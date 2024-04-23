The Premier League returns to action Tuesday as Arsenal look to continue their title chase.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Arsenal

Current Records: Chelsea 13-8-10, Arsenal 23-5-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Emirates Stadium

Emirates Stadium TV: USA Network

CBS Sports App

fuboTV

What to Know

Arsenal will be playing at home against Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Emirates Stadium. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Arsenal's defense heads into the match hoping to repeat the dominance they displayed on Saturday. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Wolverhampton. Arsenal's two goals came from Leandro Trossard at minute 45 and Martin Odegaard at minute 90.

Meanwhile, Chelsea scored the most goals they've had all season to find success on Monday. They were the clear victor by a 6-0 margin over Everton. The result kept Chelsea happy, as they haven't lost a game since February 4th.

Arsenal has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 23-5-5 record this season. As for Chelsea, their victory bumped their record up to 13-8-10.

Odds

Arsenal is a huge favorite against Chelsea, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -204 to win.

The over/under is 3.5 goals.

Series History

Arsenal has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chelsea.