Four of the Championship's best teams remain in the hunt for a spot in the Premier League next season as the promotion playoffs resume this week after two scoreless first-leg matches.

Norwich City will host Leeds United on Thursday as both eye a return to England's top flight, while Southampton will welcome West Bromwich Albion a day later with the same goal in mind. The winners of the semifinals will meet on May 26 for the playoff final at London's Wembley Stadium, where the victor will join Leicester City and Ipswich Town as the promoted teams in the Premier League next season.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch Leeds vs. Norwich

Date: Thursday, May 16 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 16 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Elland Road -- Leeds, England

Elland Road -- Leeds, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Leeds United -175; Draw +290; Norwich City +450

How to watch Southampton vs. West Brom

Date: Friday, May 17 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Friday, May 17 | 3 p.m. ET Location: St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England

St. Mary's Stadium -- Southampton, England Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Odds: Southampton -125; Draw +250; West Bromwich Albion +360

Storylines

Norwich vs. Leeds: The first leg at Carrow Road played out in fairly timid fashion, with neither side managing more than two shots on target or seven shots total. They will arguably have to be more attack-forward on Thursday, which should be good news for Leeds at home with this tie level at 0-0. Forward Crysencio Summerville is amongst the league's top goalscorers with 19 goals this season, while Georginio Rutter finished second in the Championship for assists with 15. Not terribly far behind for Norwich, though, are American Josh Sargent after a 16-goal season and Gabriel Sara, who has 12 assists this season.

Southampton vs. West Brom: Another match between sides with Premier League experience, things were slightly more lively at The Hawthorns but neither side managed more than three shots on goal in a 0-0 draw. Things might also favor the hosts on Friday considering Adam Armstrong's form this season, who has 21 goals and 13 assists so far. West Brom will have to rely on Brandon Thomas-Asante after scoring 11 goals this season, while Grady Diangana has seven goals and eight assists in 2023-24.