FC Barcelona will face Girona on Sunday for what is expected to become a key game for the title race as the guests enter the weekend tied on points with Real Madrid at the top of the table while the side coached by Xavi are now third in the league, four points behind. Sunday's clash is the perfect chance for the home team to close the gap with Real Madrid and Girona. The Blaugrana played Atletico Madrid last week and won 1-0 thanks to a Joao Felix goal while Girona knocked off Valencia CF 2-1 at home in their most recent match last week. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds



Date : Sunday, December 10 | Time : 3:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, December 10 | : 3:00 p.m. ET Location : Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain

: Estadio Olimpico Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Spain TV: None | Live stream: ESPN+

None | ESPN+ Odds: FC Barcelona -230; Draw +300; Girona +460

Team news

FC Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski has seven goals (on 22 shots, 1.9 per game) and three assists for Barcelona so far and he will be a starter on Sunday against Girona, alongside former Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix who already scored two goals and provided three assists up to now.

Potential FC Barcelona XI: Pena; Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Felix.

Girona: 19 year-old Savio is one of the stars of the most surprising side of the season and scored four goals (on 11 shots, 1.2 per game) and provided four assists until now. Savio, alongside Stuani, has to be the most dangerous player for Girona.

Potential Girona XI: Gazzaniga; Couto, Garcia, Blind, Gutierrez; Savio, Garcia, Kebe, Martin, Tsygankov; Stuani.

Prediction

Barcelona need to win and close the gap with both Real Madrid and Girona. On Sunday, in front of their home fans, they need to make it happen. Pick: FC Barcelona 1, Girona 0.