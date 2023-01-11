The National Women's Soccer League has finalized the list for the 2023 NWSL Draft which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Fans can watch live coverage of the draft on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports HQ starting at 6 p.m. ET.
A total of 256 players will go into the draft which will see 48 players selected by the 12 NWSL teams. Coming from college, high school and abroad, this draft is an opportunity for 11 teams to restock in an effort to dethrone the reigning NWSL champions, the Portland Thorns. Angel City FC currently hold the number one selection overall after a blockbuster trade and are expected to use it to select Alyssa Thompson out of Harvard-Westlake Prep High School.
There is impressive collegiate representation with Lousiana State University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Washington all having seven players available for selection followed by the University of Alabama and the University of Central Florida with five eligible players.
For more info to prepare for the draft, check out our 2023 NWSL Mock Draft as well as look at the selection process, rules, and trade windows.
Here's coverage plans and the list of draftable players:
NWSL Draft coverage
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 12 | Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Location: Philadelphia Convention Center
- Live stream: Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ
- TV: CBS Sports Network (6-7 p.m.) ET
- Podcast: Attacking Third | YouTube LIVE: Attacking Third
Here's the list of players registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft:
|First Name
|Last Name
|University/School
|Position(s) Played
|Jennifer
|Aalbue
|Grace College
|FWD, MID
|Nour Imane
|Addi
|University of South Alabama
|MID
|Isabel
|Aguilar
|Montreat College
|FWD, MID
|Annelize
|Alexio
|Northwest Missouri State University
|MID
|Emily
|Amano
|Colgate University
|MID, DEF
|Angelina
|Anderson
|University of California, Berkeley
|GK
|Amy
|Andrews
|Western Illinois University
|FWD
|Ansley
|Atkinson
|Creighton University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Keeley
|Ayala
|University of the Incarnate Word
|FWD, MID
|Alexis
|Bach
|Western Kentucky University
|GK
|Grace
|Barbara
|University of Arkansas
|GK
|Ingrid
|Barbosa de Castro
|West Virginia State University
|MID, DEF
|Talani
|Barnett
|Ohio State University
|MID, DEF
|Jennifer
|Bartlett
|The College of St. Rose
|FWD, MID
|Kelis
|Barton
|University of Central Florida
|MID, DEF
|Blythe
|Beldner
|Oklahoma State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Jessica
|Berlin
|Seattle University
|GK
|Hannah
|Blake
|University of Michigan
|FWD, MID
|Sam
|Blazek
|Lindenwood University
|GK
|Jewel
|Boland
|Southern Methodist University
|FWD
|Lauren
|Bonavita
|University of Massachusetts, Amherst
|FWD, MID
|Letycia
|Bonifacio
|Northwest Missouri State University
|MID, DEF
|Lyza
|Bosselmann
|Gonzaga University
|GK
|Abby
|Boyan
|University of Georgia
|MID, DEF
|Tanya
|Boychuk
|University of Memphis
|FWD, MID
|Brooke
|Boyd
|St. John's University
|DEF
|Emily
|Brandenburg
|University of Tulsa
|DEF
|Sophia
|Braun
|Gonzaga University
|MID, DEF
|Jordan
|Brewster
|West Virginia University
|DEF
|Messiah
|Bright
|Texas Christian University
|FWD
|Kaytlin
|Brinkman
|Cal State Fullerton
|FWD, MID
|Adélia
|Bristot
|Graceland University
|FWD, MID
|Cameron
|Brooks
|University of Texas Austin
|DEF
|Lauren
|Brzykcy
|University of California Los Angeles
|GK
|Mary Grace
|Bunch
|Davidson College
|GK
|Emily
|Bunnell
|Seattle University
|MID, DEF
|Abbey
|Burdette
|University of Tennessee
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Jenna
|Butler
|North Carolina State University
|MID, DEF
|Erin
|Cembrale
|Huntingdon College
|FWD, MID
|Samantha
|Chang
|University of South Carolina
|MID
|Madison
|Chavez
|University of California Irvine
|DEF
|Rylan
|Childers
|University of Kansas
|MID
|Julissa
|Cisneros
|Southern Methodist University
|FWD
|Sarah
|Clark
|University of Virginia
|MID, DEF
|Sydney
|Collins
|University of California, Berkeley
|MID, DEF
|Claire
|Constant
|University of Virginia
|MID, DEF
|Romee
|Contreras
|North Greenville University
|FWD
|Shannon
|Cooke
|Louisiana State University
|MID, DEF
|Michelle
|Cooper
|Duke University
|FWD
|Chai
|Cortez
|University of Oregon
|DEF
|Jessica
|Cravero
|Florida Institute of Technology
|FWD
|M.E.
