The 2023 National Women's Soccer League Draft will take place on Thursday, and be held in person for the first time since 2020. After multiple virtual drafts, the event returns to the United Soccer Coaches Convention, and 48 players will hear their name called at the Philadelphia Convention Center. Fans can watch the draft across CBS platforms beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports HQ from with the first hour from 6 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network as well.
Previously known as the NWSL College Draft, the annual event has evolved over time. So let's take a look at what's new to the 2023 draft and go over the rules and procedures. You can find the NWSL's complete rules here.
Want more coverage of the NWSL draft? Listen below and make sure to follow Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast devoted to bringing you everything you need to know from the NWSL and women's soccer around the globe.
Complete NWSL Draft order
Round 1
- 1. Angel City FC
- 2. NJ/NY Gotham FC
- 3. Orlando Pride
- 4. Racing Louisville FC
- 5. Portland Thorns FC
- 6. North Carolina Courage
- 7. Chicago Red Stars
- 8. Houston Dash
- 9. North Carolina Courage
- 10. Kansas City Current
- 11. North Carolina Courage
- 12. Portland Thorns FC
Round 2
- 13. NJ/NY Gotham FC
- 14. Washington Spirit
- 15. Kansas City Current
- 16. Racing Louisville FC
- 17. Racing Louisville FC
- 18. Kansas City Current
- 19. Chicago Red Stars
- 20. Houston Dash
- 21. Orlando Pride
- 22. Houston Dash
- 23. OL Reign
- 24. Portland Thorns FC
Round 3
- 25. Orlando Pride
- 26. Washington Spirit
- 27. Angel City FC
- 28. Racing Louisville FC
- 29. Orlando Pride
- 30. North Carolina Courage
- 31. Racing Louisville FC
- 32. OL Reign
- 33. San Diego Wave FC
- 34. Orlando Pride
- 35. Kansas City Current
- 36. Portland Thorns FC
Round 4
- 37. Washington Spirit
- 38. Kansas City Current
- 39. Orlando Pride
- 40. Racing Louisville FC
- 41. Orlando Pride
- 42. Kansas City Current
- 43. Chicago Red Stars
- 44. NJ/NY Gotham FC
- 45. San Diego Wave FC
- 46. OL Reign
- 47. Kansas City Current
- 48. Portland Thorns FC
Here's what's new to the draft
In the early wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA approved a waiver requested by the NWSL that allowed student-athletes who registered for the 2021 NWSL Draft and are selected by a NWSL team to decide if they will report to their NWSL club before or after their spring collegiate season. It was a unique edition to the draft brought on by global circumstances and this year's 2023 draft includes new processes.
For the 2023 draft the league introduced a new entry mechanism for players under the age of 18 who wish to enter the league. With the entry mechanism, there must be consent of the player and their parent or legal guardian. Teams can place eligible players on an Under-18 Entry List and they may be selected under specific criteria:
- Each team is limited to two Under-18 players between its senior roster and the Entry List
- Players must be signed to a guaranteed contract within 30 days of being placed on the list and the contract term must run through the season in which the player turns 18
- Players will occupy a full roster spot and may be placed on or called up from the list at any time during the season
- Players may not be waived or traded until the player has turned 18 or the team has received consent from both the player and parent or legal guardian
- Players may not be selected in the expansion process
- Players must reside with a parent or legal guardian until their 18th birthday
- Players must be citizens or permanent residents of the United States
- Under-18 Entry List slots are not tradeable
Draft selection process
Unlike last year, the 2023 draft does not feature expansion sides, and there are no compensatory picks in the draft. All 12 clubs will participate and there will be 12 draft picks per round for a total of 48 selections. In the first round, each team will have five minutes to announce their picks. Teams should submit their pick as soon as it is prepared and per official rules teams should not hold picks until the selection clock time expires if the pick is ready prior to clock expiration. After the first round, teams will have three minutes to announce their pick or forfeit their selection during rounds two, three, and four.
