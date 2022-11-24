Day 5 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is on Thursday as we get a chance to enjoy the beautiful game's biggest competition on Thanksgiving for the very first time. An exciting slate of games features three potential contenders with Uruguay, Portugal and Brazil in action. But after the recent upsets, all teams will be on high alert knowing that anything can happen in 90 minutes.The slate begins with Switzerland against Cameroon before Uruguay take on South Korea. Later, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal battle Ghana before mighty Brazil open up cup play against Serbia.Let's look at how the CBS Sports staff sees the day going -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.

Group G: Switzerland vs. Cameroon

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24 | Time: 5 a.m. ET | Location: Al Wakrah Sports Club -- Al Wakrah, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: Switzerland are an intriguing team with Granit Xhaka leading the squad. They have a fantastic goalkeeper in Yan Sommer, and we've seen over the last few years that they can compete with anybody on their day. Cameroon, on the other hand, are far from the version we've seen in the past, but they still pose a threat. They also have a stellar shot-stopper as well in Andre Onana. Expect a game with a lot of pace and no shortage of exciting moments.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Switzerland vs. Cameroon Switzerland 2-0 Switzerland 2-0 1-1 Switzerland 1-0 Switzerland 1-0 1-1 1-1

Group H: Uruguay vs. South Korea

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24 | Time: 8 a.m. ET | Location: Education City Stadium -- Al Rayyan, Qatar

TV: FS1 and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: It feels like Uruguay are in transition with so many of their legends at the ends of their careers. Diego Godin, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani remain in the squad while young guys like Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellistri look to establish themselves with the senior team. An aging defense could come up against some serious problems with South Korea's Heung-Min Son. The Tottenham player suffered a facial injury before the cup and is expected to wear a protective mask, but if he is at 100%, Uruguay's defense will need to be at their best to deal with his stellar solo ability.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Uruguay vs. South Korea 0-0 Uruguay 1-0 Uruguay 1-0 Uruguay 1-0 Uruguay 1-0 Korea Republic 1-0 Korea Republic 1-2

Group H: Portugal vs. Ghana

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24 | Time: 11 a.m. ET | Location: Stadium 974 -- Doha, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: This is likely Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup, and boy is he entering it on the back of some major news. After bashing Manchester United in an interview, he now finds himself as a free agent and looking for his next home. Could that be any sort of distraction to his focus here? On the other side, Ghana are hoping that Spain-born Inaki Williams can lead the charge in attack and be the Black Stars' rising star to get them past the Portuguese.



James Benge Chuck Booth Roger Gonzalez Mike Goodman Jonathan Johnson Igor Mello Francesco Porzio Portugal vs. Ghana Portugal 3-0 Portugal 3-0 1-1 Portugal 2-0 0-0 Portugal 2-0 Portugal 2-0

Group G: Brazil vs. Serbia

Date: Thursday, Nov. 24 | Time: 2 p.m. ET | Location: Lusail Stadium -- Lusail, Qatar

TV: Fox and Telemundo | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to know: The day wraps up with Brazil against Serbia as the South Americans begin what they hope is their journey to a sixth star on their shirt. The depth of the Brazil team is borderline unfair, but Serbia are nothing to sneeze at either with Dusan Vlahovic leading the attack. Still, with Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr. and so many other quality attackers, it won't shock anybody if Brazil finish the group stage with double-digit goals and a whole ton of momentum.