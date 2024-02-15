Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is expected to skip the team's upcoming trip to Everton upon the advice of medical professionals after being hospitalized on Thursday.

The club canceled a regularly scheduled press conference on Thursday after they said Hodgson "was taken ill during this morning's training session," per a statement and then later revealed that he was at the hospital undergoing tests but is stable. The details of the manager's ailment are not public at this time, but he reportedly was taken to the hospital at the recommendation of Palace's medical staff and was accompanied by chairman Steve Parish, according to The Telegraph.

Per the report, Hodgson has recovered and is in good spirits and is able to walk on his own and speak to friends and doctors. The 76-year-old is expected to be sent home sometime Thursday.

Before Palace provided an update on Hodgson's condition, his assistant Ray Lewington told Sky Sports that "Roy is okay."

Hodgson's illness comes amid speculation about his future with Palace. His contract expires in June and the club once preferred to let him finish out the season before naming a successor, but Palace have reportedly spent this week lining up former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner as Hodgson's replacement. According to The Guardian, Parrish had more positive talks with Glasner on Thursday and was expected to fire Hodgson.

Lewington and fellow assistant manager Paddy McCarthy are expected to be in charge when Palace face Everton on Monday in a match that will be very important for the Premier League's relegation race. Palace are just five points above the drop zone and have just two wins in their last 15 matches and will face an Everton team in 18th that are desperate to get out of the bottom three and overcome the 10-point penalty for breaching financial fair play rules.