Draft rules and procedures
Draft day often includes trades with swapping of picks and player movement. All trades must be approved by the League before they are official and announced to the public. Players must be notified of the trade before details can be made public. That old phrase "a player to be named later" will be used in those instances when a player name cannot be announced per the rules.
Timeouts are also a factor throughout the draft. Teams may request three timeouts during the draft for further discussion, rule clarification or trade discussion. Timeouts are three minutes long and cannot be "stacked." For example: Team A can call a timeout for discussions or trades with Team B, but Team B cannot call a timeout to continue those same discussions or trades with Team A after the initial three-minute period from Team A expires. A pick must be made after the timeout. If a team fails to make or forfeit its selection in that time, it loses the opportunity to make its selection for the round.
The league also has the power to call timeouts at any time to resolve procedural issues or any other reason at its discretion. There will be a five-minute break after the first round and a two-minute organizational break between each later rounds.
Drafted players
Drafted players will be invited to participate in NWSL preseason training by the teams that drafted them in the season immediately following the draft. There will be protected period following the draft and the rights to any players selected in the NWSL Draft shall be assigned to the drafting club's College Protected List. Rights to players on a team's College Protected List are considered assets of the Club and may be kept, waived or traded during the signing window.
Teams will have an exclusive signing window for respective players drafted during the NWSL draft. A team may offer a Standard Player Agreement, trade the player's rights to another Team, or waive the player's rights. The signing sindow is 60 days and begins on the first day the drafted players report for training. If drafted players are waived and not selcted off waivers by a diffferent club, the player becomes discovery eligible.
For any player whose rights were acquired by a Team via trade or waivers and has never a) signed a professional contract, and b) was selected by another Team in the NWSL Draft, the Team will have a Signing Window that begins on the date the player reports to the Team to offer an SPA, trade the player's rights, or waive the player's rights.
Undrafted players
If a player eligible and registered for the 2023 NWSL Draft goes undrafted, they will be assigned as discovery eligible the day following the draft. Per NCAA, undrafted players may return to school and retain their collegiate eligibility if they notify their institution's Director of Athletics within 72 hours following the NWSL Draft. The player would be required to register for a subsequent NWSL Draft in order to play in the league in the season following the NWSL Draft.
Complete player pool
|First Name
|Last Name
|University/School
|Position(s) Played
|Jennifer
|Aalbue
|Grace College
|FWD, MID
|Nour Imane
|Addi
|University of South Alabama
|MID
|Isabel
|Aguilar
|Montreat College
|FWD, MID
|Annelize
|Alexio
|Northwest Missouri State University
|MID
|Emily
|Amano
|Colgate University
|MID, DEF
|Angelina
|Anderson
