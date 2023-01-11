The National Women's Soccer League has finalized the list for the 2023 NWSL Draft which will take place on Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. Fans can watch live coverage of the draft on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, and CBS Sports HQ starting at 6 p.m. ET.

A total of 256 players will go into the draft which will see 48 players selected by the 12 NWSL teams. Coming from college, high school and abroad, this draft is an opportunity for 11 teams to restock in an effort to dethrone the reigning NWSL champions, the Portland Thorns. Angel City FC currently hold the number one selection overall after a blockbuster trade and are expected to use it to select Alyssa Thompson out of Harvard-Westlake Prep High School.

There is impressive collegiate representation with Lousiana State University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Washington all having seven players available for selection followed by the University of Alabama and the University of Central Florida with five eligible players.

For more info to prepare for the draft, check out our 2023 NWSL Mock Draft as well as look at the selection process, rules, and trade windows.

Here's coverage plans and the list of draftable players:

NWSL Draft coverage



Here's the list of players registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft: