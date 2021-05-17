Tottenham superstar striker Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave, according to Sky Sports. The 27-year-old, set to start for England this summer at the UEFA European Championships, has scored 220 goals for the club in 334 games to become second on the club's all-time list of scorers behind Jimmy Greaves.

Kane has previously expressed concern over Tottenham's on field progress and whether he will be able to compete for trophies with the club but sources close to the situation have told CBS Sports that he is now ready to explore a move away from Spurs.

Kane, who was once a youth player at Arsenal, has become one of the most consistent strikers in the entire world, recording at least 24 goals in each of his last seven seasons.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea have all been in contact with Kane's representatives about a move, Sky Sports reports. At least one foreign club has expressed interest, though Sky reports that Kane's preference is to find his new home and stay in England before the Euros, which is obviously not an easy task. Each English club makes sense as a potential destination with each missing a true, consistent No. 9 striker to build toward the future.

"We have a season to finish and we want to finish it as strongly as possible," said a Tottenham spokesperson. "That's all we are focused on."

Want more from the beautiful game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

It's no secret Kane wants to play in the Champions League, as reported by CBS Sports insider Fabrizio Romano months ago, but it'll be interesting to see Daniel Levy's position. Romano reported in the past that Levy was adamant about keeping Kane and they managed to do so last summer with Jose Mourinho as manager. This season, though, Tottenham are now mathematically out of the running for any Champions League spots. Best-case scenario for Spurs would be a sixth-place finish and into the newly-formed UEFA Conference League.

If Kane gets his wish and leaves, he's expected to command a transfer fee of well over $100 million.

CBS Sports will update this story as more information becomes available.