|University of California, Berkeley
|GK
|Amy
|Andrews
|Western Illinois University
|FWD
|Ansley
|Atkinson
|Creighton University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Keeley
|Ayala
|University of the Incarnate Word
|FWD, MID
|Alexis
|Bach
|Western Kentucky University
|GK
|Grace
|Barbara
|University of Arkansas
|GK
|Ingrid
|Barbosa de Castro
|West Virginia State University
|MID, DEF
|Talani
|Barnett
|Ohio State University
|MID, DEF
|Jennifer
|Bartlett
|The College of St. Rose
|FWD, MID
|Kelis
|Barton
|University of Central Florida
|MID, DEF
|Blythe
|Beldner
|Oklahoma State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Jessica
|Berlin
|Seattle University
|GK
|Hannah
|Blake
|University of Michigan
|FWD, MID
|Sam
|Blazek
|Lindenwood University
|GK
|Jewel
|Boland
|Southern Methodist University
|FWD
|Lauren
|Bonavita
|University of Massachusetts, Amherst
|FWD, MID
|Letycia
|Bonifacio
|Northwest Missouri State University
|MID, DEF
|Lyza
|Bosselmann
|Gonzaga University
|GK
|Abby
|Boyan
|University of Georgia
|MID, DEF
|Tanya
|Boychuk
|University of Memphis
|FWD, MID
|Brooke
|Boyd
|St. John's University
|DEF
|Emily
|Brandenburg
|University of Tulsa
|DEF
|Sophia
|Braun
|Gonzaga University
|MID, DEF
|Jordan
|Brewster
|West Virginia University
|DEF
|Messiah
|Bright
|Texas Christian University
|FWD
|Kaytlin
|Brinkman
|Cal State Fullerton
|FWD, MID
|Adélia
|Bristot
|Graceland University
|FWD, MID
|Cameron
|Brooks
|University of Texas Austin
|DEF
|Lauren
|Brzykcy
|University of California Los Angeles
|GK
|Mary Grace
|Bunch
|Davidson College
|GK
|Emily
|Bunnell
|Seattle University
|MID, DEF
|Abbey
|Burdette
|University of Tennessee
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Jenna
|Butler
|North Carolina State University
|MID, DEF
|Erin
|Cembrale
|Huntingdon College
|FWD, MID
|Samantha
|Chang
|University of South Carolina
|MID
|Madison
|Chavez
|University of California Irvine
|DEF
|Rylan
|Childers
|University of Kansas
|MID
|Julissa
|Cisneros
|Southern Methodist University
|FWD
|Sarah
|Clark
|University of Virginia
|MID, DEF
|Sydney
|Collins
|University of California, Berkeley
|MID, DEF
|Claire
|Constant
|University of Virginia
|MID, DEF
|Romee
|Contreras
|North Greenville University
|FWD
|Shannon
|Cooke
|Louisiana State University
|MID, DEF
|Michelle
|Cooper
|Duke University
|FWD
|Chai
|Cortez
|University of Oregon
|DEF
|Jessica
|Cravero
|Florida Institute of Technology
|FWD
|M.E.
|Craven
|Auburn University
|DEF
|McKinley
|Crone
|University of Alabama
|GK
|Peyton
|Cutshall
|Vanderbilt University
|FWD, MID
|Mia Rose
|Daly
|University of Southern Indiana
|DEF
|Izzy
|D'Aquila
|Santa Clara University
|FWD
|Hailey
|Davidson
|University of Pittsburgh
|FWD, DEF
|Mikayla
|Dayes
|University of Maryland
|FWD
|Malikae
|Dayes
|University of Maryland
|DEF
|Lauren
|DeBeau
|Michigan State University
|FWD, MID
|Jessica
|De Filippo
|University of Arkansas
|FWD, MID
|Isabel
|Dehakiz
|Santa Clara University
|FWD, MID
|Giovanna
|DeMarco
|Wake Forest University
|MID
|Madelyn
|Desiano
|University of California Los Angeles
|DEF
|Karabo
|Dhlamini
|Oakland University
|MID, DEF
|Ruby
|Diodati
|Michigan State University
|DEF
|Wasila
|Diwura-Soale
|Louisiana State University
|FWD, MID
|Chelsea
|Domond
|Syracuse University
|FWD
|Nicole
|Douglas
|Arizona State University
|FWD
|Georgia
|Eaton-Collins
|University of Central Florida
|DEF
|Jadyn
|Edwards
