The 2023 National Women's Soccer League Draft will take place on Thursday, and be held in person for the first time since 2020. After multiple virtual drafts, the event returns to the United Soccer Coaches Convention, and 48 players will hear their name called at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Fans can watch the draft across CBS platforms beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ from with the first hour from 6 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network as well.

Previously known as the NWSL College Draft, the annual event has evolved over time. So let's take a look at what's new to the 2023 draft and go over the rules and procedures. You can find the NWSL's complete rules here.

Complete NWSL Draft order

Round 1

  • 1. Angel City FC
  • 2. NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • 3. Orlando Pride
  • 4. Racing Louisville FC
  • 5. Portland Thorns FC 
  • 6. North Carolina Courage
  • 7. Chicago Red Stars
  • 8. Houston Dash
  • 9. North Carolina Courage 
  • 10. Kansas City Current 
  • 11. North Carolina Courage
  • 12. Portland Thorns FC

Round 2

  • 13. NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • 14. Washington Spirit
  • 15. Kansas City Current 
  • 16. Racing Louisville FC
  • 17. Racing Louisville FC
  • 18. Kansas City Current 
  • 19. Chicago Red Stars
  • 20. Houston Dash
  • 21. Orlando Pride
  • 22. Houston Dash
  • 23. OL Reign
  • 24. Portland Thorns FC

Round 3

  • 25. Orlando Pride
  • 26. Washington Spirit
  • 27. Angel City FC
  • 28. Racing Louisville FC
  • 29. Orlando Pride
  • 30. North Carolina Courage
  • 31. Racing Louisville FC
  • 32. OL Reign
  • 33. San Diego Wave FC
  • 34. Orlando Pride
  • 35. Kansas City Current 
  • 36. Portland Thorns FC

Round 4

  • 37. Washington Spirit
  • 38. Kansas City Current 
  • 39. Orlando Pride
  • 40. Racing Louisville FC
  • 41. Orlando Pride
  • 42. Kansas City Current 
  • 43. Chicago Red Stars
  • 44. NJ/NY Gotham FC
  • 45. San Diego Wave FC
  • 46. OL Reign
  • 47. Kansas City Current 
  • 48. Portland Thorns FC

Here's what's new to the draft

In the early wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA approved a waiver requested by the NWSL that allowed student-athletes who registered for the 2021 NWSL Draft and are selected by a NWSL team to decide if they will report to their NWSL club before or after their spring collegiate season. It was a unique edition to the draft brought on by global circumstances and this year's 2023 draft includes new processes.

For the 2023 draft the league introduced a new entry mechanism for players under the age of 18 who wish to enter the league. With the entry mechanism, there must be consent of the player and their parent or legal guardian. Teams can place eligible players on an Under-18 Entry List and they may be selected under specific criteria:

  • Each team is limited to two Under-18 players between its senior roster and the Entry List
  • Players must be signed to a guaranteed contract within 30 days of being placed on the list and the contract term must run through the season in which the player turns 18
  • Players will occupy a full roster spot and may be placed on or called up from the list at any time during the season 
  • Players may not be waived or traded until the player has turned 18 or the team has received consent from both the player and parent or legal guardian 
  • Players may not be selected in the expansion process 
  • Players must reside with a parent or legal guardian until their 18th birthday 
  • Players must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States 
  • Under-18 Entry List slots are not tradeable

Draft selection process

Unlike last year, the 2023 draft does not feature expansion sides, and there are no compensatory picks in the draft. All 12 clubs will participate and there will be 12 draft picks per round for a total of 48 selections. In the first round, each team will have five minutes to announce their picks. Teams should submit their pick as soon as it is prepared and per official rules teams should not hold picks until the selection clock time expires if the pick is ready prior to clock expiration. After the first round, teams will have three minutes to announce their pick or forfeit their selection during rounds two, three, and four.

Draft rules and procedures

Draft day often includes trades with swapping of picks and player movement. All trades must be approved by the League before they are official and announced to the public. Players must be notified of the trade before details can be made public. That old phrase "a player to be named later" will be used in those instances when a player name cannot be announced per the rules.

