Having returned to winning ways in Europe on Wednesday, Arsenal will now be looking to climb the Premier League table on Saturday as they welcome struggling Burnley to the Emirates Stadium for their final game before the international break. The Gunners have won just one of their last five Premier League games against Saturday's opponent, though it has to be said that that was a very different iteration of the Clarets, one whose physicality tended to ask greater questions than the pressing that Vincent Kompany's side have deployed on their return to the top flight.

So far, that has not been a pleasant experience for Burnley, who have won just one of their 11 league matches, drawing another. Six of their last seven have ended in defeat and although there is no sign of pressure on Kompany yet, he will expect his side to head up the table in the coming weeks. Here is how you can watch the match and everything you need to know:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11 | Time: 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Nov. 11 | 10 a.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London TV: USA | Live stream: fubo (free trial)

USA fubo (free trial) Odds: Arsenal -650; Draw +600; Sheffield United +1400

Storylines

Arsenal: Injury numbers are mounting at London Colney, though one wonders in what cases Mikel Arteta might be inclined to err on the side of caution on Saturday in the hope that it might also allow his players to miss a fortnight on international duty. The likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Takehiro Tomiyasu have all battled relatively minor issues over recent weeks, and it is easy to see why at least some of them might be held in reserve for a match the Gunners could be relatively confident of winning.

Of greater concern might be the long term availability of Thomas Partey, who has required further treatment on a hip issue. Arteta said he hoped the absence will be measured in weeks rather than months, though there are fears that he could be out until 2024. "He needs support and hopefully the injury will heal in the right way and we'll have him back, because he's a big player for us," said the Arsenal manager.

Burnley: On Thursday, the club announced that striker Lyle Taylor would be absent for an indefinite period after the recurrence of a mental health issue. "He is currently in the care of specialists - giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health," said a statement. "With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club, we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better."

Meanwhile matters on the pitch have not been entirely rosey for Burnley and Kompany, whose 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace was the subject of some approbrium from the Turf Moor crowd. "The fans have always been behind this club, on any occasion - it doesn't even need to be in relation to me," said Kompany. "It's just been a constant. It is a town that lives for the club, which is a little bit different to maybe some other clubs. We have so much support which we are grateful for."

Prediction

Though Arsenal's attack has been a little stuttering this season they have done well against the Premier League's lesser sides. Burnley are one of those and may find this to be a tough day at the office. PICK: Arsenal 3, Burnley 0