|University of New Mexico
|FWD, MID
|Blue
|Ellis
|Syracuse University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Sierra
|Enge
|Stanford University
|MID, DEF
|Lily
|Fabian
|University of Massachusetts Lowell
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Molly
|Feighan
|St. John's University
|FWD, MID
|Sami
|Feller
|University of Denver
|FWD, MID
|Kayla
|Fischer
|Ohio State University
|FWD, MID
|Kamryn
|Fisher
|University of Maryland
|FWD, MID
|Shana
|Flynn
|University of Arkansas
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Ciera
|Fox
|Villanova University
|MID, DEF
|Danielle
|Fuentes
|University of South Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Abby
|Fusca
|Elon University
|MID, DEF
|Aleigh
|Gambone
|University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill
|FWD, MID
|Alesia
|Garcia
|Louisiana State University
|FWD, MID
|Gabrielle
|Gayle
|University of South Alabama
|DEF
|Mackenzie
|George
|University of Tennessee
|FWD, DEF
|Natalee
|Geren
|University of Arkansas – Little Rock
|DEF
|Carlee
|Giammona
|Pepperdine University
|MID, DEF
|Kat
|Gonzalez
|Marshall University
|MID
|Aubrey
|Goodwill
|Sacramento State University
|DEF
|Anna
|Gomez Vila
|Palm Beach Atlantic University
|MID
|Makenna
|Gottschalk
|New Mexico State University
|GK
|Delaney
|Graham
|Duke University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Tameir
|Grosvenor
|Texas Wesleyan University
|FWD
|Paula
|Guba
|University of Louisiana – Monroe
|MID, DEF
|Luisa
|Guttenberger
|North Carolina State University
|MID, DEF
|Meredith
|Haakenson
|University of Michigan
|FWD, MID
|Brionna
|Halverson
|Saint Louis University
|DEF
|Kaylee
|Hammer
|Kennesaw State University
|GK
|Sarah
|Hammond
|Wesleyan University
|GK
|Tori
|Hansen
|University of North Carolina
|DEF
|Jyllissa
|Harris
|University of South Carolina
|MID, DEF
|Tianna
|Harris
|Kent State University
|DEF
|Zoe
|Hasenauer
|University of Oregon
|FWD, DEF
|Erin
|Healy
|Gonzaga University
|FWD, MID
|Libby
|Helverson
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Maja
|Henriksson
|Keiser University
|DEF
|Natalee
|Henry
|Northwestern State University
|FWD, DEF
|Nicole
|Henry
|Northwestern State University
|MID, DEF
|Enya
|Hernandez
|Portland State University
|GK
|Moneserrat
|Hernandez
|Cal Poly San Luis Opispo
|FWD, MID
|Elaily
|Hernandez-Repreza
|Washington State University
|MID, DEF
|Kelsey
|Hill
|Pepperdine University
|DEF
|Glo
|Hinojosa
|University of California Irvine
|GK
|Sophie
|Hirst
|Harvard University
|MID
|Iliana
|Hocking
|University of Arizona
|MID, DEF
|Penelope
|Hocking
|Penn State University
|FWD, MID
|Shae
|Holmes
|University of Washington
|DEF
|Haley
|Hopkins
|University of Virginia
|FWD
|Asia
|Horne
|American University
|DEF
|Chaylyn
|Hubbard
|Texas Christian University
|DEF
|Amber
|Huff
|University of California, Irvine
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Bryana
|Hunter
|University of Arkansas
|MID, DEF
|Haley
|Husted
|Arkansas State University
|FWD, DEF
|Lindsi
|Jennings
|Louisiana State University
|DEF
|Gabrielle
|Johnson
|Virginia Tech
|MID
|Haley
|Johnson
|University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee
|FWD, MID
|Meghan
|Johnson
|Louisiana State University
|FWD, MID
|Mikhail
|Johnson
|Northern Arizona University
|MID, DEF
|Mary
|Johnston
|University of Washington
|DEF
|Sophie
|Jones
|Duke University
|MID