Timeouts are also a factor throughout the draft. Teams may request three timeouts during the draft for further discussion, rule clarification or trade discussion. Timeouts are three minutes long and cannot be "stacked." For example: Team A can call a timeout for discussions or trades with Team B, but Team B cannot call a timeout to continue those same discussions or trades with Team A after the initial three-minute period from Team A expires. A pick must be made after the timeout. If a team fails to make or forfeit its selection in that time, it loses the opportunity to make its selection for the round.

The league also has the power to call timeouts at any time to resolve procedural issues or any other reason at its discretion. There will be a five-minute break after the first round and a two-minute organizational break between each later rounds. 

Drafted players

Drafted players will be invited to participate in NWSL preseason training by the teams that drafted them in the season immediately following the draft. There will be protected period following the draft and the rights to any players selected in the NWSL Draft shall be assigned to the drafting club's College Protected List. Rights to players on a team's College Protected List are considered assets of the Club and may be kept, waived or traded during the signing window.

Teams will have an exclusive signing window for respective players drafted during the NWSL draft. A team may offer a Standard Player Agreement, trade the player's rights to another Team, or waive the player's rights. The signing sindow is 60 days and begins on the first day the drafted players report for training. If drafted players are waived and not selcted off waivers by a diffferent club, the player becomes discovery eligible. 

For any player whose rights were acquired by a Team via trade or waivers and has never a) signed a professional contract, and b) was selected by another Team in the NWSL Draft, the Team will have a Signing Window that begins on the date the player reports to the Team to offer an SPA, trade the player's rights, or waive the player's rights.

Undrafted players

If a player eligible and registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft goes undrafted, they will be assigned as discovery eligible the day following the draft. Per NCAA, undrafted players may return to school and retain their collegiate eligibility if they notify their institution's Director of Athletics within 72 hours following the NWSL Draft. The player would be required to register for a subsequent NWSL Draft in order to play in the league in the season following the NWSL Draft.

