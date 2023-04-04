It's the fifth edition of El Clasico this season, and a chance at a trophy is on the line when Barcelona host Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey semifinals. Barcelona won the first leg 1-0 at Bernabeu Stadium on March 2, and now they are favored to advance from Wednesday's Copa del Rey match at Camp Nou. The aggregate winner will face Osasuna or Athletic Bilbao in the final on May 6. Barcelona have won the competition 31 times, while Real have 19 Copa del Rey trophies. The Blaugrana also are in line for the Spanish La Liga title, sitting 12 points ahead of second-place Real Madrid. Los Blancos won their 35th league title last season.

Kickoff in Barcelona, Spain is set for 3 p.m. ET. Barcelona are +130 favorites (risk $100 to win $130) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Barcelona vs Real Madrid odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Real Madrid are +195 underdogs. A 90-minute draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Green is 67-73-1 (+3.02 units) on his SportsLine soccer picks in 2023.

Here are the betting lines and trends for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid spread: Barcelona -0.5 (+127)

Barcelona vs Real Madrid over/under: 2.5 goals

Barcelona vs Real Madrid money line: Barcelona +117, Real Madrid +195, Draw +230

BAR: Barca have outscored their past nine home opponents 15-4.

RM: Los Blancos have a 28-12 goal advantage over 12 cup matches.

Why you should back Barcelona



The Blaugrana should be coming in with a ton of confidence, as they have won three of the four El Clasico meetings so far this season. In addition to the first leg victory, they won a league match 2-1 on March 19 and the Supercopa final 3-1 in January. They put seven of their 17 shots on target in last month's La Liga matchup. Barcelona have lost just one game at home since last August, and that was a 3-0 setback to Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stage. They have won 11 of their 13 league matches at Camp Nou, outscoring their opponents 27-2.

Barcelona comes in off a comprehensive 4-0 victory against Elche in a league match Saturday. They got a brace from Robert Lewanowski, which gave the Polish superstar 27 goals in 34 overall matches this season. The addition of the striker and Raphinha (nine goals, eight assists) have helped put the hosts in position for the league title. Their play on the back end also has played a huge part. Barcelona have allowed nine goals in 27 La Liga matches, 10 fewer than any other team. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has 20 clean sheets and an 88.7 save percentage.

Why you should back Real Madrid

Karim Benzema comes in on fire after scoring a hat trick Sunday in a 6-0 thrashing of Valladolid. He missed some time with an injury around the World Cup but has 21 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season. Vinicius Junior can score or set Benzema up, as he has 16 goals and 11 assists in 40 games. The respected Real Madrid midfield also remains intact, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos set to hold the ball but keep it moving. Los Blancos held 65% possession in the first leg, allowing just four total shots and losing on an own-goal.

Rodrygo has 10 goals and nine assists in all competitions, and Federico Valverde has scored nine times, so Real have the firepower to unlock the stingy Barcelona back line. Benzema, Valverde and Rodrygo all scored in Real Madrid's last victory against Barca, a 3-1 home triumph in October.

