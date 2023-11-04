The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Crystal Palace @ Burnley

Current Records: Crystal Palace 3-3-4, Burnley 1-1-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 11 a.m. ET

Where: Turf Moor

Turf Moor Online Streaming: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Burnley will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Crystal Palace at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Burnley's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of Bournemouth by a score of 2-1. The matchup was a 1-1 toss-up at halftime, but Burnley fell thanks to a single goal from Philip Billing at minute 76.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace can only go 1-1 at best against Tottenham this season after their first game on Friday. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 2-1 loss on Friday. They have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Burnley has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which is in line with their 1-1-8 record this season. As for Crystal Palace, they now have a losing record at 3-3-4.

Odds

Crystal Palace is a slight favorite against Burnley, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +165 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Burnley and Crystal Palace both have 4 wins in their last 10 games.