Complete player pool

First NameLast NameUniversity/SchoolPosition(s) Played
JenniferAalbueGrace CollegeFWD, MID
Nour ImaneAddiUniversity of South AlabamaMID
IsabelAguilarMontreat CollegeFWD, MID
AnnelizeAlexioNorthwest Missouri State UniversityMID
EmilyAmanoColgate UniversityMID, DEF
AngelinaAndersonUniversity of California, BerkeleyGK
AmyAndrewsWestern Illinois UniversityFWD
AnsleyAtkinsonCreighton UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KeeleyAyalaUniversity of the Incarnate WordFWD, MID
AlexisBachWestern Kentucky UniversityGK
GraceBarbaraUniversity of ArkansasGK
IngridBarbosa de CastroWest Virginia State UniversityMID, DEF
TalaniBarnettOhio State UniversityMID, DEF
JenniferBartlettThe College of St. RoseFWD, MID
KelisBartonUniversity of Central FloridaMID, DEF
BlytheBeldnerOklahoma State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
JessicaBerlinSeattle UniversityGK
HannahBlakeUniversity of MichiganFWD, MID
SamBlazekLindenwood UniversityGK
JewelBolandSouthern Methodist UniversityFWD
LaurenBonavitaUniversity of Massachusetts, AmherstFWD, MID
LetyciaBonifacioNorthwest Missouri State UniversityMID, DEF
LyzaBosselmannGonzaga UniversityGK
AbbyBoyanUniversity of GeorgiaMID, DEF
TanyaBoychukUniversity of MemphisFWD, MID
BrookeBoydSt. John's UniversityDEF
EmilyBrandenburgUniversity of TulsaDEF
SophiaBraunGonzaga UniversityMID, DEF
JordanBrewsterWest Virginia UniversityDEF
MessiahBrightTexas Christian UniversityFWD
KaytlinBrinkmanCal State FullertonFWD, MID
AdéliaBristotGraceland UniversityFWD, MID
CameronBrooksUniversity of Texas AustinDEF
LaurenBrzykcyUniversity of California Los AngelesGK
Mary GraceBunchDavidson CollegeGK
EmilyBunnellSeattle UniversityMID, DEF
AbbeyBurdetteUniversity of TennesseeFWD, MID, DEF
JennaButlerNorth Carolina State UniversityMID, DEF
ErinCembraleHuntingdon CollegeFWD, MID
SamanthaChangUniversity of South CarolinaMID
MadisonChavezUniversity of California IrvineDEF
RylanChildersUniversity of KansasMID
JulissaCisnerosSouthern Methodist UniversityFWD
SarahClarkUniversity of VirginiaMID, DEF
SydneyCollinsUniversity of California, BerkeleyMID, DEF
ClaireConstantUniversity of VirginiaMID, DEF
RomeeContrerasNorth Greenville UniversityFWD
ShannonCookeLouisiana State UniversityMID, DEF
MichelleCooperDuke UniversityFWD
ChaiCortezUniversity of OregonDEF
JessicaCraveroFlorida Institute of TechnologyFWD
M.E.CravenAuburn UniversityDEF
McKinleyCroneUniversity of AlabamaGK
PeytonCutshallVanderbilt UniversityFWD, MID
Mia RoseDalyUniversity of Southern IndianaDEF
IzzyD'AquilaSanta Clara UniversityFWD
HaileyDavidsonUniversity of PittsburghFWD, DEF
MikaylaDayesUniversity of MarylandFWD
MalikaeDayesUniversity of MarylandDEF
LaurenDeBeauMichigan State UniversityFWD, MID
JessicaDe FilippoUniversity of ArkansasFWD, MID
IsabelDehakizSanta Clara UniversityFWD, MID
GiovannaDeMarcoWake Forest UniversityMID
MadelynDesianoUniversity of California Los AngelesDEF
KaraboDhlaminiOakland UniversityMID, DEF
RubyDiodatiMichigan State UniversityDEF
WasilaDiwura-SoaleLouisiana State UniversityFWD, MID
ChelseaDomondSyracuse UniversityFWD
NicoleDouglasArizona State UniversityFWD
GeorgiaEaton-CollinsUniversity of Central FloridaDEF
JadynEdwardsUniversity of New MexicoFWD, MID
BlueEllisSyracuse UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
SierraEngeStanford UniversityMID, DEF
LilyFabianUniversity of Massachusetts LowellFWD, MID, DEF
MollyFeighanSt. John's UniversityFWD, MID
SamiFellerUniversity of DenverFWD, MID
KaylaFischerOhio State UniversityFWD, MID
KamrynFisherUniversity of MarylandFWD, MID
ShanaFlynnUniversity of ArkansasFWD, MID, DEF
CieraFoxVillanova UniversityMID, DEF
DanielleFuentesUniversity of South AlabamaFWD, MID
AbbyFuscaElon UniversityMID, DEF
AleighGamboneUniversity of North Carolina – Chapel HillFWD, MID
AlesiaGarciaLouisiana State UniversityFWD, MID
GabrielleGayleUniversity of South AlabamaDEF
