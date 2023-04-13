A pivotal match is set to unfold on Thursday when Rotterdam Feyenoord host Roma in an UEFA Europa League showdown on Paramount+. Roma enter Thursday's clash having won their last two games in Serie A. The Italian side advanced to the quarterfinal thanks to a 2-0 aggregate win over Real Sociedad. Feyenoord advanced after knocking off Shakhtar Donetsk 8-2 on aggregate. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try free for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherlands, is set for 12:45 p.m. ET. The latest Feyenoord vs. Roma odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Feyenoord as the +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line, with Roma the +210 underdogs. A draw is priced at +210 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Thursday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free for seven days.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Europa League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Champions League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Feyenoord vs. Roma

Feyenoord vs. Roma date: Thursday, April 13

Feyenoord vs. Roma time: 12:45 p.m. ET

Feyenoord vs. Roma live stream: Paramount+ (try free for 7 days)

UEFA Europa League picks for Roma vs. Feyenoord

Before you tune in to Thursday's match, you need to see the UEFA Europa League picks from SportsLine soccer expert Jon Eimer. Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since joining SportsLine, he has covered the English Premier League, Serie A, the FA Cup and much more. He is a stunning 82-63-4 on all soccer picks for SportsLine this season, returning more than 25 units for his followers.

For Feyenoord vs. Roma, Eimer is picking Feyenoord to score a first half goal for a +115 payout. Feyenoord enters Thursday's clash having scored three or more goals in four of their last five games across all competitions. Feyenoord secured a 7-1 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in the second leg of the Round of 16 clash, scoring three goals in the first half.

Feyenoord has scored 67 goals in league play this season, one of the main reasons why they're ranked first in the Dutch Eredivisie. Feyenoord's attack is led by Santiago Giménez, who's scored 10 goals in 26 league games. He's also had success in the Euorpa League, finding the back of the net five times.

"A big part of the success for Feyenoord is how truly diverse their attacking is," Eimer told SportsLine. "Every single player on that pitch is capable of scoring goals as manager Arne Slot has 16 different people on his roster that have scored. With Santiago Gimenez, Orkun Kokcu and Danilo leading the goal-scorers, this is a truly deadly team in the final third regardless of who their opponent is." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Europa League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch the Europa League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Europa League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first seven days free.