|Craven
|Auburn University
|DEF
|McKinley
|Crone
|University of Alabama
|GK
|Peyton
|Cutshall
|Vanderbilt University
|FWD, MID
|Mia Rose
|Daly
|University of Southern Indiana
|DEF
|Izzy
|D'Aquila
|Santa Clara University
|FWD
|Hailey
|Davidson
|University of Pittsburgh
|FWD, DEF
|Mikayla
|Dayes
|University of Maryland
|FWD
|Malikae
|Dayes
|University of Maryland
|DEF
|Lauren
|DeBeau
|Michigan State University
|FWD, MID
|Jessica
|De Filippo
|University of Arkansas
|FWD, MID
|Isabel
|Dehakiz
|Santa Clara University
|FWD, MID
|Giovanna
|DeMarco
|Wake Forest University
|MID
|Madelyn
|Desiano
|University of California Los Angeles
|DEF
|Karabo
|Dhlamini
|Oakland University
|MID, DEF
|Ruby
|Diodati
|Michigan State University
|DEF
|Wasila
|Diwura-Soale
|Louisiana State University
|FWD, MID
|Chelsea
|Domond
|Syracuse University
|FWD
|Nicole
|Douglas
|Arizona State University
|FWD
|Georgia
|Eaton-Collins
|University of Central Florida
|DEF
|Jadyn
|Edwards
|University of New Mexico
|FWD, MID
|Blue
|Ellis
|Syracuse University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Sierra
|Enge
|Stanford University
|MID, DEF
|Lily
|Fabian
|University of Massachusetts Lowell
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Molly
|Feighan
|St. John's University
|FWD, MID
|Sami
|Feller
|University of Denver
|FWD, MID
|Kayla
|Fischer
|Ohio State University
|FWD, MID
|Kamryn
|Fisher
|University of Maryland
|FWD, MID
|Shana
|Flynn
|University of Arkansas
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Ciera
|Fox
|Villanova University
|MID, DEF
|Danielle
|Fuentes
|University of South Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Abby
|Fusca
|Elon University
|MID, DEF
|Aleigh
|Gambone
|University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill
|FWD, MID
|Alesia
|Garcia
|Louisiana State University
|FWD, MID
|Gabrielle
|Gayle
|University of South Alabama
|DEF
|Mackenzie
|George
|University of Tennessee
|FWD, DEF
|Natalee
|Geren
|University of Arkansas – Little Rock
|DEF
|Carlee
|Giammona
|Pepperdine University
|MID, DEF
|Kat
|Gonzalez
|Marshall University
|MID
|Aubrey
|Goodwill
|Sacramento State University
|DEF
|Anna
|Gomez Vila
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|MID
|Makenna
|Gottschalk
|New Mexico State University
|GK
|Delaney
|Graham
|Duke University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Tameir
|Grosvenor
|Texas Wesleyan University
|FWD
|Paula
|Guba
|University of Louisiana – Monroe
|MID, DEF
|Luisa
|Guttenberger
|North Carolina State University
|MID, DEF
|Meredith
|Haakenson
|University of Michigan
|FWD, MID
|Brionna
|Halverson
|Saint Louis University
|DEF
|Kaylee
|Hammer
|Kennesaw State University
|GK
|Sarah
|Hammond
|Wesleyan University
|GK
|Tori
|Hansen
|University of North Carolina
|DEF
|Jyllissa
|Harris
|University of South Carolina
|MID, DEF
|Tianna
|Harris
|Kent State University
|DEF
|Zoe
|Hasenauer
|University of Oregon
|FWD, DEF
|Erin
|Healy
|Gonzaga University
|FWD, MID
|Libby
|Helverson
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Maja
|Henriksson
|Keiser University
|DEF
|Natalee
|Henry
|Northwestern State University
|FWD, DEF
|Nicole
|Henry
|Northwestern State University
|MID, DEF
|Enya
|Hernandez
|Portland State University
|GK
|Moneserrat
|Hernandez
|Cal Poly San Luis Opispo
|FWD, MID
|Elaily
|Hernandez-Repreza
|Washington State University
|MID, DEF
|Kelsey
|Hill
|Pepperdine University
|DEF
|Glo
|Hinojosa
|University of California Irvine
|GK
|Sophie
|Hirst
|Harvard University
|MID
|Iliana
|Hocking
|University of Arizona
|MID, DEF
|Penelope
|Hocking
|Penn State University
|FWD, MID
|Shae
|Holmes
|University of Washington
|DEF
|Haley
|Hopkins
|University of Virginia
|FWD
|Asia
|Horne
|American University
|DEF