MackenzieGeorgeUniversity of TennesseeFWD, DEF
NataleeGerenUniversity of Arkansas – Little RockDEF
CarleeGiammonaPepperdine UniversityMID, DEF
KatGonzalezMarshall UniversityMID
AubreyGoodwillSacramento State UniversityDEF
AnnaGomez VilaPalm Beach Atlantic UniversityMID
MakennaGottschalkNew Mexico State UniversityGK
DelaneyGrahamDuke UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
TameirGrosvenorTexas Wesleyan UniversityFWD
PaulaGubaUniversity of Louisiana – MonroeMID, DEF
LuisaGuttenbergerNorth Carolina State UniversityMID, DEF
MeredithHaakensonUniversity of MichiganFWD, MID
BrionnaHalversonSaint Louis UniversityDEF
KayleeHammerKennesaw State UniversityGK
SarahHammondWesleyan UniversityGK
ToriHansenUniversity of North CarolinaDEF
JyllissaHarrisUniversity of South CarolinaMID, DEF
TiannaHarrisKent State UniversityDEF
ZoeHasenauerUniversity of OregonFWD, DEF
ErinHealyGonzaga UniversityFWD, MID
LibbyHelversonFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
MajaHenrikssonKeiser UniversityDEF
NataleeHenryNorthwestern State UniversityFWD, DEF
NicoleHenryNorthwestern State UniversityMID, DEF
EnyaHernandezPortland State UniversityGK
MoneserratHernandezCal Poly San Luis OpispoFWD, MID
ElailyHernandez-ReprezaWashington State UniversityMID, DEF
KelseyHillPepperdine UniversityDEF
GloHinojosaUniversity of California IrvineGK
SophieHirstHarvard UniversityMID
IlianaHockingUniversity of ArizonaMID, DEF
PenelopeHockingPenn State UniversityFWD, MID
ShaeHolmesUniversity of WashingtonDEF
HaleyHopkinsUniversity of VirginiaFWD
AsiaHorneAmerican UniversityDEF
ChaylynHubbardTexas Christian UniversityDEF
AmberHuffUniversity of California, IrvineFWD, MID, DEF
BryanaHunterUniversity of ArkansasMID, DEF
HaleyHustedArkansas State UniversityFWD, DEF
LindsiJenningsLouisiana State UniversityDEF
GabrielleJohnsonVirginia TechMID
HaleyJohnsonUniversity of Wisconsin - MilwaukeeFWD, MID
MeghanJohnsonLouisiana State UniversityFWD, MID
MikhailJohnsonNorthern Arizona UniversityMID, DEF
MaryJohnstonUniversity of WashingtonDEF
SophieJonesDuke UniversityMID
LaurenKarabinMonmouth UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
AidaKardovicCreighton UniversityMID
NatalieKelchnerMarist CollegeGK
EmilyKellyUniversity at BuffaloGK
LaurenKozalMichigan State UniversityGK
RaffertyKuglerUniversity of KentuckyMID, DEF
CivanaKuhlmannUniversity of ColoradoFWD
AdrianaKurylaColumbia UniversityMID, DEF
GiKrstecFlorida Atlantic UniversityMID
CamilleLafaixCal Poly San Luis OpispoFWD, MID
HaileyLandrusFlorida Atlantic UniversityDEF
JulianaLimaWest Virginia State UniversityDEF
AnnaLoftusLouisiana TechMID
SamiLopezOakland UniversityFWD, MID
JuelleLoveCreighton UniversityFWD, MID
SavannahMaddenUniversity of Texas, AustinGK
EmilyMadrilFlorida State UniversityDEF
KarleeMaesUniversity of New MexicoFWD, DEF
DestineeManzoUniversity of California IrvineFWD, MID
BriannaMartinezUniversity of Notre DameMID, DEF
SydneyMartinezUniversity of South FloridaGK
MeaganMcClellandRutgers UniversityGK
KalaMcDanielUniversity of WashingtonMID, DEF
MarykateMcGuireUniversity of MississippiFWD
ErykaMcIntyreOklahoma State UniversityMID, DEF
MollyMcLaughlinXavier UniversityMID
AaqilaMcLynWashington State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
SabrinaMcNeillAuburn UniversityFWD, MID
BrennaMcPartlanLouisiana State UniversityMID
DevanMcSwainUniversity of DenverDEF
AlyssaMedranoUniversity of Saint KatherineMID
MorganMessnerPenn State UniversityGK
PaigeMetayerUniversity of California, BerkeleyMID
IdaMiceliNiagara UniversityFWD, DEF
HaleyMillerAmerican High School OregonMID
ChloeMillsUniversity of North CaroliWna WilmingtonMID, DEF
MykiaaMinnissWashington State UniversityDEF
SarahMirrLoyola University MarylandFWD, MID
ReeseMoffattOregon State UniversityDEF
LibbyMooreUniversity of North Carolina at Chapel HillMID, DEF
CarlaMorichOld Dominion UniversityFWD, MID
MaliahMorrisClemson UniversityFWD
