversity of Texas AustinDEF
LaurenBrzykcyUniversity of California Los AngelesGK
Mary GraceBunchDavidson CollegeGK
EmilyBunnellSeattle UniversityMID, DEF
AbbeyBurdetteUniversity of TennesseeFWD, MID, DEF
JennaButlerNorth Carolina State UniversityMID, DEF
ErinCembraleHuntingdon CollegeFWD, MID
SamanthaChangUniversity of South CarolinaMID
MadisonChavezUniversity of California IrvineDEF
RylanChildersUniversity of KansasMID
JulissaCisnerosSouthern Methodist UniversityFWD
SarahClarkUniversity of VirginiaMID, DEF
SydneyCollinsUniversity of California, BerkeleyMID, DEF
ClaireConstantUniversity of VirginiaMID, DEF
RomeeContrerasNorth Greenville UniversityFWD
ShannonCookeLouisiana State UniversityMID, DEF
MichelleCooperDuke UniversityFWD
ChaiCortezUniversity of OregonDEF
JessicaCraveroFlorida Institute of TechnologyFWD
M.E.CravenAuburn UniversityDEF
McKinleyCroneUniversity of AlabamaGK
PeytonCutshallVanderbilt UniversityFWD, MID
Mia RoseDalyUniversity of Southern IndianaDEF
IzzyD'AquilaSanta Clara UniversityFWD
HaileyDavidsonUniversity of PittsburghFWD, DEF
MikaylaDayesUniversity of MarylandFWD
MalikaeDayesUniversity of MarylandDEF
LaurenDeBeauMichigan State UniversityFWD, MID
JessicaDe FilippoUniversity of ArkansasFWD, MID
IsabelDehakizSanta Clara UniversityFWD, MID
GiovannaDeMarcoWake Forest UniversityMID
MadelynDesianoUniversity of California Los AngelesDEF
KaraboDhlaminiOakland UniversityMID, DEF
RubyDiodatiMichigan State UniversityDEF
WasilaDiwura-SoaleLouisiana State UniversityFWD, MID
ChelseaDomondSyracuse UniversityFWD
NicoleDouglasArizona State UniversityFWD
GeorgiaEaton-CollinsUniversity of Central FloridaDEF
JadynEdwardsUniversity of New MexicoFWD, MID
BlueEllisSyracuse UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
SierraEngeStanford UniversityMID, DEF
LilyFabianUniversity of Massachusetts LowellFWD, MID, DEF
MollyFeighanSt. John's UniversityFWD, MID
SamiFellerUniversity of DenverFWD, MID
KaylaFischerOhio State UniversityFWD, MID
KamrynFisherUniversity of MarylandFWD, MID
ShanaFlynnUniversity of ArkansasFWD, MID, DEF
CieraFoxVillanova UniversityMID, DEF
DanielleFuentesUniversity of South AlabamaFWD, MID
AbbyFuscaElon UniversityMID, DEF
AleighGamboneUniversity of North Carolina – Chapel HillFWD, MID
AlesiaGarciaLouisiana State UniversityFWD, MID
GabrielleGayleUniversity of South AlabamaDEF
MackenzieGeorgeUniversity of TennesseeFWD, DEF
NataleeGerenUniversity of Arkansas – Little RockDEF
CarleeGiammonaPepperdine UniversityMID, DEF
KatGonzalezMarshall UniversityMID
AubreyGoodwillSacramento State UniversityDEF
AnnaGomez VilaPalm Beach Atlantic UniversityMID
MakennaGottschalkNew Mexico State UniversityGK
DelaneyGrahamDuke UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
TameirGrosvenorTexas Wesleyan UniversityFWD
PaulaGubaUniversity of Louisiana – MonroeMID, DEF
LuisaGuttenbergerNorth Carolina State UniversityMID, DEF
MeredithHaakensonUniversity of MichiganFWD, MID
BrionnaHalversonSaint Louis UniversityDEF
KayleeHammerKennesaw State UniversityGK
SarahHammondWesleyan UniversityGK
ToriHansenUniversity of North CarolinaDEF
JyllissaHarrisUniversity of South CarolinaMID, DEF
TiannaHarrisKent State UniversityDEF
ZoeHasenauerUniversity of OregonFWD, DEF
ErinHealyGonzaga UniversityFWD, MID
LibbyHelversonFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
MajaHenrikssonKeiser UniversityDEF
NataleeHenryNorthwestern State UniversityFWD, DEF