|Chaylyn
|Hubbard
|Texas Christian University
|DEF
|Amber
|Huff
|University of California, Irvine
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Bryana
|Hunter
|University of Arkansas
|MID, DEF
|Haley
|Husted
|Arkansas State University
|FWD, DEF
|Lindsi
|Jennings
|Louisiana State University
|DEF
|Gabrielle
|Johnson
|Virginia Tech
|MID
|Haley
|Johnson
|University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
|FWD, MID
|Meghan
|Johnson
|Louisiana State University
|FWD, MID
|Mikhail
|Johnson
|Northern Arizona University
|MID, DEF
|Mary
|Johnston
|University of Washington
|DEF
|Sophie
|Jones
|Duke University
|MID
|Lauren
|Karabin
|Monmouth University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Aida
|Kardovic
|Creighton University
|MID
|Natalie
|Kelchner
|Marist College
|GK
|Emily
|Kelly
|University at Buffalo
|GK
|Lauren
|Kozal
|Michigan State University
|GK
|Rafferty
|Kugler
|University of Kentucky
|MID, DEF
|Civana
|Kuhlmann
|University of Colorado
|FWD
|Adriana
|Kuryla
|Columbia University
|MID, DEF
|Gi
|Krstec
|Florida Atlantic University
|MID
|Camille
|Lafaix
|Cal Poly San Luis Opispo
|FWD, MID
|Hailey
|Landrus
|Florida Atlantic University
|DEF
|Juliana
|Lima
|West Virginia State University
|DEF
|Anna
|Loftus
|Louisiana Tech
|MID
|Sami
|Lopez
|Oakland University
|FWD, MID
|Juelle
|Love
|Creighton University
|FWD, MID
|Savannah
|Madden
|University of Texas, Austin
|GK
|Emily
|Madril
|Florida State University
|DEF
|Karlee
|Maes
|University of New Mexico
|FWD, DEF
|Destinee
|Manzo
|University of California Irvine
|FWD, MID
|Brianna
|Martinez
|University of Notre Dame
|MID, DEF
|Sydney
|Martinez
|University of South Florida
|GK
|Meagan
|McClelland
|Rutgers University
|GK
|Kala
|McDaniel
|University of Washington
|MID, DEF
|Marykate
|McGuire
|University of Mississippi
|FWD
|Eryka
|McIntyre
|Oklahoma State University
|MID, DEF
|Molly
|McLaughlin
|Xavier University
|MID
|Aaqila
|McLyn
|Washington State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Sabrina
|McNeill
|Auburn University
|FWD, MID
|Brenna
|McPartlan
|Louisiana State University
|MID
|Devan
|McSwain
|University of Denver
|DEF
|Alyssa
|Medrano
|University of Saint Katherine
|MID
|Morgan
|Messner
|Penn State University
|GK
|Paige
|Metayer
|University of California, Berkeley
|MID
|Ida
|Miceli
|Niagara University
|FWD, DEF
|Haley
|Miller
|American High School Oregon
|MID
|Chloe
|Mills
|University of North CaroliWna Wilmington
|MID, DEF
|Mykiaa
|Minniss
|Washington State University
|DEF
|Sarah
|Mirr
|Loyola University Maryland
|FWD, MID
|Reese
|Moffatt
|Oregon State University
|DEF
|Libby
|Moore
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|MID, DEF
|Carla
|Morich
|Old Dominion University
|FWD, MID
|Maliah
|Morris
|Clemson University
|FWD
|Reid
|Morrison
|University of the Pacific
|MID, DEF
|Elicia
|Mulvaney
|Young Harris College
|FWD, MID
|Gwen
|Mummert
|Mississippi State University
|DEF
|Ariana
|Munoz
|University of North Florida
|FWD, MID
|Dani
|Murguia
|University of Georgia
|FWD, MID
|Emily
|Nelson
|University of Massachusetts Lowell
|FWD, MID
|Jenna
|Nighswonger
|Florida State University
|FWD, MID
|Isabel
|Nino
|University of Michigan
|GK
|Mallory
|Olsson
|University of Central Florida
|FWD
|Ashley
|Orkus
|University of Mississippi
|GK
|Jenae
|Packard
|University of the Pacific
|MID
|Sydney
|Parker
|DePaul University
|DEF
|Riley
|Mattingly Parker
|University of Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Maggie
|Pierce
|University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
|MID, DEF
|Hannah
|Pinkus
|Providence College
|MID, DEF
|Mackenzie
|Pluck
|Duke University
|FWD, MID
|Alyssa
|Poarch
|University of Maryland
|FWD, MID
|Darya
|Rajaee
|University of Central Florida