ReidMorrisonUniversity of the PacificMID, DEF
EliciaMulvaneyYoung Harris CollegeFWD, MID
GwenMummertMississippi State UniversityDEF
ArianaMunozUniversity of North FloridaFWD, MID
DaniMurguiaUniversity of GeorgiaFWD, MID
EmilyNelsonUniversity of Massachusetts LowellFWD, MID
JennaNighswongerFlorida State UniversityFWD, MID
IsabelNinoUniversity of MichiganGK
MalloryOlssonUniversity of Central FloridaFWD
AshleyOrkusUniversity of MississippiGK
JenaePackardUniversity of the PacificMID
SydneyParkerDePaul UniversityDEF
RileyMattingly ParkerUniversity of AlabamaFWD, MID
MaggiePierceUniversity of North Carolina - Chapel HillMID, DEF
HannahPinkusProvidence CollegeMID, DEF
MackenziePluckDuke UniversityFWD, MID
AlyssaPoarchUniversity of MarylandFWD, MID
DaryaRajaeeUniversity of Central FloridaMID
MackenzieRastatterGrambling State UniversityMID, DEF
EmmaReganUniversity of Texas, AustinMID. DEF
ReynaReyesUniversity of AlabamaMID, DEF
MargotRidgewayUniversity of MichiganDEF
ClaraRobbinsFlorida State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
MadelynRobbinsFairleigh Dickinson UniversityFWD, MID
GabrielleRobinsonWest Virginia UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KatRobinsonOhio State UniversityGK
JesiRossmanMonmouth UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
AmandaSchaferUniversity of MarylandFWD, DEF
AllySchlegelPenn State UniversityFWD, MID
KristenScottUniversity of Central FloridaFWD
CamrynScullyUniversity of the PacificDEF
CourtneySebazcoSouthern Methodist UniversityMID
OliviaSekanyUniversity of WashingtonGK
AshlynnSerepcaUniversity of AlabamaFWD, MID
ShayeSeyffartUniversity of WashingtonDEF
EllaShamburgerVanderbilt UniversityDEF
CatSheppardUniversity of New HampshireGK
LenaSilanoLong Beach State UniversityFWD
JordanSilkowitzIowa State UniversityGK
KionnaSimonOklahoma State UniversityFWD, DEF
GraceSklopanAuburn UniversityMID
KaceySmekrudClemson UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
LexySmithBall State UniversityDEF
MadelineSmithUniversity of MarylandGK
FrancieleSoares CupertinoWest Virginia State UniversityFWD, MID
KatieSoderstromButler UniversityFWD, MID
RachelSorkennGeorge Washington UniversityFWD, MID
CroixSotoUniversity of OregonDEF
AlexaSpaanstraUniversity of VirginiaFWD, MID
CecilyStouteUniversity of GeorgiaDEF
KendalStovallUniversity of Nevada – RenoGK
SydneyStuderWashington State UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KatieSullivanFlorida Gulf Coast UniversityGK
AbbySwansonLoyola University ChicagoMID, DEF
RachaelSweigardColumbus State UniversityMID
RileyTannerUniversity of AlabamaFWD, MID
KyilanThomasAlbany State UniversityGK
AlyssaThompsonHarvard-Westlake School (Prep School)FWD
JennaTivnanSyracuse UniversityDEF
MadisonTumaGrace CollegeFWD, MID
LaurenTurnerIndiana Wesleyan UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
LynetteUreña DiazDelaware State UniversityMID, DEF
MadelineVerguraUniversity of UtahFWD, MID
JennyVetterMinnesota State University, MankatoFWD, MID 
NatalieViggianoUniversity of Wisconsin- MadisonFWD, MID
Kurstenvon KlahrKansas State UniversityFWD, MID
ChristaWatermanUniversity of MarylandDEF
TrinityWatsonPepperdine UniversityFWD, MID, DEF
KayleighWebbUniversity of ColoradoFWD, MID, DEF
McKenzieWeinertUniversity of WashingtonFWD
SamanthaWhiteMichigan State UniversityDEF
HaileyWhitakerAuburn UniversityFWD, DEF
MaisieWhitsettUniversity of LouisvilleFWD, DEF
MonicaWilhelmUniversity of IowaGK
OliviaWilkesLouisiana State UniversityMID, DEF
JadaWilsonSan Jose State UniversityDEF
GraceWiltgenUniversity of KansasFWD, DEF
OliviaWingateUniversity of Notre DameFWD
AbigailWolfUniversity of the PacificDEF
MackenzieWoodUniversity of Notre DameGK
AutumnWoodardGardner Webb UniversityFWD
BreukelenWoodardJohns Hopkins UniversityFWD, MID
SummerYatesUniversity of WashingtonFWD, MID
GraceYochumOklahoma State UniversityMID
JoanaZaninUniversity of South DakotaFWD, MID, DEF