NicoleHenryNorthwestern State UniversityMID, DEF
EnyaHernandezPortland State UniversityGK
MoneserratHernandezCal Poly San Luis OpispoFWD, MID
ElailyHernandez-ReprezaWashington State UniversityMID, DEF
KelseyHillPepperdine UniversityDEF
GloHinojosaUniversity of California IrvineGK
SophieHirstHarvard UniversityMID
IlianaHockingUniversity of ArizonaMID, DEF
PenelopeHockingPenn State UniversityFWD, MID
ShaeHolmesUniversity of WashingtonDEF
HaleyHopkinsUniversity of VirginiaFWD
AsiaHorneAmerican UniversityDEF
ChaylynHubbardTexas Christian UniversityDEF
AmberHuffUniversity of California, IrvineFWD, MID, DEF
BryanaHunterUniversity of ArkansasMID, DEF
HaleyHustedArkansas State UniversityFWD, DEF
LindsiJenningsLouisiana State UniversityDEF
GabrielleJohnsonVirginia TechMID
HaleyJohnsonUniversity of Wisconsin - MilwaukeeFWD, MID
MeghanJohnsonLouisiana State UniversityFWD, MID
MikhailJohnsonNorthern Arizona UniversityMID, DEF
MaryJohnstonUniversity of WashingtonDEF
SophieJonesDuke UniversityMID
LaurenKarabinMonmouth UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
AidaKardovicCreighton UniversityMID
NatalieKelchnerMarist CollegeGK
EmilyKellyUniversity at BuffaloGK
LaurenKozalMichigan State UniversityGK
RaffertyKuglerUniversity of KentuckyMID, DEF
CivanaKuhlmannUniversity of ColoradoFWD
AdrianaKurylaColumbia UniversityMID, DEF
GiKrstecFlorida Atlantic UniversityMID
CamilleLafaixCal Poly San Luis OpispoFWD, MID
HaileyLandrusFlorida Atlantic UniversityDEF
JulianaLimaWest Virginia State UniversityDEF
AnnaLoftusLouisiana TechMID
SamiLopezOakland UniversityFWD, MID
JuelleLoveCreighton UniversityFWD, MID
SavannahMaddenUniversity of Texas, AustinGK
EmilyMadrilFlorida State UniversityDEF
KarleeMaesUniversity of New MexicoFWD, DEF
DestineeManzoUniversity of California IrvineFWD, MID
BriannaMartinezUniversity of Notre DameMID, DEF
SydneyMartinezUniversity of South FloridaGK
MeaganMcClellandRutgers UniversityGK
KalaMcDanielUniversity of WashingtonMID, DEF
MarykateMcGuireUniversity of MississippiFWD
ErykaMcIntyreOklahoma State UniversityMID, DEF
MollyMcLaughlinXavier UniversityMID
AaqilaMcLynWashington State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
SabrinaMcNeillAuburn UniversityFWD, MID
BrennaMcPartlanLouisiana State UniversityMID
DevanMcSwainUniversity of DenverDEF
AlyssaMedranoUniversity of Saint KatherineMID
MorganMessnerPenn State UniversityGK
PaigeMetayerUniversity of California, BerkeleyMID
IdaMiceliNiagara UniversityFWD, DEF
HaleyMillerAmerican High School OregonMID
ChloeMillsUniversity of North CaroliWna WilmingtonMID, DEF
MykiaaMinnissWashington State UniversityDEF
SarahMirrLoyola University MarylandFWD, MID
ReeseMoffattOregon State UniversityDEF
LibbyMooreUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel HillMID, DEF
CarlaMorichOld Dominion UniversityFWD, MID
MaliahMorrisClemson UniversityFWD
ReidMorrisonUniversity of the PacificMID, DEF
EliciaMulvaneyYoung Harris CollegeFWD, MID
GwenMummertMississippi State UniversityDEF
ArianaMunozUniversity of North FloridaFWD, MID
DaniMurguiaUniversity of GeorgiaFWD, MID
EmilyNelsonUniversity of Massachusetts LowellFWD, MID
JennaNighswongerFlorida State UniversityFWD, MID
IsabelNinoUniversity of MichiganGK
MalloryOlssonUniversity of Central FloridaFWD
AshleyOrkusUniversity of MississippiGK
JenaePackardUniversity of the PacificMID
SydneyParkerDePaul UniversityDEF
RileyMattingly ParkerUniversity of AlabamaFWD, MID