|MID
|Mackenzie
|Rastatter
|Grambling State University
|MID, DEF
|Emma
|Regan
|University of Texas, Austin
|MID. DEF
|Reyna
|Reyes
|University of Alabama
|MID, DEF
|Margot
|Ridgeway
|University of Michigan
|DEF
|Clara
|Robbins
|Florida State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Madelyn
|Robbins
|Fairleigh Dickinson University
|FWD, MID
|Gabrielle
|Robinson
|West Virginia University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Kat
|Robinson
|Ohio State University
|GK
|Jesi
|Rossman
|Monmouth University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Amanda
|Schafer
|University of Maryland
|FWD, DEF
|Ally
|Schlegel
|Penn State University
|FWD, MID
|Kristen
|Scott
|University of Central Florida
|FWD
|Camryn
|Scully
|University of the Pacific
|DEF
|Courtney
|Sebazco
|Southern Methodist University
|MID
|Olivia
|Sekany
|University of Washington
|GK
|Ashlynn
|Serepca
|University of Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Shaye
|Seyffart
|University of Washington
|DEF
|Ella
|Shamburger
|Vanderbilt University
|DEF
|Cat
|Sheppard
|University of New Hampshire
|GK
|Lena
|Silano
|Long Beach State University
|FWD
|Jordan
|Silkowitz
|Iowa State University
|GK
|Kionna
|Simon
|Oklahoma State University
|FWD, DEF
|Grace
|Sklopan
|Auburn University
|MID
|Kacey
|Smekrud
|Clemson University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Lexy
|Smith
|Ball State University
|DEF
|Madeline
|Smith
|University of Maryland
|GK
|Franciele
|Soares Cupertino
|West Virginia State University
|FWD, MID
|Katie
|Soderstrom
|Butler University
|FWD, MID
|Rachel
|Sorkenn
|George Washington University
|FWD, MID
|Croix
|Soto
|University of Oregon
|DEF
|Alexa
|Spaanstra
|University of Virginia
|FWD, MID
|Cecily
|Stoute
|University of Georgia
|DEF
|Kendal
|Stovall
|University of Nevada – Reno
|GK
|Sydney
|Studer
|Washington State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Katie
|Sullivan
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|GK
|Abby
|Swanson
|Loyola University Chicago
|MID, DEF
|Rachael
|Sweigard
|Columbus State University
|MID
|Riley
|Tanner
|University of Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Kyilan
|Thomas
|Albany State University
|GK
|Alyssa
|Thompson
|Harvard-Westlake School (Prep School)
|FWD
|Jenna
|Tivnan
|Syracuse University
|DEF
|Madison
|Tuma
|Grace College
|FWD, MID
|Lauren
|Turner
|Indiana Wesleyan University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Lynette
|Ureña Diaz
|Delaware State University
|MID, DEF
|Madeline
|Vergura
|University of Utah
|FWD, MID
|Jenny
|Vetter
|Minnesota State University, Mankato
|FWD, MID
|Natalie
|Viggiano
|University of Wisconsin- Madison
|FWD, MID
|Kursten
|von Klahr
|Kansas State University
|FWD, MID
|Christa
|Waterman
|University of Maryland
|DEF
|Trinity
|Watson
|Pepperdine University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Kayleigh
|Webb
|University of Colorado
|FWD, MID, DEF
|McKenzie
|Weinert
|University of Washington
|FWD
|Samantha
|White
|Michigan State University
|DEF
|Hailey
|Whitaker
|Auburn University
|FWD, DEF
|Maisie
|Whitsett
|University of Louisville
|FWD, DEF
|Monica
|Wilhelm
|University of Iowa
|GK
|Olivia
|Wilkes
|Louisiana State University
|MID, DEF
|Jada
|Wilson
|San Jose State University
|DEF
|Grace
|Wiltgen
|University of Kansas
|FWD, DEF
|Olivia
|Wingate
|University of Notre Dame
|FWD
|Abigail
|Wolf
|University of the Pacific
|DEF
|Mackenzie
|Wood
|University of Notre Dame
|GK
|Autumn
|Woodard
|Gardner Webb University
|FWD
|Breukelen
|Woodard
|Johns Hopkins University
|FWD, MID
|Summer
|Yates
|University of Washington
|FWD, MID
|Grace
|Yochum
|Oklahoma State University
|MID
|Joana
|Zanin
|University of South Dakota
|FWD, MID, DEF