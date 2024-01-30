The Premier League returns to action on Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Aston Villa

Current Records: Newcastle United 9-2-10, Aston Villa 13-4-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 3:15 p.m. ET Where: Villa Park

Villa Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After a short break, it's finally time for some more EPL action. Aston Villa will be playing at home against Newcastle United at 3:15 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Villa Park. Aston Villa's last nine contests have been decided by no more than a goal, so don't be surprised if it's a close one.

Aston Villa's last match two weeks ago was all defense as neither team scored a goal. Aston Villa and Everton played to a 0-0 draw, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, Newcastle's recent rough patch got a bit rougher two weeks ago after their fourth straight loss. They fell just short of Man City by a score of 3-2. Newcastle has struggled against Man City recently, as their matchup two weeks ago was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Aston Villa's record now sits at 13-4-4. As for Newcastle, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-2-10 record this season.

Aston Villa suffered a grim 5-1 defeat to Newcastle when the teams last played back in August of 2023. Will Aston Villa have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Aston Villa is a solid favorite against Newcastle United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -111 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Aston Villa has won 4 out of their last 9 games against Newcastle United.