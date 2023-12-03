The FA Cup third round draw on Sunday delivered a pair of exciting matchups for the first weekend of the new year, headlined by Arsenal's meeting with Liverpool. The Gunners will host the cup tie a few short weeks after the Reds will welcome them to Anfield on Dec. 23 for a Premier League fixture. The Arsenal-Liverpool game is one of four games between Premier League sides in the third round draw, including Tottenham Hotspur's tie against Burnley.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will travel to Sunderland in the latest edition of the Tyne Wear Derby. The FA Cup tie marks the first meeting between the clubs since March 2016, when the two sides drew while battling relegation from the Premier League. Newcastle dropped down to the Championship at the end of that season and Sunderland did the same a year later, but because Newcastle bounced back up after one season in the second tier, the rivals have not met up since.

Elsewhere in England, reigning champions Manchester City will begin their title defense against Huddersfield Town, while Manchester United will travel to Wigan Athletic and Chelsea will face Preston North End.

Third round fixtures are set to be played during the weekend of Jan. 6 and 7. See below for the full draw.

FA Cup third round draw

Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town

Arsenal v Liverpool

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Bristol City

Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley

Fulham v Rotherham United

West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town or Stockport County

Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall

AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town

Peterborough United v Leeds United

Millwall v Leicester City

Watford v Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

Sunderland v Newcastle United

Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City

Crystal Palace v Everton

Middlesbrough v Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

Wigan Athletic v Manchester United

Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United

Gillingham v Sheffield United

Swansea City v Morecambe

Chelsea v Preston North End

Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth

Coventry City v Oxford United

Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United

Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale

Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading

Hull City v Birmingham City