|Lauren
|Karabin
|Monmouth University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Aida
|Kardovic
|Creighton University
|MID
|Natalie
|Kelchner
|Marist College
|GK
|Emily
|Kelly
|University at Buffalo
|GK
|Lauren
|Kozal
|Michigan State University
|GK
|Rafferty
|Kugler
|University of Kentucky
|MID, DEF
|Civana
|Kuhlmann
|University of Colorado
|FWD
|Adriana
|Kuryla
|Columbia University
|MID, DEF
|Gi
|Krstec
|Florida Atlantic University
|MID
|Camille
|Lafaix
|Cal Poly San Luis Opispo
|FWD, MID
|Hailey
|Landrus
|Florida Atlantic University
|DEF
|Juliana
|Lima
|West Virginia State University
|DEF
|Anna
|Loftus
|Louisiana Tech
|MID
|Sami
|Lopez
|Oakland University
|FWD, MID
|Juelle
|Love
|Creighton University
|FWD, MID
|Savannah
|Madden
|University of Texas, Austin
|GK
|Emily
|Madril
|Florida State University
|DEF
|Karlee
|Maes
|University of New Mexico
|FWD, DEF
|Destinee
|Manzo
|University of California Irvine
|FWD, MID
|Brianna
|Martinez
|University of Notre Dame
|MID, DEF
|Sydney
|Martinez
|University of South Florida
|GK
|Meagan
|McClelland
|Rutgers University
|GK
|Kala
|McDaniel
|University of Washington
|MID, DEF
|Marykate
|McGuire
|University of Mississippi
|FWD
|Eryka
|McIntyre
|Oklahoma State University
|MID, DEF
|Molly
|McLaughlin
|Xavier University
|MID
|Aaqila
|McLyn
|Washington State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Sabrina
|McNeill
|Auburn University
|FWD, MID
|Brenna
|McPartlan
|Louisiana State University
|MID
|Devan
|McSwain
|University of Denver
|DEF
|Alyssa
|Medrano
|University of Saint Katherine
|MID
|Morgan
|Messner
|Penn State University
|GK
|Paige
|Metayer
|University of California, Berkeley
|MID
|Ida
|Miceli
|Niagara University
|FWD, DEF
|Haley
|Miller
|American High School Oregon
|MID
|Chloe
|Mills
|University of North CaroliWna Wilmington
|MID, DEF
|Mykiaa
|Minniss
|Washington State University
|DEF
|Sarah
|Mirr
|Loyola University Maryland
|FWD, MID
|Reese
|Moffatt
|Oregon State University
|DEF
|Libby
|Moore
|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|MID, DEF
|Carla
|Morich
|Old Dominion University
|FWD, MID
|Maliah
|Morris
|Clemson University
|FWD
|Reid
|Morrison
|University of the Pacific
|MID, DEF
|Elicia
|Mulvaney
|Young Harris College
|FWD, MID
|Gwen
|Mummert
|Mississippi State University
|DEF
|Ariana
|Munoz
|University of North Florida
|FWD, MID
|Dani
|Murguia
|University of Georgia
|FWD, MID
|Emily
|Nelson
|University of Massachusetts Lowell
|FWD, MID
|Jenna
|Nighswonger
|Florida State University
|FWD, MID
|Isabel
|Nino
|University of Michigan
|GK
|Mallory
|Olsson
|University of Central Florida
|FWD
|Ashley
|Orkus
|University of Mississippi
|GK
|Jenae
|Packard
|University of the Pacific
|MID
|Sydney
|Parker
|DePaul University
|DEF
|Riley
|Mattingly Parker
|University of Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Maggie
|Pierce
|University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill
|MID, DEF
|Hannah
|Pinkus
|Providence College
|MID, DEF
|Mackenzie
|Pluck
|Duke University
|FWD, MID
|Alyssa
|Poarch
|University of Maryland
|FWD, MID
|Darya
|Rajaee
|University of Central Florida
|MID
|Mackenzie
|Rastatter
|Grambling State University
|MID, DEF
|Emma
|Regan
|University of Texas, Austin
|MID. DEF
|Reyna
|Reyes
|University of Alabama
|MID, DEF
|Margot
|Ridgeway
|University of Michigan
|DEF
|Clara
|Robbins