MaggiePierceUniversity of North Carolina - Chapel HillMID, DEF
HannahPinkusProvidence CollegeMID, DEF
MackenziePluckDuke UniversityFWD, MID
AlyssaPoarchUniversity of MarylandFWD, MID
DaryaRajaeeUniversity of Central FloridaMID
MackenzieRastatterGrambling State UniversityMID, DEF
EmmaReganUniversity of Texas, AustinMID. DEF
ReynaReyesUniversity of AlabamaMID, DEF
MargotRidgewayUniversity of MichiganDEF
ClaraRobbinsFlorida State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
MadelynRobbinsFairleigh Dickinson UniversityFWD, MID
GabrielleRobinsonWest Virginia UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KatRobinsonOhio State UniversityGK
JesiRossmanMonmouth UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
AmandaSchaferUniversity of MarylandFWD, DEF
AllySchlegelPenn State UniversityFWD, MID
KristenScottUniversity of Central FloridaFWD
CamrynScullyUniversity of the PacificDEF
CourtneySebazcoSouthern Methodist UniversityMID
OliviaSekanyUniversity of WashingtonGK
AshlynnSerepcaUniversity of AlabamaFWD, MID
ShayeSeyffartUniversity of WashingtonDEF
EllaShamburgerVanderbilt UniversityDEF
CatSheppardUniversity of New HampshireGK
LenaSilanoLong Beach State UniversityFWD
JordanSilkowitzIowa State UniversityGK
KionnaSimonOklahoma State UniversityFWD, DEF
GraceSklopanAuburn UniversityMID
KaceySmekrudClemson UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
LexySmithBall State UniversityDEF
MadelineSmithUniversity of MarylandGK
FrancieleSoares CupertinoWest Virginia State UniversityFWD, MID
KatieSoderstromButler UniversityFWD, MID
RachelSorkennGeorge Washington UniversityFWD, MID
CroixSotoUniversity of OregonDEF
AlexaSpaanstraUniversity of VirginiaFWD, MID
CecilyStouteUniversity of GeorgiaDEF
KendalStovallUniversity of Nevada – RenoGK
SydneyStuderWashington State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KatieSullivanFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityGK
AbbySwansonLoyola University ChicagoMID, DEF
RachaelSweigardColumbus State UniversityMID
RileyTannerUniversity of AlabamaFWD, MID
KyilanThomasAlbany State UniversityGK
AlyssaThompsonHarvard-Westlake School (Prep School)FWD
JennaTivnanSyracuse UniversityDEF
MadisonTumaGrace CollegeFWD, MID
LaurenTurnerIndiana Wesleyan UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
LynetteUreña DiazDelaware State UniversityMID, DEF
MadelineVerguraUniversity of UtahFWD, MID
JennyVetterMinnesota State University, MankatoFWD, MID 
NatalieViggianoUniversity of Wisconsin- MadisonFWD, MID
Kurstenvon KlahrKansas State UniversityFWD, MID
ChristaWatermanUniversity of MarylandDEF
TrinityWatsonPepperdine UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KayleighWebbUniversity of ColoradoFWD, MID, DEF
McKenzieWeinertUniversity of WashingtonFWD
SamanthaWhiteMichigan State UniversityDEF
HaileyWhitakerAuburn UniversityFWD, DEF
MaisieWhitsettUniversity of LouisvilleFWD, DEF
MonicaWilhelmUniversity of IowaGK
OliviaWilkesLouisiana State UniversityMID, DEF
JadaWilsonSan Jose State UniversityDEF
GraceWiltgenUniversity of KansasFWD, DEF
OliviaWingateUniversity of Notre DameFWD
AbigailWolfUniversity of the PacificDEF
MackenzieWoodUniversity of Notre DameGK
AutumnWoodardGardner Webb UniversityFWD
BreukelenWoodardJohns Hopkins UniversityFWD, MID
SummerYatesUniversity of WashingtonFWD, MID
GraceYochumOklahoma State UniversityMID
JoanaZaninUniversity of South DakotaFWD, MID, DEF