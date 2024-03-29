The Premier League returns on Saturday with a focus on the race for Champions League berths, with the day's action capping off with Manchester United's visit to Brentford.

United cannot lift themselves out of sixth place even with a win on Saturday, but with both fourth place Aston Villa and fifth place Tottenham Hotspur also in action, a series of results that swing in their favor could be good news for the Red Devils. United will have a favorable task when they take on Brentford, a team that's more than 20 points behind them and has not won in their last six matches.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date : Saturday, March 30 | Time : 4 p.m. ET

: Saturday, March 30 | : 4 p.m. ET Location : Gtech Community Stadium -- Brentford, England

: Gtech Community Stadium -- Brentford, England Live stream: Peacock

Peacock Odds: Brentford +210; Draw +270; Manchester United +120

Storylines

The roller coaster ride that has been the 2023-24 season has taken another series of ups and downs in recent weeks. United entered the international break after a dramatic 4-3 win over Liverpool in FA Cup action, but before that notched an unimpressive win over Everton, a narrow cup win over Nottingham Forest, and losses to Manchester City and Fulham. It seems like no matter how much Erik ten Hag tries to steady the ship, only a portion of those attempts have worked.

The good news for ten Hag is that he will have much of his first team around on Saturday, including buzzy midfielder Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old is fresh off his first caps for England and will likely be a focus for United at Brentford, while other young talents like Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho might be counted on to make a big impact for the Red Devils. Marcus Rasfhord, meanwhile, could play a sizable role since he has scored in each of United's last three games.

Prediction

United might be in shaky form, but they're still faring better than Brentford these days. Expect the visitors to pick up the three points on Saturday with the help of their big names, even if the performance leaves something to be desired. Pick: Brentford 0, Manchester United 2