|Florida State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Madelyn
|Robbins
|Fairleigh Dickinson University
|FWD, MID
|Gabrielle
|Robinson
|West Virginia University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Kat
|Robinson
|Ohio State University
|GK
|Jesi
|Rossman
|Monmouth University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Amanda
|Schafer
|University of Maryland
|FWD, DEF
|Ally
|Schlegel
|Penn State University
|FWD, MID
|Kristen
|Scott
|University of Central Florida
|FWD
|Camryn
|Scully
|University of the Pacific
|DEF
|Courtney
|Sebazco
|Southern Methodist University
|MID
|Olivia
|Sekany
|University of Washington
|GK
|Ashlynn
|Serepca
|University of Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Shaye
|Seyffart
|University of Washington
|DEF
|Ella
|Shamburger
|Vanderbilt University
|DEF
|Cat
|Sheppard
|University of New Hampshire
|GK
|Lena
|Silano
|Long Beach State University
|FWD
|Jordan
|Silkowitz
|Iowa State University
|GK
|Kionna
|Simon
|Oklahoma State University
|FWD, DEF
|Grace
|Sklopan
|Auburn University
|MID
|Kacey
|Smekrud
|Clemson University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Lexy
|Smith
|Ball State University
|DEF
|Madeline
|Smith
|University of Maryland
|GK
|Franciele
|Soares Cupertino
|West Virginia State University
|FWD, MID
|Katie
|Soderstrom
|Butler University
|FWD, MID
|Rachel
|Sorkenn
|George Washington University
|FWD, MID
|Croix
|Soto
|University of Oregon
|DEF
|Alexa
|Spaanstra
|University of Virginia
|FWD, MID
|Cecily
|Stoute
|University of Georgia
|DEF
|Kendal
|Stovall
|University of Nevada – Reno
|GK
|Sydney
|Studer
|Washington State University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Katie
|Sullivan
|Florida Gulf Coast University
|GK
|Abby
|Swanson
|Loyola University Chicago
|MID, DEF
|Rachael
|Sweigard
|Columbus State University
|MID
|Riley
|Tanner
|University of Alabama
|FWD, MID
|Kyilan
|Thomas
|Albany State University
|GK
|Alyssa
|Thompson
|Harvard-Westlake School (Prep School)
|FWD
|Jenna
|Tivnan
|Syracuse University
|DEF
|Madison
|Tuma
|Grace College
|FWD, MID
|Lauren
|Turner
|Indiana Wesleyan University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Lynette
|Ureña Diaz
|Delaware State University
|MID, DEF
|Madeline
|Vergura
|University of Utah
|FWD, MID
|Jenny
|Vetter
|Minnesota State University, Mankato
|FWD, MID
|Natalie
|Viggiano
|University of Wisconsin- Madison
|FWD, MID
|Kursten
|von Klahr
|Kansas State University
|FWD, MID
|Christa
|Waterman
|University of Maryland
|DEF
|Trinity
|Watson
|Pepperdine University
|FWD, MID, DEF
|Kayleigh
|Webb
|University of Colorado
|FWD, MID, DEF
|McKenzie
|Weinert
|University of Washington
|FWD
|Samantha
|White
|Michigan State University
|DEF
|Hailey
|Whitaker
|Auburn University
|FWD, DEF
|Maisie
|Whitsett
|University of Louisville
|FWD, DEF
|Monica
|Wilhelm
|University of Iowa
|GK
|Olivia
|Wilkes
|Louisiana State University
|MID, DEF
|Jada
|Wilson
|San Jose State University
|DEF
|Grace
|Wiltgen
|University of Kansas
|FWD, DEF
|Olivia
|Wingate
|University of Notre Dame
|FWD
|Abigail
|Wolf
|University of the Pacific
|DEF
|Mackenzie
|Wood
|University of Notre Dame
|GK
|Autumn
|Woodard
|Gardner Webb University
|FWD
|Breukelen
|Woodard
|Johns Hopkins University
|FWD, MID
|Summer
|Yates
|University of Washington
|FWD, MID
|Grace
|Yochum
|Oklahoma State University
|MID
|Joana
|Zanin
|University of South Dakota
|FWD, MID, DEF