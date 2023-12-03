The FA Cup third round draw on Sunday delivered a pair of exciting matchups for the first weekend of the new year, headlined by Arsenal's meeting with Liverpool. The Gunners will host the cup tie a few short weeks after the Reds will welcome them to Anfield on Dec. 23 for a Premier League fixture. The Arsenal-Liverpool game is one of four games between Premier League sides in the third round draw, including Tottenham Hotspur's tie against Burnley.
Newcastle United, meanwhile, will travel to Sunderland in the latest edition of the Tyne Wear Derby. The FA Cup tie marks the first meeting between the clubs since March 2016, when the two sides drew while battling relegation from the Premier League. Newcastle dropped down to the Championship at the end of that season and Sunderland did the same a year later, but because Newcastle bounced back up after one season in the second tier, the rivals have not met up since.
Elsewhere in England, reigning champions Manchester City will begin their title defense against Huddersfield Town, while Manchester United will travel to Wigan Athletic and Chelsea will face Preston North End.
Third round fixtures are set to be played during the weekend of Jan. 6 and 7. See below for the full draw.
FA Cup third round draw
Luton Town v Bolton Wanderers
Shrewsbury Town v Wrexham or Yeovil Town
Arsenal v Liverpool
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Norwich City v Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Bristol City
Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley
Fulham v Rotherham United
West Bromwich Albion v Aldershot Town or Stockport County
Southampton v Alfreton Town or Walsall
AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate v Ipswich Town
Peterborough United v Leeds United
Millwall v Leicester City
Watford v Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
Sunderland v Newcastle United
Sheffield Wednesday v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Middlesbrough v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
Wigan Athletic v Manchester United
Manchester City v Huddersfield Town
Blackburn Rovers v Cambridge United
Gillingham v Sheffield United
Swansea City v Morecambe
Chelsea v Preston North End
Queens Park Rangers v Bournemouth
Coventry City v Oxford United
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Plymouth Argyle v Sutton United
Maidstone United v Stevenage or Port Vale
Newport County or Barnet v Eastleigh or Reading
Hull City v Birmingham City