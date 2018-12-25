Arsenal vs. Brighton: Premier League prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Arsenal hits the road to Brighton on Boxing Day as the Gunners look to make it six points in two matches following their first two-game skid of the season. Arsenal beat Burnley 3-1 last Saturday and now face a team looking to wipe away any relegation concerns with three points here.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Premier League: Arsenal vs. Brighton

Date : Wednesday, Dec. 26



: Wednesday, Dec. 26 Time : 12:15 p.m. ET



: 12:15 p.m. ET Location : America Express Community Stadium in East Sussex



: America Express Community Stadium in East Sussex TV channel : NBCSN



Streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Arsenal -137 / Brighton +424 / Draw +296

Storylines

Arsenal: The Gunners have a boatload of injuries. Rob Holding is out for the season with his ligament injury, Danny Welbeck has a broken ankle, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan is out until early 2019 with an ankle injury. In addition, Hector Bellerin is still out with a calf problem.

Brighton: Three straight losses followed up two straight wins, but this team is nearing survival. At 21 points, they'll need another 19 to cement safety, but there's a chance they could be in the thick of the relegation battle soon. The club's scheduling coming up is Arsenal, Everton, West Ham, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Arsenal vs. Brighton prediction

It's another win for the Gunners as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores two more goals.

Pick: Arsenal (-137)