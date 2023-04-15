Real Madrid might be UEFA Champions League semifinals-bound after their quarterfinal first leg win over Chelsea but they are in danger of losing second place in La Liga to Atletico Madrid after they lost to Villarreal last time out. Real have won just two of their last six games and have not won their last two league outings on the road. Up against them is a Cadiz side fighting to stay clear of relegation and have lost just once in their last six and beat Real Betis last time out.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Saturday, Apr. 15 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, Apr. 15 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla -- Cadiz, Spain

Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla -- Cadiz, Spain TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Cadiz +480; Draw: +320; Real -182 (via Caesars Sportsbook)



Team news

Cadiz: Gonzalo Escalante and Brian Ocampo are injured while Juan Cala, Jon Ander Garrido and Joseba Zaldua are doubtful for this one. Jeremias Ledesma is suspended so David Gil will deputise in goal once more. Sergi Guardiola could join Chris Ramos up top after the Betis win.

Real: Ferland Mendy remains out but otherwise Ancelotti can condition his squad for next week's Champions League second leg with Chelsea. Lucas Vazquez, Antonio Rudiger, Marco Asensio, Aurelien Tchouameni, Nacho and Dani Ceballos could all feature with Eder Militao, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Fede Valverde likely to be rested.

Prediction

Real will be focused ahead of next week's UCL second leg but wary of Atleti breathing down their necks. This one will be tight but Los Blancos should just about have enough to come out on top. Pick: Cadiz 1, Real 2.