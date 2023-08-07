It was almost a World Cup knockout stage without either host nation as New Zealand weren't able to make it out of their group and Australia needed a last-day defeat of Canada to make it, but now the Matildas are carrying the host nation flag into a round of 16 match against Denmark.

Only allowing one goal in group stage play despite clashing with England, Denmark are a team ready for the knockout stages but if Sam Kerr is able to feature for Australia, that could change their outlook for the match.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Monday, August 7 | Time : 6:30 a.m. ET

: Monday, August 7 | : 6:30 a.m. ET Location : Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia

: Stadium Australia -- Sydney, Australia TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (Try for free) and Fox Sports app

FS1 | fubo (Try for free) and Fox Sports app Odds: Australia -107; Draw +210; Denmark +320

Storylines

Australia: After not having Kerr available for the entire group stage, it could be quite a boost if she can feature in the knockout stages. Australia were able to score goals without here but the defense struggled in Group B. A team with high expectations, Australia will need to find a way through the match while Denmark will be disciplined enough to not concede penalties.

Denmark: Able to keep every match close, Denmark will be in the clash until the final moments even if Kerr returns due to defensive strength. There are questions of where Denmark's goals will come from but this is a stage where they can play for a draw and see what happens in a penalty shootout. Set plays will be critical.

Prediction

The lack of scoring will hurt Denmark in the match as a home crowd helps Australia to victory. Pick: Australia 1, Denmark 0