FC Barcelona is backing Xavi to reverse course after a string of inconsistent results.

"We are with Xavi," club president Joan Laporta said on Monday, per Fabrizio Romano. "100% guaranteed, our support will be total. He's our manager and we are proud to have him as a coach."

Barcelona have failed to win three of their last five matches, including Satufday's 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano and a shock 1-0 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month in Champions League play. La Liga's reigning champions are still top of Group H, but the margin for error is tight with three points separating the top three sides in the group.

Xavi seemed unfazed by the questions surrounding his job on Monday, the day before Barcelona return to European action against Porto.

"This is Barca," he said, per UEFA. "There is always a lot at stake. Every game is important. We have to compete in the best possible way. Of course, it's a vital game tomorrow. I'm fine. I have the energy, the positive mindset. … I have to. I'm the one who leads this team and I believe in my players."

Barcelona's inconsistency has seen them waste their chances in front of goal, as well as be complacent during the early stages of matches but score late to salvage the result. The team is also in the midst of an injury crisis -- they were without Gavi, who is recovering from an ACL tear, as well as Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Sergi Roberto over the weekend.

Despite the circumstances, Xavi is still convinced his side will turn things around.

"I firmly believe that we will play well again and get the results," he said, per Fabrizio Romano. "If I didn't believe in it I wouldn't be here."

His belief is matched by the club's higher-ups, which comes as no surprise to Xavi.

"I feel protected by the club. I talk to the president often and to [sporting director] Deco," Xavi said. "They know how we work and I feel that I have all their confidence. … I feel the support from the club and from the president. Strong support. No doubts on that."

